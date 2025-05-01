BUREN | German Desk Newsletter | April 2025

Stay up to date with our BUREN German Desk Newsletter!

The 2025 edition of our German "Doing Business" guide is now available! It includes important legal updates for companies operating in the Netherlands.

Here is a brief overview of the key changes:

Corporate Law : Introduction of a simplified company incorporation process.

: Introduction of a simplified company incorporation process. Employment Law : Expanded information on types of employment contracts, termination procedures, and updated severance regulations.

: Expanded information on types of employment contracts, termination procedures, and updated severance regulations. Competition Law : Adjustments to sector-specific thresholds.

: Adjustments to sector-specific thresholds. Intellectual Property : New guidance on the Unified Patent Court, the revised EU Design Regulation, and Directive (EU) 2024/2823 on design protection.

: New guidance on the Unified Patent Court, the revised EU Design Regulation, and Directive (EU) 2024/2823 on design protection. Data Protection : Overview of the new EU-US Data Privacy Framework.

: Overview of the new EU-US Data Privacy Framework. Procedural Law: Information on the jurisdiction of Dutch courts, updates on the availability of English-language proceedings, and the modernisation of evidence law from 2025.

