Company Formation Services In Egypt With Sadany & Partners

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

Egypt is an optimal investment option for investors and companies seeking to establish their presence in the Middle East and North Africa, thanks to its strategic location and vibrant economy. However, setting up a corporation in Egypt requires navigating a complex legal system, complying with regulatory requirements, and adhering strictly to the laws and regulations from the outset.

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we provide comprehensive business establishment services, building a sound legal foundation that enables companies to start their business activities effectively and successfully.

Why Professional Company Formation Services Matter

Although Egypt encourages the local and foreign companies to invest therein, establishing a business is subject to complex procedures governed by the Corporate Law, Investment Law, and various ministerial regulations, so much that a minor mistake or omission during the establishment process may result in additional costs, delays, legal fines and penalties or other problems related to the legal compliance.

Therefore, the business setup services are very important to assist you:

choose the most appropriate legal form compatible with the goals and purposes of your company,

handle the work of preparing and reviewing the necessary documents of the Company

accomplish all the paperwork, applications, and files and secure the required permits and consents,

abide by ownership, capital and regulatory requirements,

evade the common legal difficulties and administrative obstructions, and

Concentrate on a strategic plan when the legal professionals implement the establishment procedures.

At Sadany & Partners, we facilitate the procedures to ensure a seamless and effective opening for your company in Egypt without any difficulties or obstacles.

Our Company Formation Services

Sadany & Partners diverse set of legal services, including company incorporation services that are purpose-built for meeting the needs of each client, including:

Legal Structure Advisory: Assisting you in selecting the ideal legal structure, such as a Limited Liability Company (LLC), Joint Stock Company (JSC), branch office, commercial agency, or sole proprietorship.

Document Drafting: Preparing memorandum of association, corporate charter, shareholder agreements, board decisions, and all necessary company documents.

Registration and Paperwork: Handling and processing the documents and applications submitted to the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), Commercial Registry, Tax Authority, National Organization for Social Insurance, and related licensing authorities.

Extracting Licenses and Permits: Obtaining the specialized licenses necessary for certain industries, such as construction, finance, healthcare, tourism, Hospitality, technology, and pharmaceutical industries.

Foreign Investment Structuring: Educating foreign investors about ownership rules, industry limitations and entitlement to investment opportunities under Egyptian Investment Law.

Securing Work Permits and Residency Visa: Helping the foreign senior officers and partners in extracting the work permits and residency visas.

Ongoing Support: Providing constant counsel on company governance and helping the clients comply with the legal requirements and preparing the commercial agreements for corporate registration.

We handle the entire process, from preliminary legal advice to the start of operations.

Who We Serve

Sadany & Partners provides our services to a large set of clients, including:

Local entrepreneurs and startups

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

International corporations desiring to set up subsidiaries

Foreign investors setting up a branch or a representative office

Joint ventures and strategic partnerships

We serve all key industries, such as the construction, real estate development, healthcare, pharmaceutical industries, technology, retailers, banks, financial institutions and manufacturers etc.

Why Choose Sadany & Partners for Company Formation in Egypt?

We are always the ideal destination for those who look for distinguished legal services, because of our:

Vast Legal Experience: Our lawyers are fully acquainted with the Egyptian Corporate Law, Investment Law and Tax Law.

Comprehensive Support: We deliver integrated services and take all the legal, administrative and regulatory procedures of corporation establishment.

Smooth Market Entry: We streamline the procedures by eliminating unnecessary steps, which reduces delays and accelerates your entry into the Egyptian market.

Customized Company Structuring: We set up your company, through designing the structure that reflects your future commercial objectives, achieves the expected growth and minimizes risks.

Bilingual Capabilities: Our bilingual Arabic-English team provides smooth and efficient support to clients locally and globally.

Permanent Support: After the establishment is complete, we provide you with ongoing legal support, ensuring your company remains on the correct path in terms of compliance and competition.

We don't aim to provide only legal services; we will also be your trusted legal and business partner in your future success.

Common Company Formation Challenges — and How We Help

The corporation establishment in Egypt may involve difficulties, such as:

Familiarity with the limitations on foreign ownership in the sensitive industries.

Complying with the minimum capital requirements and banking procedures.

Extracting licenses of the specialized industries and obtaining the regulatory consents.

Fulfilling the company's governing requirements after its establishment.

Preparing the shareholder contracts transparently without any ambiguity to prevent future disagreements.

At Sadany & Partners, we address these challenges proactively, ensuring a secure establishment process and long-term growth.

Start Strong with Sadany & Partners

The decision to set up a business is a significant step in your life, but you may face difficulties and challenges that require resolution with the guidance of legal expertise and strategic planning. When hiring Sadany & Partners Law Firm, you will proceed with your business with trustworthiness and launch your company as soon as possible. We provide end-to-end legal support while building your company on a strong and solid legal foundation, enabling you to focus on critical matters, expansion, and achieving success.

