Supporting Productive Investment And Business Growth

QUICK SUMMARY

As businesses grow, investment becomes necessary to expand capacity, improve productivity, diversify operations or strengthen competitiveness.

The challenge is often not whether investment is needed, but how to structure it in a way that is financially sustainable and aligned with business priorities.

The SME Enhance scheme supports eligible SMEs through non-repayable grants that part-finance productive investment.

It is designed to help businesses invest in expansion, diversification, innovation and initial investment projects that can improve productivity and long-term performance.

What kind of support is available?

The scheme provides a minimum grant of €10,000 and a maximum grant value of €128,400, inclusive of a 7% flat rate for indirect costs. Under the de minimis framework, eligible investments may be supported at an aid intensity of 50% for projects in Malta and 60% for projects in Gozo. Where the General Block Exemption Regulation applies, aid intensity depends on the size of the undertaking and the investment location.

Start-ups may also benefit from higher support levels, subject to the applicable eligibility conditions and state aid rules. This makes the scheme particularly relevant for SMEs planning productive investments with a clear business rationale.

What can it be used for?

The scheme is intended to support investments that improve how the business operates, including productive assets and related eligible costs.

Eligible projects may help businesses:

expand or diversify operations;

improve productivity and efficiency;

invest in equipment, machinery or eligible assets; and

support more resilient and competitive business models.

The objective is not simply to reduce cost, but to support investment that contributes to measurable business improvement.

Why businesses use SME Enhance

Many SMEs identify opportunities for growth but delay investment because of the required financial commitment.

SME Enhance helps reduce that barrier by part-financing eligible investments that are linked to productivity, competitiveness and business development.

Used well, the scheme can help businesses:

bring forward planned investment;

strengthen operational capacity;

improve long-term performance; and

align funding with a wider growth strategy.

Insights to consider

Strong applications are built around a clear business rationale, not just a list of purchases.

Funding should support a defined investment strategy, not replace one.

Projects are more compelling when they explain how the investment will improve productivity, competitiveness or capacity.

How to approach it properly

Before applying, businesses should be clear on the expected outcome of the investment and how it supports their broader plans.

A well-structured application should explain the business need, the planned investment, and the value the project is expected to deliver.

How Grant Thornton Malta can support you

Grant Thornton Malta supports businesses in assessing, structuring and presenting investment projects in line with the requirements of the scheme.

We support clients by:

reviewing the proposed investment and its fit with the scheme;

preparing a structured funding application;

supporting the compilation of required documentation; and

guiding the reimbursement and reporting process.

Our focus is on helping businesses connect funding with decisions that support sustainable growth.

For SMEs planning a meaningful investment, SME Enhance is a relevant funding opportunity to consider as part of a wider growth plan.

Contact us today to see how we can support your business.