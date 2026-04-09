"Things To Avoid When Facing Criminal Charges In The UAE": Legal Insights From A Criminal Lawyer

A criminal lawyer in the UAE gives practical advice on what not to do when facing criminal charges.

When you are charged with a crime in the UAE, it can be very scary, especially for expats, business owners, tourists, and families with people from different countries. In the UAE, many crimes that might not be taken seriously in other places are not tolerated at all. A small misunderstanding, an emotional response, or bad advice can quickly lead to big legal problems.

From the point of view of a criminal lawyer in the UAE, this article talks about the most common and expensive mistakes people make when they are charged with a crime in the UAE and how to avoid them. This guide is made for expats, working professionals, investors, tourists, and people who have lived in the area for a long time. It uses simple language, real-life examples, and helpful tips.

Why UAE Criminal Law Is Different (Important Background)

Before talking about mistakes, it's important to know one thing:

The Federal Decree Law 31/2021 promulgating the Crimes and Penalties Law, the Federal Decree Law 34/2021 combatting rumors & cybercrimes, Sharia principles, and other rules about public order make up UAE criminal law. Not knowing the law is not a defense

Some things you do, like making rude comments online, bouncing checks, or saying mean things, are against the law. Police reports can stop you from traveling right away.

The UAE government says that thousands of criminal complaints each year involve expatriates. This is usually because they don't know the law, not because they want to commit a crime.

Mistake 1: Speaking with the police without a criminal lawyer in the UAE

A lot of people think that being "honest and cooperative" will help them. It's important to work together, but talking without a lawyer can affect your case a lot.

An Example from Real Life

It's like signing a business contract without reading the fine print. By the time you realize you made a mistake, it's already too late.

Why Is This Dangerous?

Statements are written down and can be used as proof. Misunderstandings can happen when people speak different languages.Emotional explanations may seem like confessions.

Advice

Always ask to talk to a criminal lawyer in the UAE before you give a full statement.

Mistake #2: Thinking that laws from other countries apply in the UAE

People who move to Dubai or Abu Dhabi often think that what is legal in their home country is also legal here. This is a risky assumption.

Common Examples

Verbal insults or gestures are against the law.

Complaints on social media = cybercrime

Drinking alcohol in places that aren't licensed is a crime.

A fact that is interesting

The UAE Cybercrime Law says that online defamation can get you fines and jail time, even if you post it on private messaging apps.

Advice

Always look at your situation through UAE law, not the law of your home country.

Mistake #3: Not paying attention to police notices, calls, or summons

Some people don't answer police calls right away because they're scared. This often makes things worse.

Why This Doesn't Work

Not showing up can lead to arrest warrants.

There may be travel bans without warning.

Your case moves forward without you having to do anything.

If the police contact you, get in touch with a criminal lawyer in the UAE right away and respond through the right legal channels.

Mistake #4: Trying to "settle" criminal cases on your own

Some people try to settle business or personal problems informally, especially when it comes to bounced checks or disagreements with partners.

Check Your Reality

The state, not individuals, brings criminal cases to court.

Private settlements don't automatically close criminal cases.

Settlements that aren't done right can lead to new crimes.

For instance

If you pay money to "withdraw" a police case without any legal paperwork, the case may still be open.

Advice

Always make settlements official through a criminal lawyer in the UAE and the courts.

Mistake #5: Putting the Case on Social Media

It might feel good to tell your side of the story online, but it's not safe from a legal point of view.

Why This Is Important

Cases that are still going on are private

Accusations made in public may be considered defamation.

Authorities keep an eye on digital platforms

Facts

Under UAE law, it's a crime to share screenshots or voice notes without permission, even if they're true.

Advice

Don't talk to anyone online; let your criminal lawyer in the UAE do it for you.

Mistake #6: Not taking travel bans seriously. A lot of expats only find out about a travel ban at the airport.

How Do Travel Bans Happen?

Filed a criminal complaint

An investigation by the police has begun.

Registered court case

Advice

A criminal lawyer in the UAE can look into your legal status and, if it's possible, ask for the travel ban to be lifted.

Mistake #7: Not Hiring a Criminal Lawyer

Not all lawyers work on criminal cases all the time. To understand UAE criminal law, you need to know how things work there.

What to Look For?

Experience with criminal courts in the UAE

Knowledge of how the Public Prosecution works

Ability to communicate in more than one language

Conclusion

Being charged with a crime in the UAE is serious, but most of the damage is done by mistakes that could have been avoided. If you talk to someone without legal advice, think that foreign laws apply, ignore official notices, or choose the wrong lawyer, you could turn a small problem into a big one that changes your life.

Expats, professionals, investors, and tourists can protect their freedom, reputation, and future in the UAE by getting help from a qualified criminal lawyer in the UAE early, staying informed, and following the law. Being aware is not only protection; it's also power.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.