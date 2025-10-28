Ministry Of Commerce And Industry Introduces Mandatory Online Price Registration For Commercial And Industrial Establishments

Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry ("MoCI") has issued a new circular requiring all commercial, industrial and public establishments to register the prices of goods and services through the MoCI's online platform.

The initiative is part of the MoCI's broader efforts to enhance the business environment, strengthen pricing transparency, and support digital transformation within the domestic market.

According to the MoCI, the circular enables establishments to digitally enter and update price information, helping to build a comprehensive and continuously updated nationwide database of prices. This, the Ministry said, will improve market monitoring mechanisms and promote transparency in commercial transactions, while balancing the interests of businesses and consumers.

The MoCI also underscored the need for accuracy when submitting data as per the requirements of Law No. 12 of 1972 on compulsory pricing and profit margin regulations and its amendments—specifically Articles 1, 6, 9, and 10—which outline suppliers' obligations in line with the law and its executive regulations.

The MoCI will continue working with business operators to facilitate the registration process and to ensure compliance with the new measures, with the aim of stabilising the market and safeguarding consumer rights.

