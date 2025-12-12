Welcome to the May 2025 edition of Law Update. This month, we spotlight the continued relevance and growing influence of English law across the MENA...

Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Founded in 1989, we are the leading corporate law firm in the UAE and throughout the Middle East & North Africa with more than 450 legal professionals in 17 offices across 10 countries. We’re determined to use our knowledge, experience and intellectual rigour to find innovative solutions to overcome complex business challenges. We actively encourage diversity and inclusion, enabling us to attract and retain the best talent, to ensure our clients succeed.

With 17 offices across 10 countries, we are a full-service commercial firm combining knowledge, experience and expertise to ensure our clients have access to the best legal solutions that are commercially sound and cost effective.

Article Insights

Jody Waugh’s articles from Al Tamimi & Company are most popular: in Middle East

in Middle East

in Middle East

in Middle East

in Middle East

with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries Al Tamimi & Company are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law, Government, Public Sector and Environment topic(s)

Welcome to this month's Law Update

Welcome to the May 2025 edition of Law Update. This month, we spotlight the continued relevance and growing influence of English law across the MENA region—a legal framework that remains foundational in commercial dealings, corporate structuring, and dispute resolution.

From capital markets to corporate governance, the application of English law has long provided clarity, predictability, and global credibility to cross-border transactions. But its role is not static. As our contributors illustrate, English legal principles are evolving, and their influence is expanding in new and nuanced ways across MENA jurisdictions.

In this edition, we explore critical contract law issues—from liability for contractual statements and warranty classification, to knowledge qualifiers and anti-sandbagging clauses. These technical points are not just theoretical distinctions—they carry significant commercial and legal consequences for parties across industries.

We also consider the wider strategic impact of English law, especially in light of recent developments such as the Dubai Court's recognition of Without Prejudice communications—a signal of increasing regional openness to international legal norms. Similarly, articles focused on financing, ESG, and joint ventures demonstrate how English law is helping to shape the next generation of commercial practice in the region.

For companies operating in or transacting with MENA markets, familiarity with English law is no longer a competitive advantage—it is a necessity. Whether you're negotiating a JV in the UAE or advising on regional M&A transactions, these legal principles provide an essential framework for managing complexity and mitigating risk.

I hope you find this edition informative and thought-provoking. As always, our team at Al Tamimi & Company remains committed to helping our clients navigate the dynamic legal environments across the region.

To read this article in full, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.