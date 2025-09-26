Qatar Unifies Land, Sea, And Air Freight Activities Under Single Commercial Registry

Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry ("MoCI"), in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation, has announced that companies engaged in shipping may now consolidate land, sea, and air freight activities into a single commercial registry.

The MoCI highlighted that integrating logistics operations under one commercial register, with the option to use a single warehouse, will help reduce costs, streamline procedures, and enhance support for companies in the logistics sector.

The MoCI also outlined the steps for adding activities to a commercial registration through the Single Window platform, which are:

Add the desired activity to the existing commercial register. Obtain the necessary licenses from the relevant authorities. Submit the commercial license application.

As Qatar's logistics sector continues to expand rapidly, supported by substantial infrastructure investments and growing global demand, the country has strengthened its global position in logistics services through innovation, modern technologies, and the expansion of warehousing providers. These developments, along with strong performance in the oil and gas sector, have driven significant industry revenues.

The Single Window platform plays a central role in facilitating investment by guiding investors through every stage of company formation, from initial planning to registration, licensing, and approvals—all via a unified digital interface. Designed with a user-friendly, interactive layout, the platform provides investors with a single dashboard to access integrated services and track all transactions in one place.

