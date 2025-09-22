Company Registration Lawyer In Egypt: Sadany & Partners Law Firm

Sadany & Partners assists clients in overcoming these challenges proactively, ensuring their business is well-positioned for success and achieving the desired goals from the outset...

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

Establishing a company in Egypt presents significant opportunities for success, but this also requires thorough legal preparation and complete adherence to local regulatory requirements. Whether you are a startup founder or a foreign investor, undertaking the procedures for registering a company is necessary to start your business on the right track to success. Sadany & Partners Law Firm offers expert business registration services in Egypt, assisting clients in launching their companies smoothly, thoughtfully, and in compliance with the requirements of Corporate Law and Investment Law.

Why You Need a Company Registration Lawyer in Egypt

Business setup procedures in Egypt are governed by Corporate Law, Investment Law, and various ministerial resolutions and regulations. Each legal form of business, whether a limited liability company (LLC), joint stock company (JSC), branch office of a foreign company, or commercial agency, must meet specific establishment requirements and fulfill its regulatory responsibilities.

If you desire to register your company, you should hire an experienced company registration lawyer to help you:

choose the best legal form to achieve your company's objectives,

prepare and revise the business documents, including memorandum of association and corporate charter,

obtain the legal consents and follow the licensing procedures,

ensure adherence to equity, shareholding and operational requirements,

handle the stakes concerning taxes, labor law and compliance with the legal requirements and

reduce time spent, prevent delays and avoid the pricey errors.

At Sadany & Partners, we serve as your reliable legal partner, managing every step of the business registration process, so you can focus on expanding and developing your business.

Our Company Registration Services

Sadany & Partners delivers all-inclusive legal assistance for establishing and registering businesses of all types in Egypt, including:

Company Legal Form Guidance: We mentor the client in selecting the most appropriate legal form for their company, including LLC, JSC, sole proprietorship, branch office, or commercial agency, based on the company's specific requirements, investment strategy, and tax obligations.

We mentor the client in selecting the most appropriate legal form for their company, including LLC, JSC, sole proprietorship, branch office, or commercial agency, based on the company's specific requirements, investment strategy, and tax obligations. Preparing Establishment Documents: We draft the corporate charter, shareholder agreements, memorandum of association, board resolutions, and other documents that contain important information.

Submissions and Approvals: We handle all required submissions and obtain the approvals from the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), the Commercial Registry, the Tax Authority, and other relevant licensing authorities.

We handle all required submissions and obtain the approvals from the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), the Commercial Registry, the Tax Authority, and other relevant licensing authorities. Foreign Investment Structuring: We assist foreign investors by preparing their ownership structure and advising them on the minimum required capital and how to obtain the incentives provided by the Ministry of Investment.

Work and Residency Permits: We assist foreign investors and managers in obtaining the necessary work and residency permits.

We assist foreign investors and managers in obtaining the necessary work and residency permits. Post-Registration Support: We provide legal support on company governance, adherence to legal requirements, recruitment rules and regulations, and tax registration following the establishment of the company.

We undertake end-to-end registration procedures to achieve a seamless, compliant, and effective company establishment process

Who We Serve

Sadany & Partners provides business registration services in Egypt to a wide range of clients, including:

Business-persons and emerging companies opening new projects.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are scaling their business.

International companies wishing to set up affiliates or branch offices.

Real estate, contracting, technology, ICT, healthcare, pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers.

Investors engaged in free zones and investment zones in Egypt.

Regardless of the size of your company, we provide the legal support necessary to meet your needs and requirements.

Why Choose Sadany & Partners as Your Company Registration Lawyers?

Sadany & Partners remains the optimal option for business setup due to our:

Complete Familiarity with Egyptian Corporate Law: We are lawyers with extensive expertise covering all aspects of business structuring in full compliance with regulatory requirements.

We are lawyers with extensive expertise covering all aspects of business structuring in full compliance with regulatory requirements. Quick and Effective Service: We implement registration procedures smoothly, minimizing time, costs, and administrative troubles.

Strategic Thinking: Our mission is not limited to the registration of companies, but we also assist the clients in preparing and structuring their companies in order to achieve permanent success and legal compliance.

Our mission is not limited to the registration of companies, but we also assist the clients in preparing and structuring their companies in order to achieve permanent success and legal compliance. Bilingual Support: Our legal team is fluent in both Arabic and English, facilitating precise and seamless communication with both Egyptian and international clients.

Comprehensive Support: We deliver integrated company legal services, covering every step of the process from initial registration to continuous legal compliance.

At Sadany & Partners, we are devoted to assisting companies start businesses, expand, and flourish in the Egyptian active market.

Common Company Registration Challenges — and How We Help

Establishing a business in Egypt may entail some difficulties, including:

Selecting the proper company's legal form.

Preparing articles of association in compliance with the laws and regulations and to serve the interests of the investor.

Taking procedures for extracting the specialized licenses in line with the specific requirements.

Overcoming the limitations on foreign investors in specific sectors.

Achieving complete adherence to Labour Law, Tax Law, and Social Insurance Law.

Sadany & Partners assists clients in overcoming these challenges proactively, ensuring their business is well-positioned for success and achieving the desired goals from the outset.

Start Your Business Journey with Confidence

Making the decision to set up a corporation is often considered a pivotal moment in your business journey. At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we serve you devotedly as a reliable legal advisor and advocate, seamlessly mentoring you throughout the registration procedures, ensuring your rights are maintained, and establishing a solid legal foundation for your long-term success.

