Economics Weekly Alert 34/2026

Τμήμα Φορολογίας: Τα αιτήματα καταχώρισης ή τροποποίησης IBAN θα υποβάλλονται μέσω Tax For All

Το Τμήμα Φορολογίας ενημερώνει ότι, από τις 5 Οκτωβρίου 2026, τα αιτήματα για καταχώριση ή τροποποίηση του αριθμού τραπεζικού λογαριασμού (IBAN), θα υποβάλλονται αποκλειστικά μέσω της Πύλης Φορολογουμένων Tax For All (TFA), χρησιμοποιώντας για την είσοδο στο TFA τους κωδικούς πρόσβασης CY Login και υποβάλλοντας ηλεκτρονικά συμπληρωμένο το Έντυπο Τ.Φ. 2008opens in a new tab και τη Βεβαίωση IBAN που εκδίδεται από το τραπεζικό ίδρυμα.

Σχετικός είναι ο Οδηγός Υποβολής Αιτημάτων Καταχώρισης ή Τροποποίησης Αριθμού Τραπεζικού Λογαριασμού (ΙΒΑΝ) μέσω του Tax For Allopens in a new tab ο οποίος είναι διαθέσιμος στην ιστοσελίδα του Τμήματος Φορολογίας, στην ενότητα «Ενημερωτικό Υλικό».

Τονίζεται ότι ο αριθμός τραπεζικού λογαριασμού (IBAN) που δηλώνεται πρέπει να ανήκει στο όνομα του δικαιούχου, στον οποίο δύναται να πραγματοποιηθεί πληρωμή.

Από τις 5 Οκτωβρίου 2026, αιτήματα για καταχώριση ή τροποποίηση IBAN τα οποία δεν υποβάλλονται κατόπιν σύνδεσης με CY Login (π.χ. υποβολή μέσω e-mail), δεν θα γίνονται αποδεκτά και θα απορρίπτονται.

Κατ’ εξαίρεση, για οντότητες, για τις οποίες δεν είναι αντικειμενικά δυνατή η απόκτηση CY Login (μη δυνατή η ταυτοποίηση της οντότητας), το αίτημα θα υποβάλλεται μέσω υποβολής αιτήματος στο TFA, χωρίς σύνδεση μέσω CY Login, μαζί με δεόντως συμπληρωμένο και υπογεγραμμένο το

Έντυπο Τ.Φ. 2008-Sopens in a new tab και τη Βεβαίωση IBAN που έχει εκδοθεί από το τραπεζικό ίδρυμα. Η εξαίρεση δεν αφορά οντότητες που απλώς δεν έχουν ακόμη αποκτήσει σύνδεση με CY Login.

Πηγή: Τμήμα Φορολογίαςopens in a new tab

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Tax Department: Requests to register or amend IBANs will be submitted through Tax For All

The Tax Department informs the public that, as of 5 October 2026, requests to register or amend a bank account number (IBAN) must be submitted exclusively through the Tax For All (TFA) Taxpayer Portal. Access to TFA must be made using CY Login credentials, and the applicant must electronically submit the completed Form T.F. 2008opens in a new tab together with the IBAN Certificate issued by the banking institution.

The relevant Guide for Submitting Requests to Register or Amend a Bank Account Number (IBAN) through Tax For Allopens in a new tab is available on the Tax Department's website under the “Information Material” section.

It is emphasized that the bank account number (IBAN) declared must be held in the name of the beneficiary to whom the payment may be made.

As of 5 October 2026, requests to register or amend an IBAN that are not submitted after logging in with CY Login (e.g. requests submitted by email) will not be accepted and will be rejected.

As an exception, for entities for which it is objectively impossible to obtain a CY Login (because the entity cannot be authenticated), the request may be submitted through the TFA request-submission facility without logging in via CY Login, together with a duly completed and signed Form T.F. 2008-Sopens in a new tab and the IBAN Certificate issued by the banking institution.

This exception does not apply to entities that simply have not yet obtained access to CY Login.

Source: Tax Departmentopens in a new tab

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Δείκτης Τιμών Κατασκευαστικών Υλικών: Αύγουστος 2026

Ο Δείκτης Τιμών Κατασκευαστικών Υλικών για τον μήνα Αύγουστο 2026 ανήλθε στις 123,09 μονάδες (με βάση 2021=100), σημειώνοντας οριακή αύξηση της τάξης του 0,07% σε σχέση με τον προηγούμενο μήνα.

Σε σύγκριση με τον αντίστοιχο μήνα του προηγούμενου έτους, ο δείκτης κατέγραψε αύξηση 3,39%. Κατά κύρια κατηγορία προϊόντων, σημειώθηκαν αυξήσεις στα μεταλλικά προϊόντα (4,60%), στα προϊόντα από ξύλο, μονωτικά, χημικά και πλαστικά (4,60%), στα ηλεκτρομηχανολογικά είδη (3,58%), στα ορυκτά (2,67%) και στα προϊόντα ορυκτών (1,35%).

Για την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου-Αυγούστου 2026, ο δείκτης σημείωσε αύξηση της τάξης του 2,06% σε σχέση με την αντίστοιχη περίοδο του 2025.

Πηγή: Στατιστική Υπηρεσία Κύπρου

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Price Index of Construction Materials: August 2026

The Price Index of Construction Materials for August 2026 reached 123,09 units (base year 2021=100), recording a marginal increase of 0,07% compared to the previous month.

Compared to the same month of the previous year, the index recorded an increase of 3,39%. By main commodity category, increases were observed in metallic products (4,60%), products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics (4,60%), electromechanical products (3,58%), minerals (2,67%) and mineral products (1,35%).

For the period January-August 2026, the index increased by 2,06% compared to the corresponding period of 2025.

Source: Cystat