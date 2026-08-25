What Is The Cyprus IP Box — And Why Tech Founders Keep Moving Here (Video)

The mechanics are simple. 80% of qualifying net IP profit is exempt from corporate income tax. Only the remaining 20% is taxed, at the 15% corporate rate — which lands you at an effective rate of roughly 3% on qualifying IP income.

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www.cyprusaccountants.com.cy — The Cyprus IP Box is the single biggest reason software companies, SaaS founders and solopreneurs who own intellectual property end up moving here.

The mechanics are simple. 80% of qualifying net IP profit is exempt from corporate income tax. Only the remaining 20% is taxed, at the 15% corporate rate — which lands you at an effective rate of roughly 3% on qualifying IP income.

It is not automatic. You apply, you document the qualifying income properly, and you get a tax ruling. Get that part right and you are sitting on one of the most competitive IP regimes in the European Union.

If you own IP and you are paying full rate somewhere else, that gap is worth a conversation

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