Expert Business Setup Consultant In Egypt: Sadany & Partners Law Firm

Egypt represents a promising investment opportunity thanks to its fast-growing economy, attractive geographic location and investment-focused reforms.

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

Egypt represents a promising investment opportunity thanks to its fast-growing economy, attractive geographic location and investment-focused reforms. If you are an entrepreneur, an existing local company desiring to establish a new business, or a multinational corporation wishing to enter in the Egyptian market, Egypt is your optimal option. However, establishing a company in Egypt is a somewhat complex process requiring legal support on various matters, such as selecting the proper legal form, compliance with the regulatory requirements, establishing a presence in the market, and strategic planning. At Sadany & Partners Law, we offer the best and most cost-effective business establishment consulting services, enabling clients to confidently take the first step in their business journey in Egypt and achieve sustainable success.

Why You Need an Expert Business Setup Consultant in Egypt

Setting up a company in Egypt requires going through multiple legal, administrative, and strategic challenges, and in the absence of the proper legal consulting services, you face the following problems:

Selecting an inappropriate company's legal form

Delays in obtaining the regulatory consents and licenses

Failure to abide by Tax Law and Commercial Law

Losing opportunities to seize the investment incentives and other facilities.

The experienced business establishment advisor assists you in:

know the best legal forms according to your capital and shareholding structure,

understand how to register the company effectively and appropriately,

extract the necessary licenses and permits,

design the tax, organization and governance structures, and

Set a safe market entry plan in compliance with the regulatory and legal requirements

Sadany & Partners has extensive experience and top efficiency in establishing your company on a firm legal foundation from the outset.

Our Business Setup Consultancy Services

At Sadany & Partners, we deliver all-inclusive business setup legal services in Egypt, including:

Company Structure Consultancies: We advise clients on the most suitable legal form of company (LLC, JSC, branch, subsidiary, or representative office) based on their requirements and long-term expansion objectives.

We advise clients on the most suitable legal form of company (LLC, JSC, branch, subsidiary, or representative office) based on their requirements and long-term expansion objectives. Business Setup and Registration: We handle all procedures of the corporation formation at the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), Commercial Registry, Tax Authority, and the National Organization for Social Insurance.

We handle all procedures of the corporation formation at the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), Commercial Registry, Tax Authority, and the National Organization for Social Insurance. Compliance with Licensing and Regulatory Requirements: We determine the necessary licenses for specialized sectors and obtain the required government approvals.

We determine the necessary licenses for specialized sectors and obtain the required government approvals. Foreign Investment Consultancies: We help the foreign investor to invest in Egypt as legally required and in accordance with the foreign ownership regulations, banking rules and investment incentives.

We help the foreign investor to invest in Egypt as legally required and in accordance with the foreign ownership regulations, banking rules and investment incentives. Tax and Social Insurance Registration: We guarantee the proper registration at the Tax Authority for the purpose of corporate tax, VAT (If necessary), and at the National Organization for Social Insurance for the purposes of social insurance requirements.

We guarantee the proper registration at the Tax Authority for the purpose of corporate tax, VAT (If necessary), and at the National Organization for Social Insurance for the purposes of social insurance requirements. Foreign Inventors' Permits and Residency Procedures: We help foreign investors and senior executives in securing work permits and residency visas.

We help foreign investors and senior executives in securing work permits and residency visas. Post-Setup Support: We provide continuous legal counsel with respect to the proper governance, adherence to Labor Law, commercial agreements, and new developments related to the regulatory authorities.

We serve as a reliable strategic partner that streamlines the establishment procedures and places your business on track towards a bright future.

Who We Serve

Sadany & Partners helps numerous clients to set up their companies in Egypt, including:

Entrepreneurs establishing emerging companies

Local business scaling their activities

International corporations expanding into the Egyptian market

Investors establishing big companies, joint ventures, or affiliates

Businesses in industries such as construction, real estate, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, education, tourism, hospitality, and retail, etc.

We provide business setup consulting services purpose-built for matching the sector, objective, and expansion strategy of each client.

Why Choose Sadany & Partners as Your Business Setup Consultants in Egypt?

The clients prefer to continuously hire Sadany & Partners, for the following reasons:

Full Familiarity with Egyptian Commercial Law: Our legal staff, including the advocates and advisors, are completely acquainted with the Egyptian Corporate Law, Labour Law, and Tax Law.

Our legal staff, including the advocates and advisors, are completely acquainted with the Egyptian Corporate Law, Labour Law, and Tax Law. Overall Strategic Support: We mentor clients through all steps of company formation, from structuring and enrollment to starting business operations in compliance with relevant regulations and laws.

We mentor clients through all steps of company formation, from structuring and enrollment to starting business operations in compliance with relevant regulations and laws. Thoughtful and Trusted Solutions: We anticipate potential obstacles and provide preemptive solutions to address them, saving clients time, reducing costs, and simplifying administrative complexities.

We anticipate potential obstacles and provide preemptive solutions to address them, saving clients time, reducing costs, and simplifying administrative complexities. Tailored Legal Advice: We provide legal counsel specially designed for your business structure, investment capital, and operational strategies.

We provide legal counsel specially designed for your business structure, investment capital, and operational strategies. Bilingual Communication: Our bilingual team communicates effectively and fluently in both Arabic and English, facilitating seamless interactions with local companies and foreign investors.

At Sadany & Partners, we consider your success as our goal and we devote and struggle unabatedly to achieve your outcomes and the success of your company in the long run, while abiding by the legal and regulatory requirements.

Common Business Setup Challenges — and How We Help

When establishing a company in Egypt, you may face challenges, such as:

Selecting the proper legal form of your business in line with your expected goals

Fulfilling the legal and regulatory obligations pertaining to the licenses and approvals

Adherence to the foreign investment regulations

Complying with the tax and labor law requirements

Preparing transparent governance documents

At Sadany & Partners, we forecast these and solve these problems, while providing the appropriate legal support and actionable solutions to set up your company based on a sound and strong legal foundation.

Start Strong with Sadany & Partners

Laying the correct legal groundwork is the most important step towards business success. By hiring Sadany & Partners Law Firm for your business setup in Egypt, you can progress towards success with trust and your company is structured based on an established legal basis.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.