Cyprus Tax Residency: Understanding The 183-Day Rule And The 60-Day Rule

Cyprus has long been an attractive destination for individuals seeking a stable legal system, a favourable tax environment and a high quality of life.

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Cyprus has long been an attractive destination for individuals seeking a stable legal system, a favourable tax environment and a high quality of life. In recent years, increasing numbers of entrepreneurs, investors, company owners, remote workers and retirees have chosen Cyprus as their base, either permanently or for part of the year.

One of the first questions that usually arises during the relocation process is whether an individual can become a tax resident of Cyprus and, if so, what conditions must be satisfied.

Contrary to what many people assume, Cyprus tax residency is not limited to individuals who spend more than six months of the year on the island. Cyprus law provides two separate routes through which an individual may become tax resident: the traditional 183-day rule and the 60-day rule.

While both routes ultimately lead to Cyprus tax residency, the requirements and practical considerations differ significantly. Understanding these differences is important for anyone considering a move to Cyprus or structuring their affairs around Cyprus tax residency.

Why Tax Residency Matters

Tax residency determines the country that has the primary right to tax an individual’s income under its domestic legislation, subject always to the provisions of any applicable double tax treaty.

For many internationally mobile individuals, tax residency is one of the most important aspects of relocation planning. It can affect income tax obligations, access to tax exemptions, reporting requirements and the application of double taxation agreements.

Cyprus remains particularly attractive because of its extensive treaty network, its non-domicile regime and various tax incentives available to qualifying individuals.

However, before considering any tax advantages, it is necessary to establish whether an individual qualifies as a Cyprus tax resident in the first place.

The Cyprus Tax Year

For individuals, Cyprus follows the calendar year as the tax year. The relevant period therefore runs from 1 January until 31 December.

Tax residency is assessed separately for each tax year. An individual may qualify as a Cyprus tax resident during one year and fail to qualify during another year if the relevant conditions are not satisfied.

For this reason, individuals who rely on day counting should monitor their travel schedules carefully throughout the year rather than attempting to reconstruct their movements afterwards.

The 183-Day Rule

The 183-day rule is the traditional and most straightforward method of becoming tax resident in Cyprus.

Under this rule, an individual is regarded as a Cyprus tax resident if he or she spends more than 183 days in Cyprus during the relevant tax year.

In practice, this means that an individual who spends at least 184 days in Cyprus during a calendar year will generally be considered tax resident in Cyprus.

The attractiveness of this rule lies in its simplicity. Once the required number of days has been exceeded, no additional conditions need to be satisfied.

The individual does not need to:

own a property in Cyprus;

rent a residence in Cyprus;

be employed in Cyprus;

operate a business in Cyprus; or

hold a position in a Cyprus company.

The determining factor is physical presence.

This route is therefore often used by retirees, families who have relocated permanently to Cyprus, employees based in Cyprus and individuals who spend most of their time on the island.

From a practical perspective, the 183-day rule is generally easier to administer because it depends almost entirely on the individual’s physical presence.

The 60-Day Rule

The 60-day rule was introduced to address the needs of internationally mobile individuals who maintain genuine connections with Cyprus but may not spend more than half of the year here.

The rule allows a person to become tax resident in Cyprus despite spending considerably less than 183 days in the country.

However, unlike the 183-day rule, several conditions must be satisfied simultaneously.

An individual may qualify under the 60-day rule if, during the relevant tax year:

he or she spends at least 60 days in Cyprus;

he or she does not spend more than 183 days in any other single country;

he or she carries on a business in Cyprus, is employed in Cyprus, or holds an office in a company that is tax resident in Cyprus; and

he or she maintains a permanent residential property in Cyprus, whether owned or rented.

All of these conditions must be met.

The 60-day rule was designed primarily for entrepreneurs, investors, consultants, company owners, directors and other individuals who divide their time between multiple jurisdictions.

It is particularly useful for individuals who travel frequently and cannot realistically spend more than six months in Cyprus each year.

The 2026 Amendment to the 60-Day Rule

A significant development took effect from 1 January 2026.

Prior to the amendment, an individual relying on the 60-day rule was generally required not to be tax resident in any other state during the same tax year.

This condition created practical difficulties for many internationally mobile individuals, particularly where another jurisdiction considered them tax resident under its own domestic legislation.

The amendment removed this requirement.

As a result, an individual may now qualify as a Cyprus tax resident under the 60-day rule even if another country’s domestic legislation also considers that individual to be tax resident there.

This change has made the 60-day rule considerably more flexible and has increased Cyprus’ attractiveness as a relocation destination for internationally mobile individuals.

However, the amendment does not eliminate the possibility of dual tax residency.

Where two countries both claim tax residency under their domestic laws, the relevant double taxation agreement may need to be examined. In many cases, treaty tie-breaker provisions will determine which country is treated as the individual’s residence for treaty purposes.

Accordingly, the amendment should not be viewed as removing the need for proper tax planning.

The Permanent Residential Property Requirement

One of the most important differences between the two rules concerns accommodation.

The 183-day rule does not require the individual to maintain a permanent residence in Cyprus.

The 60-day rule does.

The legislation requires the individual to maintain a permanent residential property in Cyprus, whether owned or rented.

In practice, this means there should be a genuine residence available for the individual’s use.

Although the law does not prescribe a minimum value, size or type of property, the arrangement should reflect a genuine residential connection with Cyprus.

A proper tenancy agreement, evidence of rent payments, utility bills and other supporting documentation may be relevant where the individual’s tax residency position is later examined.

Individuals considering the 60-day rule should therefore ensure that their accommodation arrangements are properly documented and genuinely reflect their residence in Cyprus.

Employment, Business Activities and Holding an Office

A further distinction between the two rules is the requirement for a qualifying Cyprus connection.

