When individuals or companies seek the best law firm in Cairo, their objective is not just to hire a lawyer offering ordinary legal services, but they also look for added value. They seek a reliable legal partner who combines deep expertise, prompt support, and deep knowledge of both local and global legal systems.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm is one of the top-tier law firms in Cairo, offering high-quality, customized legal services tailored to meet the urgent needs of Egypt's vibrant market.

A Reputation Built on Excellence

Sadany & Partners has established a strong reputation among legal firms in Cairo, thanks to its provision of excellent legal services across multiple fields. Whether guiding complex corporate deals, advocating in high-profile litigation, or supporting multinational corporations entering the Egyptian market, our firm is recognized for its commitment to achieving client success. We don't provide just traditional legal counsel; we also offer innovative and thoughtful solutions, helping clients achieve their short-term and long-term business goals thanks to our deep understanding of the law and the marketin which they conduct their business.

Comprehensive Legal Services Under One Roof

Sadany & Partners offers a range of legal services to meet the diverse needs of our clients. Our main areas of specialization include:

Corporate and Commercial Law: We provide legal advice on business setup, restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and complicated commercial agreements.

Litigation and Conflict Settlement: We represent clients before all Egyptian courts at all levels and have achieved numerous legal victories in commercial, civil, and administrative disputes.

International Arbitration and Mediation: We provide professional advocacy services in local and international arbitration, as well as before alternative dispute resolution forums.

Banking and Finance: We educate borrowing companies, lenders, and investors on the banking regulations, financing transactions, and disagreements settlement.

Labor Law: We assist companies in drafting employment contracts, bylaws that comply with Egyptian labor laws, and conflict management requirements.

Real Estate and Construction: We provide sound legal advice on real estate acquisitions, project development, construction agreements, and conflict settlement.

Intellectual Property (IP) Law: We protect and preserve IP rights, including trademarks, copyrights, patents, and trade secrets.

We serve our clients with a multidisciplinary approach that addresses each side of their legal and business concerns.

Trusted by Leading Businesses and International Clients

Sadany & Partners is an optimal legal partner for clients at all levels, from the big Egyptian companies to international corporations scaling their business in Egypt. Our ability to provide high-level legal services, along with an in-depth knowledge of the Egyptian regulatory environment, has made us an ideal choice for companies operating in multiple industries, such as:

Construction and Infrastructure

Energy, Oil and Natural Resources

Financial Services and Banking

Technology and ICT

Real Estate Development

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Retail and Consumer Goods

We recognize the challenges facing corporations today and are committed to helping our clients navigate legal complexities while seizing new opportunities.

A Client-Centric Approach

We believe that our success is directly tied to the success of our clients. Therefore, we follow a preemptive, solution-driven methodology in every case we handle. Our lawyers work closely with clients, understand their needs, anticipate potential obstacles, and develop strategies that protect their rights and interests, ultimately helping them thrive in the long run.

We don't provide just traditional legal solutions; we also focus on delivering accurate, actionable advice while being responsive and handling each case carefully.

Local Expertise, Global Reach

With extensive experience in Egypt, particularly in Cairo, Sadany & Partners is interested in and qualified to manage legal disputes with an international nature or those involving foreign parties, whether companies or investors. Our lawyers are fluent in both Arabic and English, and many of them have worked with foreign investors, international law firms, and international corporations.

This international perspective enables us to provide counsel that conforms to international standards, while maintaining complete compliance with Egyptian law, which affords us a prestigious status both locally and globally.

Why Sadany & Partners is Recognized as the Best

There are several causes for the excellence and uniqueness of Sadany & Partners, including:

Extensive Local Experience: We are thoroughly familiar with Egyptian law and regulatory requirements.

International Expertise: We regularly guide foreign clients in handling international deals and conflicts.

Strategic Planning: We don't just provide legal advice, but also offer strategic guidance that promotes long-term growth.

Commitment to Clients: We focus on creating sustainable relationships built on reliability, clarity, and favorable outcomes.

Proven Outcomes: Our professional history speaks for itself, as we have achieved significant successes in various legal areas, including litigation, commercial transactions, arbitration, and regulatory matters.

Partner with Cairo's Leading Law Firm

Hiring Sadany & Partners means selecting a law firm that is entirely dedicated to achieving your success. Whether you are an international company expanding into the Egyptian market, a local company seeking thoughtful legal counsel, or an individual requiring advice on complex legal matters, we possess the expertise, legal knowledge, and ability to achieve outstanding outcomes.

