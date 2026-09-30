Artificial Intelligence: Opportunity, Risk, And A Question Bigger Than Markets

Perhaps it will come as no surprise (or perhaps I’m just hoping that readers recognised the above for what it was!) when I say that everything written before this current paragraph was generated by AI (Claude in this case), based on the following prompt I had given it (please note that Claude knows what work I do and that I am based in Italy):

“I need you to write me an article that I will distribute to my clients. The topic is AI and its opportunities and risks from an investment standpoint, as well as a balanced discussion of whether or not there are existential risks to humanity over the medium to long term. Max 1000 words”

It took about 2 minutes to generate the response, which I subsequently asked it to shorten to no more than 500 words and which I have not edited at all. To me it seems like a competent, if somewhat uninspiring commentary on the current AI debate and its consequences for investors. I’m not sure that it has really given me any great insights beyond what one would glean from reading a modest amount of financial journalism and from being generally interested in the subject. In fact, I find myself wondering if these sorts of AI-generated documents “are simply the copy of one thousand summaries” (solo la copia di mille riassunti) as Samuele Bersani put it in his song Giudizi Universali.

Needless to say that the topic of AI must be taken into consideration when investing, yet we must acknowledge the limits of our understanding in terms of how all of this plays out. I think it is wise to exclude the potential for an existential crisis of humanity from our calculations, mainly because if that scenario does unfold, rather like a global nuclear war, we will have more important things to worry about than the value of our investment accounts. On a more moderate view, there will be beneficiaries and victims of AI that we cannot even begin to imagine, and we must maintain a fully diversified approach and understand how much exposure we have to certain types of investment.

One of the first things I do when evaluating a portfolio is try to get an understanding of the underlying investment exposures in order to make it clear what risks clients are exposed to: it remains a useful discussion to have before contemplating any investment changes, above all considering the concentration in a small number of companies that certain stock indices have (these points are well-made by Claude above).