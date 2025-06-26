Extension Of Workplace Flexibilities For Working Mothers

On 20th May 2025, the Law 62(I)/2025 was published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cyprus, amending the Maternity Protection Law (Law 100(I)/1997). This amendment extends the duration during which working mothers are entitled to workplace flexibilities for breastfeeding or increased childcare responsibilities.

According to Article 2 of the amending law, Article 5 of the principal law is modified as follows:

"Article 5 of the principal law is amended by replacing, in subsection (1), the phrase 'nine months' with the phrase 'twelve months'."

This change signifies that the period during which a working mother has the right to either interrupt her work for one hour daily, arrive later, or leave earlier for breastfeeding or increased childcare responsibilities is extended from nine to twelve months.

This period commences from the date of childbirth, or from the commencement of maternity leave in cases of adoption. The one-hour daily break is considered and remunerated as working time.

As clarified by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), the amendment applies exclusively to cases where, as of the effective date of the amendment on 20th May 2025, the nine-month period from the date of childbirth has not yet been completed.

Consequently, in case where on 20th May 2025, the nine-month period from childbirth has not been completed, the working mother is entitled to the extension of the flexibility period to twelve months. If, by 19th May 2025, the nine-month period from childbirth has been completed, the previous provision of the Law remains applicable, and the working mother is not entitled to the extension.

This amendment enhances the protection of maternity and facilitates working mothers in the effort of balancing professional and family life. It is imperative for employers and employees to be informed about the specifics of the new legislation to ensure its proper implementation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.