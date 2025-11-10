ARTICLE
10 November 2025

Updates To Kuwait's Electronic Transactions Law

Decree Law No. 148 of 2025 amends selected provisions of Law No. 20 of 2014 governing electronic transactions ("Electronic Transactions Law"). The amendment advances Kuwait's...
Aaron Dikos,Ahmed El Fass, and Margaret McKenzie
Overview

Decree Law No. 148 of 2025 amends selected provisions of Law No. 20 of 2014 governing electronic transactions ("Electronic Transactions Law"). The amendment advances Kuwait's digital transformation agenda by strengthening the legal framework for electronic records, messages, signatures, and transactions across civil, commercial, and administrative domains. It aims to reduce execution costs and timelines, enhance service quality and transparency, and align the law with practical needs that emerged through broad adoption of digital channels, heightened information security standards, and the experience of remote and hybrid operations.

What's Changing

The amendment clarifies the scope, enforceability, and evidentiary value of electronic instruments and aligns their legal effects with paper-based equivalents.

The amended provisions reaffirm that electronic records, messages, documents, and signatures are legally effective and may be used across civil, commercial, and administrative transactions, subject to the law's requirements.

Operational Impact

Practically, the amendments are intended to streamline digital processes and mitigate legal risks associated with electronic transactions. Institutions should review internal policies governing electronic signatures, document retention, system security, and user authentication to ensure alignment with the updated requirements.

Next Steps

Clients should consider conducting a gap analysis of existing digital transaction frameworks, update internal protocols and templates for electronic contracting and record management, and confirm that their platforms, authentication methods, and security controls meet the amended law's requirements. Legal and compliance teams may wish to refresh training and guidance to reflect the new standards governing electronic instruments and their evidentiary use.

