Public Consultation On Direct-To-Device (D2D) Connectivity

Saudi Arabia's CST has launched a public consultation on the regulatory direction for direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity—an important step toward extending seamless mobile coverage to remote areas, strengthening emergency communications, and supporting Vision 2030.

What's covered:

The consultation seeks input on the full D2D stack: services (emergency alerts, SMS, voice, and data to off‑the‑shelf handsets), spectrum approaches across both MSS (L/S‑band) and IMT bands, technology paths (3GPP NTN per Releases 17/18 versus proprietary), coexistence and interference management, and collaboration frameworks between satellite operators and national MNOs. It also asks for views on licensing models, spectrum access mechanisms, device approval and certification, QoS benchmarks and measurement, network architecture, and user equipment considerations, with a view to international alignment ahead of WRC‑27. CST notes existing 2022 NTN regulations and invites feedback on whether tailored D2D authorizations or updates are needed.

Global approach:

Globally, regulators are moving: the US, Canada, and the UK have consulted on D2D in mobile bands; Australia has issued guidance; the EU's RSPG is shaping policy; and Brazil has launched a sandbox. CST's initiative positions the Kingdom to benefit from these developments while ensuring robust national coordination in IMT bands already licensed to MNOs.

