Business Establishment Lawyer In Egypt: Sadany & Partners Law Firm

Egypt offers substantial opportunities for businesses, investors, and companies seeking to explore new business ventures in a rapidly evolving market. However, establishing a company in Egypt involves some challenges that you may face when taking the legal, regulatory, and administrative procedures. Therefore, it is necessary to appoint a law firm to undertake the business setup procedures. Sadany & Partners Law Firm provides comprehensive legal services, including business setup, ensuring that your company commences operations in full compliance with the legal requirements and provisions of Egyptian law.

Why You Need a Business Establishment Lawyer in Egypt

Setting up a company in Egypt involves not only document submission but also determining the proper legal form, complying with regulatory procedures, fulfilling tax obligations, and taking necessary preventive actions to protect your investment from the outset.

The specialized lawyer assists you in the following matters:

Advising you on the best legal structure that suits your business objectives.

Preparing the necessary documents, including corporate charter, memorandum of association, and other incorporation documents.

Obtaining the regulatory consents from the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones and other authorities.

Compliance with regulations and licensing conditions applicable to various industries.

Structuring the foreign companies in line with the requirements of the Corporate Law and benefiting from the available incentives.

Taking the regulatory procedures at the Tax Authority, the National Organization for Social Insurance, and the Ministry of Trade and Industry from the outset.

At Sadany & Partners, we serve as your reliable legal counsel at every phase of the setup procedures and help you establish your company devotedly, while solving the legally complicated matters.

Our Business Establishment Services

The business setup services provided by Sadany & Partners include:

Selecting Legal Form and Structuring: Guiding you on the proper legal form for your company, such as an LLC, JSC, branch office, subsidiary, or sole proprietorship, in line with the requirements of your company's operations and specific objectives.

Document Drafting: Preparing memorandum of association, shareholder contracts, board resolutions and other incorporation documents.

Regulatory Approvals and Licensing: Submitting the necessary documents to the General Authority for Investment & Free Zones, the Commercial Registry, the Tax Authority, and other relevant licensing authorities.

Advising on Foreign Investment: Providing legal support to foreign investors to help them comply with the Egyptian Investment Law, as well as foreign ownership permits, capital transfer rules, and investment motivations.

Work and Residency Permits: Helping the foreign investors and senior officers with the issuance of their work Permits and residency visas.

Tax and Social Insurance Registration: Pursuing procedures of registration of the tax and VAT (if necessary) and registering the employees in the National Organization for Social Insurance.

Post-Establishment Support: Providing constant guidance on corporate governance, compliance with regulations, Labor Law, and business agreements.

We offer a smooth and comprehensive service tailored to reduce risks and ensure that your company operates effectively and efficiently.

Who We Serve

Sadany & Partners supports various clients in the corporate setup proceedings, including:

Enterprises and emerging companies

Local corporations that desire to scale their business

International companies that wish to set up branches or affiliates in Egypt.

Foreign investors expanding their operations in Egypt.





Real estate developers, technology companies, manufacturers, and service providers.

Regardless of your industry or company size, we tailor our services to meet your specific business needs and objectives.

Why Choose Sadany & Partners as Your Business Establishment Lawyers in Egypt?

The clients hire Sadany & Partners to set up their companies, because we have many advantages distinguishing us from the others, including:

Deep legal Experience: Our team is entirely familiar with the Egyptian Corporate Law, Investment Law, Labor Law, and Tax Law.

Strategic, Business-Oriented Support: We go beyond completing the legal formalities – we create a business structure aligned with your company's development and risk management plans.

Effective Procedure Management: We strive to reduce delays and administrative costs by following up on every step of the business setup process.

Bilingual Legal Services: Our ability to handle the correspondence in both Arabic and English ensures flexible, continuous communication and collaboration with the local and international clients alike.

Ongoing Partnership: After your company is established, we continue to provide legal consulting services to ensure the sustained growth and regulatory compliance.

At Sadany & Partners, we are dedicated to achieving the outcomes you desire and making every effort to ensure your company operates on a solid legal foundation.

Common Business Establishment Challenges — and How We Help

The company setup process is punctuated by some challenges such as:

Choosing the ideal company structure

Preparing the establishment documents in accordance with the legal standards and to the satisfaction of the client

Compliance with the foreign ownership and investment regulations.

Extracting the specialized licenses and regulatory consents

Implementing the regulatory registration procedures at the Tax Authority, the Ministry of Labor, and the National Organization for Social Insurance.

We provide you with a preemptive and strategic solution, which enables you to overcome these challenges easily and effectively, allowing you to open and operate your company smoothly.

Build Your Business Future with Sadany & Partners

Your decision to establish a corporation in Egypt marks the commencement of a promising business journey. By appointing the right business setup lawyer, you can ensure that your company begins its operations on a solid foundation and remains on track, organized, compliant with various legal requirements, and ultimately succeeds.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm is devoted to providing top-tier legal support to local entrepreneurs, foreign investors, and international companies seeking to establish a business in Egypt.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.