Greek Brain Regain: How Greece Is Winning Back Its Lost Talent

Introduction

During Greece's economic crisis, over half a million skilled Greeks left the country in search of better job prospects and living conditions abroad. This mass exodus, referred to as the "brain drain," saw a significant portion of Greece's brightest minds and highly skilled professionals moving overseas. However, recent initiatives, incentives, digital transformations, and improved economic conditions have sparked a new trend known as "brain regain." Greece is now attracting talented Greek professionals back home, including those who held prestigious roles abroad, such as NASA engineers. With programs like the Ministry of Digital Governance's satellite initiative and a comprehensive plan for the Greek diaspora, Greece is creating compelling opportunities for returning talents to contribute to the country's transformation.

Main Section: The Journey from Brain Drain to Brain Regain

Greece's efforts to attract talent back are multi-faceted and targeted. Initiatives like the BrainReGain platform support returning professionals with mentorship and job matching, especially in high-tech fields. For example, Greece's burgeoning space industry has drawn attention for its ambitious satellite projects, which aim to leverage Greek talent in aerospace and engineering. Notably, engineers like Nikos Kougionis, who left Greece to work in the French aerospace sector, have returned to work in companies contributing to the country's new micro-satellite program. This project, among others, is helping Greece build a scientific and technological ecosystem that was previously lacking.

In addition to such high-profile projects, the improving economy and competitive salary packages also contribute to this new era of brain regain. According to a recent survey from the National Documentation Center, over 63% of returning Greeks have come back since 2019, many of whom report higher-than-average salaries and a renewed sense of optimism for their careers. This shift highlights Greece's growing appeal for professionals who initially left during the economic downturn.

Eurofast's Take: How We Support Greek Brain Regain

At Eurofast, we understand the importance of supporting Greek professionals who are returning to Greece. Our expertise in areas like tax residency, payroll, and international relocation allows us to assist companies that are actively hiring these returning talents. For example, we support both individuals and companies in navigating Greece's residency requirements and maximizing favorable tax incentives. Additionally, Eurofast's extensive market knowledge in human resources and payroll management ensures a smooth transition for Greek professionals re-establishing their careers domestically. With clients across diverse sectors, Eurofast serves as an ideal partner for companies and professionals contributing to Greece's economic and cultural revitalization.

