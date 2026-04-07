Why Cyprus Has Emerged As A Business Hub And Prime Relocation Destination

Why international businesses and professionals are relocating to Cyprus

Over the past few years, Cyprus has steadily become a preferred relocation destination for international businesses and professionals. What we see in practice is not a temporary trend, but a deliberate choice by businesses and individuals seeking a reliable European Union (EU) base combined with practical business conditions and a high quality of life.

A practical business base within the European Union

As a full member of the EU, Cyprus offers access to the European single market within a familiar common law legal system and a stable regulatory environment. Its geographic position at the crossroads of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa also makes it a natural hub for companies with regional operations or international reach.

From a business perspective, company establishment and ongoing compliance are well understood, supported by an experienced professional services sector and a predictable regulatory framework. In recent years, Cyprus has attracted companies active in technology, professional services, trading, investment, and other international activities, often relocating both substance and key decision-makers to the island.

Corporate and personal tax considerations

Cyprus has emerged as an attractive European jurisdiction for both companies and individuals seeking relocation, combining EU credibility with a competitive and compliant tax framework.

The corporate tax rate is 15%, but the effective rate can be significantly reduced through incentives such as the participation exemption on dividends and capital gains, the Notional Interest Deduction on equity funding, and the IP Box regime for intellectual property income.

For individuals, the non-domiciled status provides 0% tax on dividends and interest for up to 17 years, while the 60-day tax residency rule offers flexibility. Importantly, relocated employees earning above EUR 55,000 may benefit from a 50% exemption on employment income for up to 17 years, while relocated employees earning below EUR 55,000 may benefit from a 20% (capped to EUR 8,550) exemption for up to 7 years.

Relocating people, not just companies

Beyond business considerations, Cyprus is equally attractive for individuals and families. The relocation framework supports both EU and third-country nationals, with structured immigration and employment pathways. Day-to-day life is well-supported by modern infrastructure, public and private healthcare, international schools, and a strong service culture.

Quality of life plays an important role in relocation decisions. Cyprus offers a mild climate, short commuting times, a safe living environment, and an easy balance between professional and personal life, factors that are often decisive for executives and their families.

Why this matters for international advisors

Cyprus is not a one-size-fits-all solution, but it is often a practical and reliable option for clients seeking an EU base with substance, stability, and a high standard of living. Whether advising on corporate relocation, executive mobility, or broader international structuring, Cyprus remains a jurisdiction that deserves serious consideration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.