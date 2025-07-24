Cyprus Launches National Sanctions Implementation Unit

On 10 July 2025, Cyprus launched the National Sanctions
Implementation Unit, known as NSIU (in Greek: EMEK –
Εθνική
Μονάδα
Εφαρμογής
Κυρώσεων), to
strengthen its ability to apply and monitor international financial
sanctions.
In July 2025, the Cyprus Parliament passed three key legislative acts forming the legal basis for a major reform in sanctions enforcement. These include:
- The Law on the Establishment of the National Sanctions Implementation Unit of 2025
- The Law on the Criminalisation of the Violation of EU Restrictive Measures of 2025
- The Amendment Law on the Protection of Persons Reporting Violations of Union and National Law of 2025
These laws collectively introduced a new, stricter regime for
sanctions implementation. Central to this reform is the creation of
the National Sanctions Implementation Unit (NSIU), also known as
EMEK.
The establishment of NSIU marks a major milestone in Cyprus's journey to enhance its sanctions regime and reinforce its standing as a transparent financial centre. The new unit consolidates existing bodies under a unified authority within the Ministry of Finance and is fully aligned with EU Directive 2024/1226 (the definition of criminal offences and penalties for the violation of Union restrictive measures). It gains broad investigative power to request information, conduct audits, freeze assets, and impose administrative fines up to one hundred thousand euros.
Further reinforcing the sanctions framework is the
Criminalisation Law, which introduces harsher penalties for serious
sanctions violations—fines can reach up to forty million and
prison terms may extend to five years. NSIU's mandate includes
managing sanctions licensing applications (accepting documents in
English), issuing binding directives, and collaborating with
international enforcement networks.
International cooperation is a key part of NSIU's framework. Cyprus agreed with the UK to receive technical advice and intelligence sharing, and the US has provided training support to strengthen enforcement capabilities. This enhances efforts to disrupt illicit financial flows and ensure sanctions effectiveness—measures that have already contributed to freezing roughly €1.9 billion in Russian-held assets since 2022.
More details will be provided upon the official publication of the laws.
