Business Registration Lawyer In Egypt: Sadany & Partners Law Firm

Sadany & Partners is dedicated to helping companies establish robust foundations for lasting success and growth in Egypt.

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

Establishing a company in Egypt is a sound investment, as the country boasts a vibrant economy, an excellent location, and a dynamic consumer market. However, launching a company requires you to proceed with complicated legal actions, meet legal requirements, and implement managerial procedures. Sadany & Partners Law Firm offers tailored corporate registration services in Egypt, ensuring that businesspersons and corporates can start their business activities flexibly and seamlessly on a solid and sound legal foundation.

Why You Need a Business Registration Lawyer in Egypt

Commercial activities in Egypt are subject to various laws, including the Corporate Investment Law and Business Registration regulations. Each company, whether a sole proprietorship, a limited liability company (LLC), a shareholding company, or a branch of a foreign corporation, must meet some requirements and comply with certain legal obligations.

If you wish to establish a company, the experienced corporate registration lawyer will assist you:

select the proper legal form for your company,

prepare and revise the essential documents, including corporate charter, memorandums of association and shareholders' contracts,

finalize the regulatory papers and get the required consents,

grasp and adhere to the ownership and capital regulations and rules of specific sectors,

fulfill the tax, manpower and social insurance requirements from the beginning and

prevent making the common errors, which result in the pricy delays and fines.

At Sadany & Partners, we offer transparent and end-to-end legal services throughout the registration procedures, while assisting our clients launch their business on robust foundations and keeping them compliant with the legal and regulatory requirements at every step of the process.

Our Business Registration Services

We provide comprehensive legal support for corporate setup and registration, including:

Consultancies on Company Legal Form: Selecting the best structure for your company – including LLC, JSC, branch office, or representative office — according to operating and investment objectives.





Document Preparation and Revision: Drafting and revising the corporate charter, memorandum of association, resolutions of the board, shareholder contracts, and other business regulatory documents.





Work Permits and Residency Services: Helping foreign investors and senior officers obtain work permits and residency permits to work and reside in Egypt.





Adherence to Investment Law: Assisting the clients to benefit from the incentives and initiatives provided under the Egyptian Investment Law, such as the tax benefits and customs exemptions, as applicable.





Assisting the clients to benefit from the incentives and initiatives provided under the Egyptian Investment Law, such as the tax benefits and customs exemptions, as applicable. Specialized Sectors Licensing: Providing legal counsel to companies regarding licenses required for specialized sectors, including industries such as construction, pharmaceuticals, education, tourism, healthcare, and ICT.

We consistently strive to deliver seamless corporate establishment legal support tailored to the commercial objectives of each client.

Who We Serve

Our corporate registration services are provided to a lot of clients, including:

Businesspersons and emerging companies that wish to open new enterprises.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) expanding their business in Egypt.

International companies setting up affiliates or branches in Egypt.

Real estate developers and construction companies.

Technology and ICT corporates.

Banks, financial institutions, hospitals, retailers and industrial companies.

Regardless of the size or type of company you wish to establish in Egypt, we provide legal services tailored to meet your specific needs and design your company structure.

Why Choose Sadany & Partners as Your Business Registration Lawyers in Egypt?

The clients always select Sadany & Partners, because we provide additional features and an exceptional experience, including:

Extensive Legal Experience: We possess in-depth knowledge of Egyptian Corporate Law, corporate registration procedures in Egypt, and the legal framework.

Strategic Legal Support: We are not just a law firm that performs paperwork; we also support clients in creating long-term company structures to achieve lasting success and ensure legal compliance.

Effective and Trusted Legal Services: We simplify the procedures to reduce the client's time, effort, and risks and hasten their entry to the market.

Bilingual Support: Our legal team can communicate easily in both Arabic and English with the Egyptian and foreign clients alike.

All Inclusive Corporate Support: After the registration process, we provide the legal support and solutions on the company governance, compliance with Labour Law, tax consultancies and other legal matters.

Common Business Registration Challenges — and How We Help

During the journey of establishing a company in Egypt, you may face some challenges and problems such as:

Determining the proper corporate legal form to achieve your objectives and ambitions.

Preparing the legally binding company documents in line with the legal requirements.

Obtaining the different approvals of the regulatory authorities and licenses for working in specialized sectors.

Providing legal solutions for the ownership limitations and fulfilling the capital requirements.

Ensuring compliance with tax, social insurance, and labour laws from the beginning.

We, at Sadany & Partners, expect these challenges and guide the clients to overcome them strategically to ensure that your company adheres to the legal requirements and is on track to success.

Launch Your Business Successfully with Sadany & Partners

Establishing a company is a bold move, and hiring the proper legal advisor can significantly impact and positively affect the path of your business journey. Sadany & Partners Law Firm is your optimal choice and an ideal partner for your business, helping you proceed with confidence and success. Our legal team handles company registration procedures professionally and diligently to ensure the success of your business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.