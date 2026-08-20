Insolvency And Arbitration In Thailand: Working Without A Statute

Thai law offers no explicit guidance on how arbitration and insolvency interact, leaving practitioners to navigate the intersection of two separately drafted statutes—the Bankruptcy Act and the Arbitration Act—without settled rules. Key questions about representation, enforcement of awards, and the treatment of foreign insolvency proceedings depend on inference from general principles rather than express provisions.

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Thai law contains no provision that speaks directly to what happens to an arbitration when one of the parties becomes insolvent. The interaction between arbitration and insolvency is derived instead from the general operation of two separately drafted laws: the Bankruptcy Act B.E. 2483 (1940) and the Arbitration Act B.E. 2545 (2002). Because Thai courts have had few opportunities to interpret how these two statutes apply together, the practical answer to many questions, such as who represents an insolvent party in arbitration, whether an award will be enforced, and what happens to a foreign proceeding, depends on inference from general principles of insolvency, arbitration, and procedural law rather than on settled rules.

Liquidation and Restructuring

The Bankruptcy Act governs both liquidation, which winds up a debtor’s affairs, and restructuring (rehabilitation), which aims to preserve a business. The consequences for arbitration differ accordingly. In liquidation, the debtor’s assets vest in the official receiver, who alone can conduct or continue any arbitration affecting the estate; the debtor loses the authority to act on its own behalf. In restructuring, the plan preparer or administrator takes over that role, but there is more room for the debtor to remain involved, since the objective of rehabilitation is to keep the business operational.

Restructuring carries an automatic stay that takes effect once the Bankruptcy Court accepts the restructuring petition. This stay can halt an arbitration regardless of where it is seated. In contrast, liquidation does not work through a stay; instead, the debtor’s loss of authority over its own assets and disputes is what constrains the arbitration. Neither proceeding provides a party a formal route to apply for permission to continue arbitrating—the Bankruptcy Act contains no such mechanism—though in restructuring cases the Bankruptcy Court may allow proceedings to continue where doing so will not prejudice the restructuring process.

Proof of Debt and the Bankruptcy Court’s Jurisdiction

Even where an arbitration agreement is otherwise valid, a creditor with a claim against an insolvent debtor generally cannot use arbitration to establish that claim for purposes of the insolvency distribution. Contractual claims remain arbitrable in principle, but matters concerning proof of debt, administration of an estate, and distribution of assets fall within the Bankruptcy Court’s exclusive jurisdiction—producing something close to vis attractiva concursus (a legal doctrine enabling a single court’s jurisdiction over all related lawsuits and ancillary claims involving a debtor’s assets). If a creditor’s claim is rejected in the proof-of-debt process, the remedy is to object within the bankruptcy proceeding itself, not to revert to arbitration. The arbitration agreement survives, since Thai law recognizes that separability and termination of the underlying contract do not terminate the arbitration clause. However, this does not give the tribunal jurisdiction to decide claims for insolvency-distribution purposes.

Pending and Subsequent Arbitrations

The Bankruptcy Act does not expressly distinguish between an arbitration already pending when insolvency proceedings open and one commenced afterward, but the practical consequences differ in ways that may benefit from careful planning. For example, a pending arbitration is more likely to be stayed during the insolvency process, particularly in restructuring, while a party seeking to commence a new arbitration after insolvency proceedings have opened is more likely to find the proceeding restricted from the outset, since the debtor’s assets and authority to litigate have already shifted to the official receiver or plan administrator. The same reasoning applies regardless of whether the insolvent party is the claimant or the respondent; nothing in the Bankruptcy Act singles out either position for different treatment, although a claimant pursuing recovery for the benefit of creditors is, in practice, less likely to encounter resistance than a creditor trying to pursue a respondent outside of the collective process.

Enforcement of Awards

An arbitral award is not automatically vulnerable simply because insolvency proceedings exist. Thai courts distinguish between an award that merely establishes the existence or amount of a debt, which is not generally subject to objection, and one that purports to grant rights inconsistent with the Thai insolvency regime, which can carry significant risk. An award that allows a creditor to jump the queue, obtain payment outside the collective process, or otherwise undercut the equal treatment of creditors may be refused recognition or enforcement on public policy grounds under the Arbitration Act, even if it survives a set-aside challenge. In practice, however, Thai courts are more likely to withhold enforcement of a problematic award than to annul it outright.

Foreign Insolvency Proceedings

Thailand has not adopted the UNCITRAL Model Law on Cross-Border Insolvency, and it has no statutory mechanism for recognizing foreign insolvency proceedings. As a result, a foreign liquidation or restructuring order, and any accompanying stay, does not automatically bind or affect an arbitral tribunal seated in Thailand. Therefore, a tribunal is free to continue the arbitration and is not required to recognize the authority of a foreign insolvency representative. That said, arbitrators may, as a matter of comity or procedural fairness, choose to take a foreign proceeding into account, but nothing compels them to do so. The position changes only if insolvency proceedings are separately commenced in Thailand, at which point the mandatory provisions of the Bankruptcy Act take over.

Interim Measures and Practical Considerations

Thai law does not strip an arbitral tribunal of its ability to grant interim measures merely because a party has become insolvent, although in practice a stay triggered by restructuring will often preclude the question before it even arises. Other procedural questions—whether the insolvency administrator can settle a dispute on the debtor’s behalf, whether creditors can appear in the arbitration, whether confidentiality changes once insolvency proceedings begin—are not addressed by express rule under Thai law and are resolved, again, by reference to general principles rather than a dedicated insolvency-arbitration regime.

Conclusion

When it comes to insolvency and arbitration matters, Thailand has persevered with a functioning but underdeveloped intersection of two statutes that were not written in collaboration. As a result, most outcomes rest on general principles rather than express rules, and the areas most likely to generate disputes in practice—representation of an insolvent party, the enforceability of awards that touch the insolvency estate, and the treatment of foreign proceedings—remain matters of discretion for arbitrators and Thai courts rather than under settled law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.