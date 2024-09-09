Cyprus Introduces The EU Blue Card

On July 11, 2024, the Cypriot Parliament enacted the EU Blue Card, following its approval by the Council of Ministers on January 17, 2024.

This legislation is designed to attract highly skilled non-EU nationals to work and reside in Cyprus and across the European Union.

Eligibility Criteria for the EU Blue Card in Cyprus

Employment Contract: Applicants must have a valid job offer or employment contract for a highly skilled position lasting at least six months.

Salary Requirements: The salary must meet the national threshold, which is set between 1 and 1.6 times the average gross annual salary in Cyprus. Regarding the minimum gross salary, this is determined by the Minister of Labor and Social Insurance.

Education and Experience: Applicants must hold a higher education degree obtained after at least three years of study. Alternatively, individuals in the information and communication technology sector may qualify with at least three years of relevant professional experience within the past seven years preceding the application for a blue card.

Health Insurance: Applicants are required to have valid health insurance coverage.

Travel Document: Applicants must present a valid travel document with a validity period that is at least equal to the duration of the requested EU Blue Card.

Rights and Benefits of the EU Blue Card

EU Freedom of Movement: Blue Card holders can move freely between EU member states after twelve (12) months of legal residence and employment in their initial host country. This provision is designed to retain highly skilled professionals in the EU while allowing them the flexibility to work across different member states, both in the short and long term.

Family Reunification: Blue Card holders are entitled to bring their immediate family members, including spouses and dependent children, to live with them in Cyprus, ensuring that families can remain united.

Blue Card holders are entitled to bring their immediate family members, including spouses and dependent children, to live with them in Cyprus, ensuring that families can remain united. Equal Treatment: Blue Card holders enjoy the same rights as citizens of the Republic of Cyprus in terms of working conditions, salary, and other employment-related benefits.

Conclusion

The introduction of the EU Blue Card in Cyprus is set to have a considerable positive effect on the nation's economy. By attracting highly skilled professionals, Cyprus aims to become a leading centre for innovation and technology, particularly in the IT and communications sectors. This initiative is expected to boost public revenue, create new job opportunities, and enhance the performance of existing companies, thereby strengthening the overall economic landscape. The EU Blue Card not only provides non-EU nationals with the opportunity to live and work in Cyprus, but also offers the flexibility to move across various EU member states, making it an excellent choice for professionals seeking to advance their careers and embrace new challenges in a dynamic and evolving environment.

