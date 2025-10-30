MOCI Orders Commercial, Industrial Establishments To Register Prices Online

Ahmed Jaafir’s articles from Al Tamimi & Company are most popular:

The MOCI has issued a new circular requiring all operators of commercial, industrial, and public establishments in Qatar to record the prices of their commodities and services through the Ministry's online platform.

Key Highlights

Mandatory Online Price Recording:

Businesses are now obliged to register and regularly update the prices of their goods and services via MOCI's designated online services portal.

Purpose of the Circular:

The initiative is part of the Ministry's broader efforts to enhance transparency, promote fair competition, and support Qatar's ongoing digital transformation strategy. It also aims to develop a comprehensive and up-to-date national database of commodity and service prices.

Legal Basis:

The MOCI emphasized that compliance with this requirement is consistent with Law No. 12 of 1972 on Compulsory Pricing and Profit Margin Regulations (as amended), particularly Articles (1), (6), (9), and (10), which outline suppliers' obligations concerning accurate price reporting and fair profit margins.

Enforcement and Coordination:

The Ministry stated that it will continue to coordinate with operators across all sectors to facilitate the registration process and ensure proper enforcement of these measures, with the objective of stabilizing market conditions and safeguarding consumer rights.

Implications for Businesses

Entities engaged in commercial, industrial, or public activities in Qatar should:

Prepare to record and maintain accurate and up-to-date pricing data through the MOCI online system;

Review internal compliance processes to ensure consistency with Law No. 12 of 1972 and its executive regulations; and

Monitor further guidance from the Ministry regarding registration procedures and implementation timelines.

Next Steps / How We Can Help

Our team is closely monitoring the MOCI's digital initiatives and can assist clients with:

Understanding their obligations under the new circular;

Navigating the online price registration system; and

Ensuring compliance with applicable consumer protection and pricing regulations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.