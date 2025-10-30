Is Dubai Today The City Where Every Stone And Soil Is Made Of Gold?

In this article, our Managing Partner in Türkiye, Dr. Umut Metin, shares his reflections and impressions following his recent visit to Dubai.

In this article, our Managing Partner in Türkiye, Dr. Umut Metin, shares his reflections and impressions following his recent visit to Dubai. He highlights how Dubai has truly evolved into the modern-day "City of Gold," carrying the same spirit once attributed to Istanbul, where "every stone and soil is made of gold." Today, Dubai stands as a global symbol of opportunity and prosperity.

Dr. Metin emphasizes that this success is built on a strong foundation of legal certainty, safety, and advanced digital infrastructure. Nearly every process—from launching a business to managing legal matters—can be completed online, streamlining life and work in an unprecedented way.

He also observes that Dubai continues to attract people from every corner of the world not only for its tax advantages, but because it offers stability, freedom, and respect for the rule of law. Its diversity, harmonious coexistence, and high level of security make it a truly unique place to live and thrive.

With a fast, efficient, and technology-driven legal system where many disputes are resolved in mere months, Dubai shines as a thriving global hub of innovation, investment, and quality of life—a city that has turned the desert into a flourishing international paradise.

