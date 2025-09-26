When businesses, from local startups to international corporations, look for the legal support in Egypt, they don't need just lawyer, but also a legal partner, i.e. they search for a reliable legal advisor, who is complety familiar with the complex aspects the of Egyptian law, international rules, and fundamentals of conducting the international business

Sadany & Partners Law Firm, based in Cairo, ranks among one of the best law firms in Egypt. It provides incomparabllegal services purpose-built for fulfilling requirements of modern companies.

A Legacy of Legal Excellence

Sadany & Partners made its glory on a groundwork of distinction, dedication, and client-focused service. Over years of the expertise in the legal field locally and internationally, we became a reliable partner for businesses operating in various industries, such as construction, energy, banking, technology, healthcare, tourism, technology etc.

We have veteran and deeply-experienced advocates, each of whom is experienced in specific fields. They are devote to provide proper and legally-grounded counsel and actionable solutions. Whether our clients experience high-risk conflicts, regulatory challenges, conclude big deals or need structuring their business, we run things accurately, carefully, and firmly and professionally.

Comprehensive Legal Services

At Sadany & Partners provides complete range of the legal services tailored to meet the various needs and requirements of both local and international clients. Our main fields of legal service include:

" Corporate and Commercial Law: We advise the clients on business setup, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, business governance, and commercial contracts.

" Litigation and Conflict Settlement: We advocate for the clients before all Egyptian courts and arbitration panels and we achieved a proven track record resolving the disagreements before Civil Court and Administrative Court.

" Arbitration and Mediation: We represent the clients in the local and global arbitration proceedings. We also provide alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services.

" Labor Law: We help the employers draft the contracts, internal bylaws, and policies. In addition we resolve labor disagreements in compliance with Egyptian Labor laws and regulations.

" Real Estate and Construction Law: We guide the clients in relation to the real estate development transactions, compliance with requirements of regulatory authorities, and construction-related claims and complainants.

" Banking and Finance: We advise the clients on financing transactions, including the loan contracts, guarantee letters and bank facilities etc. in additions, we solve regulatory problems, and settle banking conflicts, while focusing on corporate clients and investment projects.

" Intellectual Property (IP) Law: We provide the legal laws of protecting trademarks, copyrights, patents, and trade secrets in Egypt and help the clients in proceeding with IP enforcement actions.

Our mission is not only limited to these services, but also we aim to provide clients with a comprehensive and smooth legal support enabling them to achieve their commercial objectives.

Deep Understanding of the Egyptian Market

The clients select Sadany & Partners due to our deep knowledge of the Egyptian legal system and regulatory requirements. Our experts are not just lawyers, but also are well-versed and deeply experienced in multiple business aspects of several sectors, such as the construction, infrastructure, banks, financial institutions, healthcare, technology etc.

Whether we help a multinational corporation wishing to expand its business in Egypt or serve a local company to solve a complicated regulatory problem or represent it in a lawsuit or dispute, our services always rest on the practical fact and strategic vision.

Trusted by Multinationals and Local Leaders

Over the years, we gained trust of international companies, regional holding corporation, and top Egyptian companies. Our ability to achieve the favorable outcomes, expect risks, and provide preemptive solutions has made us a reliable partner for a lot of prestigious clients.

We follow a client-focused approach treating each case as a top priority with custom-made strategies tailored to achieve the best possible best results. We focus primarily on the secrecy, integrity, and continuous communication in our relationship with each client.

Why Sadany & Partners?

We are the optimal choice for our clients, because we bring the legal excellence with commercial perspicacity and we have:

" Experience and Specialization: Our advocates have long specialized experience extending to decades in main business sectors.

" Client-Focused Approach: We focus on understanding the specific needs of each client and providing tailored support.

" Strategic Planning: Besides the legal advice, we have a strategic foresight that helps to achieve large commercial objectives.

" International Perspective: We provide bilingual legal support and international legal experience, which facilitate the communication with international and multinational corporations.

" Documented achievements: We have a proven strong history of achieving favorable results in litigation, arbitration, corporate transactions, and regulatory affairs.

Your Trusted Legal Partner in Egypt

We believe that legal services should go beyond problem-solving, but they should also open the opportunities, protect investments, and support business expansion. Regardless of your legal form or size of your business, we promise that we will be your allied and reliable legal partner in Egypt.

