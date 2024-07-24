ARTICLE
24 July 2024

Automatic Renewal Service For Establishment Registration Launched

SA
Qatar Corporate/Commercial Law
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Pursuant to its efforts to stimulate investment by streamlining registration processes, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry ("MOCI"), working with the Ministry of Interior, recently announced the launch of an automatic renewal service for establishments in Qatar. The service allows companies to obtain updated establishment registration through the MOCI's Single Window Platform once a company's license and commercial registration have been renewed.

The new service simplifies the renewal process through the Single Window Platform, and once the transaction is complete, users can access the renewed registration through the Metrash application.

The new service supports the MOCI's previously issued smart technology package for the Single Window Platform.

