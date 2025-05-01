ARTICLE
1 May 2025

BUREN | German Desk Newsletter | April 2025

B
Buren

Contributor

Buren logo
BUREN is an independent international firm of lawyers, notaries, and tax advisers with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, The Hague, Luxembourg, and Shanghai. We provide full-service, multidisciplinary support, helping national and international clients expand, innovate, or restructure their businesses through our offices, country desks, and global network of partners.
Explore Firm Details
The 2025 edition of our German "Doing Business" guide is now available! It includes important legal updates for companies operating in the Netherlands.
Netherlands Corporate/Commercial Law
Friederike Henke
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Stay up to date with our BUREN German Desk Newsletter!

The 2025 edition of our German "Doing Business" guide is now available! It includes important legal updates for companies operating in the Netherlands.

Here is a brief overview of the key changes:

  • Corporate Law: Introduction of a simplified company incorporation process.
  • Employment Law: Expanded information on types of employment contracts, termination procedures, and updated severance regulations.
  • Competition Law: Adjustments to sector-specific thresholds.
  • Intellectual Property: New guidance on the Unified Patent Court, the revised EU Design Regulation, and Directive (EU) 2024/2823 on design protection.
  • Data Protection: Overview of the new EU-US Data Privacy Framework.
  • Procedural Law: Information on the jurisdiction of Dutch courts, updates on the availability of English-language proceedings, and the modernisation of evidence law from 2025.

Download Doing Business in the Netherlands

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Friederike Henke
Friederike Henke
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More