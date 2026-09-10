Investing In Greece: A Guide For Non-EU Citizens

C. Eligible Investment Categories and Specific Requirements

Establishment and Operation of a Business in Greece: The eligible corporate forms include a Société Anonyme (SA), a General Partnership, a Limited Partnership, a Limited Liability Company (LLC) or a Private Capital Company (ΙΚΕ). The investor is required to submit a business plan and a set of supporting documents to the Ministry of Development demonstrating a positive impact on national growth and the economy.

Participation in a Greek Company: Investment through participation in a Greek company may take the form of participation in a non-listed company: the investor acquires a stake of at least 33% in the share capital of a Greek Société Anonyme not listed on a regulated market. The amount must be paid in cash, must be at least €500k, and must be made in the context of a share capital increase. It can also take the form of participation in a listed company: the investor acquires shares in a company traded on a regulated market with a nominal value of at least €500k without any minimum ownership percentage requirement.

Financial Investments: This category includes the following forms of investment, each with a minimum value of €500k:

1. Acquisition of shares or bonds through a Capital contribution to a company with its registered office or establishment in Greece.

2. Participation in a Real Estate Investment Company (REIC).

3. Participation in a Venture Capital Company (VCC) or Venture Capital Fund (VCF).

4. Purchase of Greek Government Bonds with a value of at least €500k and a remaining maturity of at least three years at the time of purchase, through a credit institution established in Greece that also acts as custodian.

Investment in Real Estate (Golden Visa): An eligible investment is the purchase of property (residential land, plot of land or agricultural land). The minimum investment amount is €500k. Where the investment is in residential land, this must involve a single property with a minimum main area of 120sq.m. The minimum acquisition value is €800k for property located in the Region of Attica, the Regional Unit of Thessaloniki, the Regional Units of Mykonos and Thira (Santorini), and islands with a population exceeding 3.1k residents.