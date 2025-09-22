Company Incorporation Lawyer In Egypt 2025: Sadany & Partners Law Firm

Setting up a business in Egypt is an excellent opportunity for growth and investment. However, proceeding with the establishment procedures requires proper legal support to comply with local laws and regulations. Whether you are a startup founder, an international company seeking to establish a subsidiary or a local branch in Egypt, you need legal expertise to support your business journey there.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm is a leading law firm that delivers integrated business setup services, assisting companies in establishing a solid, legally well-founded foundation to achieve success in the vibrant Egyptian market.

Why You Need a Company Incorporation Lawyer in Egypt

The process of establishing a company in Egypt includes various legal, regulatory, and administrative procedures, such as drafting the incorporation documents, obtaining the licenses, permits, and securing consents from the different competent authorities, and providing the legal support necessary to adhere to Corporate Law, Investment Law, and regulations pertaining to the specialized industries.

When you hire a business establishment lawyer, he can assist you:

determine the correct legal form for your company,

prepare and review the critical establishment documents,

address the legal requirements and obtain the consents,

avoid the errors that may result in additional costs and delay the opening of your company, and

achieve the permanent compliance with Corporate Law, Tax Law and Labour Law.

At Sadany & Partners, we are not only legal advisors but also your reliable legal partner throughout the establishment process. We are committed to mitigating risks and streamlining your entry into the Egyptian market.

Our Company Incorporation Services

Sadany & Partners provides all the business establishment services, including:

Advising on Company Structure: We assist you in selecting the ideal legal form for your company, whether a Limited Liability Company (LLC), Joint Stock Company (JSC), branch office, or subsidiary of a foreign company, or commercial agency, based on the purposes of your company, capital, and industry requirements.

We assist you in selecting the ideal legal form for your company, whether a Limited Liability Company (LLC), Joint Stock Company (JSC), branch office, or subsidiary of a foreign company, or commercial agency, based on the purposes of your company, capital, and industry requirements. Preparing Establishment Documents: We have skilled lawyers who can draft the establishment documents precisely and carefully, including a memorandum of association, shareholder agreements, board decisions, and other necessary company documents.

We have skilled lawyers who can draft the establishment documents precisely and carefully, including a memorandum of association, shareholder agreements, board decisions, and other necessary company documents. Regulatory Approvals and Filings: We process and submit applications and other documents to the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), the Commercial Registry, the Tax Authority, and other relevant government authorities.

We process and submit applications and other documents to the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), the Commercial Registry, the Tax Authority, and other relevant government authorities. Licensing and Compliance: We help clients extract licenses for conducting business in specialized sectors and register at the Tax Authority, National Organization for Social Insurance and secure additional legal consents if necessary.

We help clients extract licenses for conducting business in specialized sectors and register at the Tax Authority, National Organization for Social Insurance and secure additional legal consents if necessary. Structuring Foreign Companies: We provide all the support and legal advice to the foreign investors with respect to addressing limitations on ownership, opportunities provided under the Investment Law, and banking requirements for foreign share capital.

We provide all the support and legal advice to the foreign investors with respect to addressing limitations on ownership, opportunities provided under the Investment Law, and banking requirements for foreign share capital. Securing Work Permits and Residency Visas for Foreign Investors: We take the necessary procedures to obtain work permits and residency visas for foreign investors, partners and managers, and expatriate employees.

We take the necessary procedures to obtain work permits and residency visas for foreign investors, partners and managers, and expatriate employees. Post-Incorporation Advisory: We support the clients by educating them about adherence to corporate governance, Labour Law, tax requirements, and the preparation of commercial agreements after establishment.

We ensure that all stages of the establishment procedures are managed with professionalism, efficiency, and full compliance with Egyptian legal requirements.

Who We Serve

Sadany & Partners serves a diverse array of clients in business set up, including:

Small businesspersons and startups

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Multinational corporations scaling their business into the Egyptian Market

Real estate developers, construction companies, and manufacturers

Technology, telecommunications, healthcare and pharmaceutical corporations, manufacturers, banks, and financial institutions

Investment groups and holding companies

Regardless of the type of company you wish to establish in Egypt, we provide you with legal support tailored to meet your needs in any sector, no matter the legal form of your company.

Why Choose Sadany & Partners as Your Company Incorporation Lawyers?

We are always the ideal choice for clients seeking to establish a company in Egypt for the following reasons:

In-depth knowledge of Egyptian Corporate Law: We have vast and excellent experience in the Egyptian legal environment and commercial market.

We have vast and excellent experience in the Egyptian legal environment and commercial market. End-to-End Legal Support: We manage all phases of corporate establishment professionally, efficiently, and strategically from start to finish.

We manage all phases of corporate establishment professionally, efficiently, and strategically from start to finish. Strategic Vision: We design the company's structure to meet current requirements, while supporting business expansion and minimizing long-term risks.

We design the company's structure to meet current requirements, while supporting business expansion and minimizing long-term risks. Effective and Trustable Implementation: We adhere strictly to the deadlines while avoiding registration delays and minimizing administrative costs and overheads.

We adhere strictly to the deadlines while avoiding registration delays and minimizing administrative costs and overheads. Bilingual Support: Our bilingual team (Arabic-English) provides smooth and efficient service to both local and international clients.

Our mission is not only to establish a company, but also to lay a robust legal foundation for its ongoing success and future growth.

Common Incorporation Challenges — and How We Help

In the course of establishing a business in Egypt, you may face challenges such as:

Meeting the various legal requirements for LLCs, JSCs, and branch offices.

Preparing corporate charter and memorandum of associations in line with the company's goals.

Securing the approvals and licenses for conducting business in the specialized industries from the regulatory authorities.

Dividing the share capital and complying with the foreign ownership regulations.

Designing an effective governance structure for the company.

At Sadany & Partners, we provide transparent and proactive services to address and overcome these challenges, ensuring the Company is established effectively and well-positioned for future growth.

Launch Your Business in Egypt with Sadany & Partners

Setting up a business is an excellent step in your practical life, but the establishment process requires accuracy, strategic planning, and professional legal support. Sadany & Partners Law Firm is your reliable legal partner, one that will remain by your side, mentoring you throughout the establishment journey, protecting your rights and interests, and guiding your company on the path to success.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.