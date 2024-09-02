Licensing Fees For Home Businesses Reduced, Procedures Simplified

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry ("MoCI") recently reduced the licensing fees for home businesses in Qatar from around QR 1,500 to QR 300, and has introduced simplified procedures to approve home-based business activities. The move is meant to promote micro-entrepreneurship, and to encourage those running home businesses without a license to become legally compliant.

Pursuant to the new procedures, approval of home business activities only requires the submission of the Qatar ID ("QID") of the home owner, the QID of the applicant (if different from that of the home owner), and proof that the QID address matches the home address.

Each business activity requires a separate license, and the number of available home business activities has increased from 15 to 63. Licensing applications may be submitted electronically through the MoCI's Single Window Portal.

Permitted activities for home-based businesses include the following:

roasting and packaging nuts

tailoring and sewing clothing

repairing leather products such as luggage and bags

maintaining electrical appliances

repairing document copying machines

repairing computers

trading in dates and their by-products

trading in computers and their accessories

designing and programming custom software

trading in the clothing of men, women and children

trading in shoes

renting travel supplies

providing translation services

trading in accessories and perfumes

designing jewellery

providing photography services

and many others.

The reduced fees and simplified procedures for home businesses follow the MoCI's recent reduction of business-related fees in Qatar.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.