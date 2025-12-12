- in Middle East
- with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries
- within Corporate/Commercial Law, Government, Public Sector and Environment topic(s)
Welcome to this month's Law Update
Welcome to the May 2025 edition of Law Update. This month, we spotlight the continued relevance and growing influence of English law across the MENA region—a legal framework that remains foundational in commercial dealings, corporate structuring, and dispute resolution.
From capital markets to corporate governance, the application of English law has long provided clarity, predictability, and global credibility to cross-border transactions. But its role is not static. As our contributors illustrate, English legal principles are evolving, and their influence is expanding in new and nuanced ways across MENA jurisdictions.
In this edition, we explore critical contract law issues—from liability for contractual statements and warranty classification, to knowledge qualifiers and anti-sandbagging clauses. These technical points are not just theoretical distinctions—they carry significant commercial and legal consequences for parties across industries.
We also consider the wider strategic impact of English law, especially in light of recent developments such as the Dubai Court's recognition of Without Prejudice communications—a signal of increasing regional openness to international legal norms. Similarly, articles focused on financing, ESG, and joint ventures demonstrate how English law is helping to shape the next generation of commercial practice in the region.
For companies operating in or transacting with MENA markets, familiarity with English law is no longer a competitive advantage—it is a necessity. Whether you're negotiating a JV in the UAE or advising on regional M&A transactions, these legal principles provide an essential framework for managing complexity and mitigating risk.
I hope you find this edition informative and thought-provoking. As always, our team at Al Tamimi & Company remains committed to helping our clients navigate the dynamic legal environments across the region.
