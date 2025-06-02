ARTICLE
2 June 2025

Status Of The Unshell Directive

FF
Fenech & Fenech Advocates

Contributor

Fenech & Fenech Advocates logo
Fenech & Fenech Advocates is the longest standing law firm in Malta, and its foundation traces back to 1891. This makes Fenech & Fenech a legacy firm with unparalleled experience in legal services in Malta. Today, the firm stands as a full-service legal provider, offering an almost complete spectrum of legal services. The firm’s heritage ensures proven experience in traditional fields of law, but it is also at the forefront of legislative developments, providing effective and value driven solutions to its diverse range of local and international clients. The lawyers at Fenech & Fenech Advocates are experts in their respective fields, ensuring sharp and timely results across all practice areas. The firm offers services in Aviation and Aircraft Finance, Banking, Company Law, Competition, Commercial & Corporate, Finance & Capital Markets, E-Commerce, Entertainment and Hospitality, Data Protection & Privacy, Employment, Finance, Financial Services, iGaming, I.T., TMT & Telecoms, Insurance, Intellectual Property
Explore Firm Details
The so-called "Unshell Directive" (proposal for a Council Directive laying down rules to prevent the misuse of shell entities for tax purposes), which aims to prevent the misuse of shell entities for tax purposes...
Malta Tax
Fenech & Fenech Advocates
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The so-called "Unshell Directive" (proposal for a Council Directive laying down rules to prevent the misuse of shell entities for tax purposes), which aims to prevent the misuse of shell entities for tax purposes, is still under consideration, with the schedule for adoption unclear due to ongoing disagreements among member states.

The Unshell Directive was on the agenda of the meeting of the Working Party on Tax Questions (Direct Taxation) which was held on 27 May 2025. As reported by Tax Notes and Bloomberg Tax, this was the result of an initiative by the EU Council's Polish Presidency to gauge whether member states would support an amendment to DAC6 (Council Directive 2018/822 amending the Directive on Administrative Cooperation) to incorporate some of the features of the Unshell Directive proposal instead of adopting the Unshell Directive as a standalone legislative instrument.

While the Unshell Directive proposal and DAC6 remain substantially different in scope, the Polish Presidency believes that the objectives of the Unshell Directive proposal can be achieved through amendments to DAC6. This would fit into the EU's ongoing tax simplification and decluttering efforts whilst also reducing implementation costs, compliance and administrative burdens on taxpayers and authorities alike.

Since it was initially published in 2021, substantial changes to the Unshell Directive proposal have been proposed, essentially to limit its scope; none of these initiatives, however, have resulted in the proposal being adopted.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Fenech & Fenech Advocates
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More