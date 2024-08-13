Introduction

Cyprus offers a unique blend of cultural heritage, modern amenities, and a favorable climate, making it an attractive destination for individuals seeking residency. With its strategic location, robust economy, and high quality of life, Cyprus has become a preferred choice for expatriates, retirees, and investors. The Cypriot government provides various pathways for residency, tailored to different needs, including options for high-skilled employees, investors, and long-term residents.

This comprehensive article outlines the criteria and processes involved in obtaining Cypriot Citizenship through years of residence, ensuring a seamless transition to becoming a part of this vibrant and welcoming community.

As of December 19, 2023, the Civil Registry (Amendment) Law of 2023 is in effect, and applications under the new criteria are now being accepted.

General Criteria for Naturalization

Adults wishing to apply for naturalization must meet the following criteria:

Legal and Continuous Residence: Applicants must have resided legally and continuously in Cyprus for 12 months prior to the date of application.

Applicants must have resided legally and continuously in Cyprus for 12 months prior to the date of application. Long-term Residence: Within the last 10 years, applicants must have resided in Cyprus for at least 7 years.

Within the last 10 years, applicants must have resided in Cyprus for at least 7 years. Good Character: Applicants must demonstrate good character.

Applicants must demonstrate good character. Greek Language Proficiency: Applicants must have a B1 level of proficiency in the Greek language.

Applicants must have a B1 level of proficiency in the Greek language. Civic Knowledge: Applicants must have knowledge of the basic elements of contemporary Cypriot political and social realities.

Applicants must have knowledge of the basic elements of contemporary Cypriot political and social realities. Financial Stability: Applicants must own residential property and have a regular income sufficient to support themselves and their family members.

Applicants must own residential property and have a regular income sufficient to support themselves and their family members. Intent to Reside: Applicants must intend to reside in the Republic of Cyprus.

Criteria for High-Skilled Employees in Foreign Interest Companies

High-skilled employees working for companies of foreign interest in Cyprus must meet the following criteria:

Legal and Continuous Residence: Applicants must have resided legally and continuously in Cyprus for 12 months prior to the date of application.

Applicants must have resided legally and continuously in Cyprus for 12 months prior to the date of application. Shorter Residence Requirement: Within the last 10 years, applicants must have resided in Cyprus for 3 to 4 years.

Within the last 10 years, applicants must have resided in Cyprus for 3 to 4 years. Good Character: Applicants must demonstrate good character.

Applicants must demonstrate good character. Greek Language Proficiency (B1 Level): With a B1 level of proficiency in the Greek language, employees can apply after 3 years of residence.

With a B1 level of proficiency in the Greek language, employees can apply after 3 years of residence. Greek Language Proficiency (A2 Level): With an A2 level of proficiency in the Greek language, employees can apply after 4 years of residence.

With an A2 level of proficiency in the Greek language, employees can apply after 4 years of residence. Civic Knowledge: Applicants must have knowledge of the basic elements of contemporary Cypriot political and social realities.

Applicants must have knowledge of the basic elements of contemporary Cypriot political and social realities. Financial Stability: Applicants must own residential property and have a gross monthly salary of at least €2500, or an amount sufficient to support themselves and their family members, in accordance with the relevant laws.

Applicants must own residential property and have a gross monthly salary of at least €2500, or an amount sufficient to support themselves and their family members, in accordance with the relevant laws. Intent to Reside: Applicants must intend to reside in the Republic of Cyprus.

Family Members

Eligible family members may apply for naturalization alongside the main applicant. These include:

Spouse or Partner

Dependent Adult Child with a Disability: Disability is defined as any long-term physical, mental, intellectual, or sensory impairment which, in interaction with various barriers, may hinder full and effective participation in society on an equal basis with others.

Submission of Applications

Applications must be submitted using form M127 at the local District Administration Offices.

Fees and Stamps

A fee of €500 is required for the submission of the application.

Two stamps worth €8.54 each must be affixed to the application.

Upon approval, a fee of €500 must be paid for the issuance of the naturalization certificate.

How can AGPLAW assist you?

We are committed to providing our clients with a seamless, efficient, and professional experience. Our objective is to make this process as simple and swift as possible. Our team of specialized immigration lawyers and consultants will support you every step of the way. We ensure that all relevant forms are properly completed and represent you throughout the entire process. Additionally, we will inform you in advance of any requirements necessary to achieve a successful outcome.

Conclusion

Obtaining Cypriot citizenship through years of residence is a structured and accessible process that reflects Cyprus's commitment to integrating long-term residents into its social and cultural fabric. The revised criteria, effective from December 19, 2023, provide clear guidelines for applicants, whether they are general residents or high-skilled employees in foreign interest companies. By fulfilling the residency requirements, demonstrating good character, acquiring proficiency in the Greek language, and showcasing financial stability, applicants can embark on a path to citizenship. As Cyprus continues to evolve as a hub of opportunity and diversity, its naturalization process ensures that new citizens are well-prepared to contribute to and thrive within the Republic.

