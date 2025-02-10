Acquiring Cypriot Citizenship By Descent

According to the laws of the Republic of Cyprus, Cypriot citizens are allowed to hold dual citizenship, meaning they can possess another country's citizenship alongside their Cypriot one without any legal issues or restrictions. So, if you have Cypriot origins but you live abroad and you don't have a citizenship, you can apply for Cypriot citizenship and hold a passport of the republic of Cyprus.

BENEFITS OF HOLDING A CYPRIOT CITIZENSHIP

Once your application is accepted, you are considered a Cypriot citizen. As a Cypriot citizen, you are also a citizen of the European Union, which allows you to travel, work or retire or study in some of the most prestigious Universities within the European Union without any restrictions or visas. The Cyprus passport is ranked highly as one of the strongest worldwide, granting its holders visa-free access to around 175 countries.

Additionally, the government recently announced that the Republic of Cyprus is in the final stages of joining Europe's Schengen Zone and it is a key priority for the government. The goal is to become a member of the Schengen Zone during or before the first half of 2026. Joining the Schengen Zone will make traveling for Cypriot citizens easier, as the Schengen Zone is Europe's free-travel area, where people can travel without passport checks.

Further, Cyprus offers a high standard of living with a fast-growing economy and a well-developed and efficient health care system that ensures high quality medical care. Furthermore, Cyprus is well known for its infrastructure and its high-quality educational facilities and private English-speaking schools.

CATEGORIES

If you have Cypriot roots, meaning you have ancestors from Cyprus, you have the right to apply for Cypriot citizenship. There are five different categories with varying criteria for applying for citizenship by descent. Depending on your circumstances, you may qualify for one of the categories below:

Persons of Cypriot descent (by male parentage) who were born before 16 August 1960 and are citizens of the United Kingdom and its colonies. (M71 form).

Persons who were born before 16 August 1960 and are not citizens of the United Kingdom or its former colonies but originate from Cyprus from the male side. (M72 form).

Persons who were born abroad after the 16th of August 1960 and whose at least one parent at the time of their birth was a Cypriot citizen or was entitled to acquire the Cypriot citizenship by registration due to Cypriot origin. (M121 form- consular birth certificate).

Persons who were born on or after 16 August 1960 if: At the time of their birth neither of their parents was a citizen of the Republic of Cyprus but any of them would be entitled to acquire the Cypriot citizenship by registration due to Cypriot origin, and they descend from a person of Cypriot origin who: became a British citizen based on the Annexation of Cyprus Orders from 1914 until 1943 or was born in Cyprus between 5 November 1914 and 16 August 1960, during which time his parents habitually resided in Cyprus. (M123 form).

Persons who were born before the 16th of August 1960 and are British citizens or citizens of any State of the Commonwealth and have completed one year of legal residence in the Republic. (M124 form).

The application must be signed before a Court Registrar if submitted in Cyprus or before a Consular Officer of the Republic of Cyprus if submitted abroad. The accompanying documents must be duly certified with Apostille.

Upon the acceptance of the application and the acquisition of citizenship, an application for an identity card and passport can be submitted.

OUR LEGAL SERVICES

Our Cyprus law firm can provide you with legal advice and guidance tailored to your specific situation. After reviewing the circumstances of your case, we can help you establish in what category you belong according to your circumstances. Throughout the process, our team will be by your side, offering clear instructions and support as needed.

Once you have collected all the necessary documents, we will arrange a meeting at the Migration department to submit with your application. On the day of the meeting, a qualified lawyer from our Cyprus law firm will accompany you to ensure everything goes smoothly during the submission of your application.

After the submission, our team will take on the responsibility to chase the migration department on your behalf. We will regularly update you on the progress of your application and make sure that you are kept informed of any developments or additional requirements that may arise. Our goal is to provide you with peace of mind throughout the entire process, from the initial consultation to the final resolution of your case.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.