The 183-day rule requires only physical presence.

The 60-day rule requires more.

The individual must either:

carry on a business in Cyprus;

be employed in Cyprus; or

hold an office in a company that is tax resident in Cyprus.

In practice, many individuals satisfy this condition through a directorship or another office held within a Cyprus tax resident company.

The purpose of this requirement is to ensure that the individual maintains a genuine economic or professional connection with Cyprus rather than merely spending a limited number of days on the island.

Where the relevant business activity, employment or office ceases during the tax year, the individual’s eligibility under the 60-day rule may be affected.

For this reason, the individual’s overall circumstances should be reviewed carefully before relying on the rule.

How Days Are Counted

Correct day counting is essential under both tests.

For Cyprus tax residency purposes:

the day of arrival in Cyprus counts as a day in Cyprus;

the day of departure from Cyprus counts as a day outside Cyprus;

arrival and departure on the same day counts as a day in Cyprus; and

departure and return on the same day counts as a day outside Cyprus.

These rules can become particularly important where an individual is close to the relevant threshold.

Frequent travellers should maintain accurate travel records throughout the year. Flight confirmations, boarding passes, travel itineraries and similar documentation may all prove useful if evidence of physical presence is later required.

Comparing the Two Routes

Although both rules result in Cyprus tax residency, they are designed for different categories of individuals.

The 183-day rule is generally suitable for individuals who genuinely live in Cyprus for most of the year. It is simple, easy to understand and relatively straightforward to evidence.

The 60-day rule is intended for individuals who maintain an international lifestyle but wish to establish Cyprus tax residency through a combination of physical presence and genuine connections with Cyprus.

The 183-day rule focuses primarily on time spent in Cyprus.

The 60-day rule focuses on both time spent in Cyprus and the individual’s broader connection with the country.

Neither route is inherently better than the other. The appropriate option depends entirely on the individual’s circumstances, travel patterns and long-term objectives.

Cyprus Tax Residency and Non-Domicile Status

Tax residency and domicile are frequently confused, despite being separate legal concepts.

An individual may be a Cyprus tax resident under either the 183-day rule or the 60-day rule.

Whether that same individual is considered domiciled or non-domiciled for Cyprus tax purposes is a separate question.

This distinction is particularly important because Cyprus tax resident individuals who qualify as non-domiciled may benefit from significant exemptions from Special Defence Contribution, including exemptions relating to certain dividend and interest income.

For many foreign individuals relocating to Cyprus, the combination of Cyprus tax residency and non-domicile status is one of the most attractive aspects of the Cyprus tax system.

Nevertheless, eligibility for non-domicile treatment must always be assessed separately from tax residency itself.

Immigration Residence and Tax Residence

Another common misconception is that immigration residence and tax residence are the same thing.

They are not.

An immigration permit gives an individual the right to reside in Cyprus from an immigration perspective.

It does not automatically make that individual a Cyprus tax resident.

Likewise, satisfying the tax residency rules does not automatically resolve immigration requirements.

Non-EU nationals in particular should ensure that both issues are considered together as part of any relocation strategy.

A person may satisfy the requirements of the 60-day rule but still require the appropriate immigration status to remain lawfully in Cyprus.

Practical Examples

The practical operation of the two rules can be illustrated through a few simple examples.

A retired couple who move permanently to Cyprus and spend most of the year here will usually fall within the 183-day rule. In such circumstances, there is generally no need to consider the additional requirements of the 60-day rule.

A business owner who spends approximately 80 days in Cyprus, 120 days in another country and the remainder of the year travelling internationally may potentially qualify under the 60-day rule, provided that all other conditions are satisfied.

A company director who spends 70 days in Cyprus but does not maintain a permanent residence in Cyprus is unlikely to satisfy the requirements of the 60-day rule.

Similarly, an individual who spends 65 days in Cyprus but spends more than 183 days in another country will generally not qualify under the 60-day rule.

These examples demonstrate why a detailed review of an individual’s circumstances is often necessary before any conclusions are reached.

Record Keeping and Compliance

Individuals who intend to rely on Cyprus tax residency should maintain appropriate records.

Depending on the circumstances, these may include:

travel records;

tenancy agreements;

title deeds;

utility bills;

employment agreements;

company documents;

directorship records;

tax registrations; and

evidence of business activities conducted in Cyprus.

The closer an individual is to the relevant thresholds, the more important accurate record keeping becomes.

Maintaining proper documentation from the outset is usually far easier than attempting to gather evidence retrospectively.

Which Rule Is More Suitable?

There is no universal answer.

For individuals who genuinely intend to live in Cyprus for most of the year, the 183-day rule is often the simpler and more straightforward solution.

For internationally mobile entrepreneurs, investors and executives who divide their time between multiple countries, the 60-day rule may provide significantly greater flexibility.

The correct approach depends on the individual’s travel schedule, family circumstances, business activities, immigration position and wider tax planning objectives.

Accordingly, a proper assessment should always be carried out before a person structures their affairs around either route.

Conclusion

Cyprus offers two distinct pathways to tax residency.

The 183-day rule remains the traditional and simplest route, requiring little more than sufficient physical presence in Cyprus during the relevant tax year.

The 60-day rule provides a more flexible alternative for internationally mobile individuals who maintain genuine residential and economic ties with Cyprus.

Following the 2026 amendment, the 60-day rule has become even more attractive by removing the previous requirement that the individual must not be tax resident elsewhere. Nevertheless, careful planning remains essential, particularly where another jurisdiction may also claim tax residency.

For individuals considering relocation to Cyprus, understanding the differences between these two rules is an important first step. The most suitable option will always depend on the individual’s specific circumstances and should be evaluated alongside immigration, corporate and wider tax considerations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.