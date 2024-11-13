Regulatory Insights - October 2024

Anti-Money Laundering
Consultation on proposed changes to FATF Standards regarding AML/CFT and financial inclusion

On 28 October 2024, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) launched a consultation on proposed changes to its Standards to better support financial inclusion. The revisions primarily target Recommendation 1 and its Interpretive Note, along with updates to Recommendations 10 and 15 and relevant Glossary definitions. The aim of these proposed changes is to enhance financial inclusion by emphasising proportionality and simplifying measures within a risk-based approach, thereby providing countries, supervisors, and financial institutions with greater confidence in implementing these simplified measures.
The consultation is open until 12 December 2024.
Announcement on changes of grey listing criteria to further focus on risk

On 17 October 2024, the FATF announced important changes to how it lists countries, aiming to relieve pressure on the least developed countries while targeting those that pose the greatest risks to the global financial system. The FATF works with countries that have weaknesses in their systems for preventing money laundering and terrorist financing.
The new criteria will better identify high-risk countries while still providing support for low-capacity nations. Countries will be prioritised for review if they are FATF members, on the World Bank's High-Income list (except for those with very small financial sectors), or have significant financial assets. Least developed countries will not be prioritised unless they present a serious risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, and if they are reviewed, they may have a longer period to make improvements. These changes will take effect in the next assessment round, and the FATF believes they could reduce the number of low-capacity countries on its lists by half.
Background on the FATF listing process: The grey list highlights countries with deficiencies in their systems for fighting money laundering and terrorist financing. Countries on this list work with experts to create a specific action plan to address their issues. This peer-led approach helps countries strengthen their defenses against financial crime, benefiting both the individual countries and the global financial system.
Asset Management
New rules for European LongTerm Investment Funds (ELTIFs) published in EU Official Journal

On 25 October 2024, the EU Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2024/2759, which includes new regulatory technical standards (RTS) for European Long-Term Investment Funds (ELTIFs), was published in the EU's Official Journal.
Following a three-month review by the European Parliament and Council, this regulation takes effect on 26 October 2024.
These RTS build on the original ELTIF Regulation (2015/760), amended in 2023 (ELTIF 2.0), and introduce detailed requirements for liquidity, redemption, and management tools in ELTIFs.
Key Provisions:
Sector specific analysis
The report breaks down the impact for three banking models:
Additional Insights
The report also considers the influence of new standards for market risk (FRTB) and credit valuation adjustments (CVA). Notably, the impact on G-SIIs has reduced due to their adoption of an additional leverage ratio requirement in 2023, which lowered the capital requirements relative to previous estimates.
For in-depth analysis, the EBA has provided an interactive tool with data visualizations. However, users are cautioned to interpret results carefully, as official conclusions are those presented in the report itself.
The annex provides a comparison between the baseline Basel III framework and the adjusted EU-specific requirements under CRR3, helping stakeholders understand how EU adaptations affect capital needs.
Banking & Finance (1)
EBA launches consultation on new Pillar 3 data hub

On 11 October 2024, EBA launched a consultation on its planned Pillar 3 data hub, which aims to centralise prudential disclosures from financial institutions on the EBA's website.
This initiative is part of the recent Banking Package, aligned with the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR3) and Capital Requirements Directive (CRD6).
The draft standards specify IT solutions and data formats that large institutions and others will use to submit their Pillar 3 disclosures. The EBA encourages input from both institutions and users of this information.
The consultation paper reflects feedback from an industry discussion held in December 2023. Simultaneously, the EBA is conducting a pilot program with volunteer institutions to test and refine the system.
Comments on this consultation are open until 11 November 2024.
Joint Committee of the ESAs publishes its work programme for 2025

On 7 October 2024, the Joint Committee of the ESAs released its 2025 Work Programme, prioritising efforts to address cross-sectoral risks, enhance sustainability, and strengthen digital resilience across the EU financial sector.
Key initiatives for 2025 include:
EBA announces 2025 Work Programme

On 2 October 2024, EBA released its 2025 Work Programme, highlighting key priorities for the upcoming year. In 2025, the EBA's main areas of focus will be:
EBA will collaborate closely with EU and international stakeholders, particularly in DORA oversight, which will be a joint effort with EIOPA and ESMA. Resources have been allocated for DORA, MiCAR, and EMIR responsibilities, while the EBA continues to streamline operations to enhance flexibility and efficiency.
Banking & Finance (2)
EBA publishes third mandatory Basel III monitoring report

On 7 October 2024, EBA published its third Basel III Monitoring Report, assessing the impact of the EU's implementation of the Basel III framework, set to be fully in place by 2033.
This report evaluates the effects of the upcoming Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR3), including Pillar 2 requirements and EU-specific capital buffers.
Key findings:
Digital assets (1)
ESMA responds to the EU Commission rejection of certain MiCA technical standards

On 16 October 2024, ESMA responded to the EU Commission proposal to amend the Markets in crypto-assets Regulation (MiCA) Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS). ESMA acknowledges the legal limitations raised by the Commission but emphasises the importance of the policy objectives behind the initial proposal.
In the Opinion, ESMA takes note of the amendments proposed to the two RTS specifying:
ESMA also reiterates that the final objective of these RTS is to ensure a thorough entry point assessment for applicant crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) and financial entities intending to provide crypto-asset services in the EU. This will increase the resilience of the crypto assets market and enhance investor protection in the crypto-assets space.
ESMA therefore recommends the Commission consider amendments to the MICA regulation (Level 1), namely:
Background
On 25 March 2024, ESMA published its first final report on the draft RTS specifying certain requirements of MiCA and submitted it to the EC for adoption. In September 2024, the EU Commission informed ESMA that it intended to adopt two of the proposed RTS with amendments and invited ESMA to submit new draft RTS reflecting the amendments provided.
This opinion has been communicated by ESMA to the EU Commission, the European Parliament and the European Council.
The EC may adopt the two RTS with the amendments it considers relevant or reject them. The European Parliament and the Council may object to an RTS adopted by the EC within a period of three months.
Digital Assets (2)
IOSCO announces final report on Investor education on Crypto-Assets

On 9 October 2024,I OSCO released its Final Report on investor education surrounding Crypto-Assets. This Report summarises the results of a survey distributed to members of IOSCO's Committee for Retail Investors (C8) in autumn last year about retail investor behaviour, demographics, and experiences with crypto-assets.
Crypto-assets have been a key priority for IOSCO for some time and in 2022 it established a Board-level FinTech Task Force to develop, oversee, deliver and implement IOSCO's work with respect to FinTech and crypto-assets. Early work has shown that investors are drawn to invest in crypto-assets for three key reasons:
This Final Report highlights examples of regulatory changes and enforcement activity by C8 members since the related 2020 report, as well as current priority issues around investor education in the crypto-asset space, such as relationship investment scams and the need to communicate with retail investors on, and about, social media. The Report suggests specific investor education messages which C8 members could consider when driving forward education of crypto assets in their local jurisdiction.
