Bahrain Adopts 'Sijilat' Database For Judicial Notices To Companies And Institutions

The Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has announced the adoption of the commercial licensing database Sijilat for issuing judicial notices to companies and institutions, effective Sunday, 17 August 2025.

This initiative, launched in coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, forms part of Bahrain's broader digital transformation efforts in court procedures. It aims to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and environmental sustainability of judicial notifications by leveraging Sijilat's comprehensive and up-to-date commercial registry.

Key Features of the Decision

Integration of Sijilat database for judicial notices issued to commercial entities.

Improved accuracy and timeliness in delivering court notifications to registered addresses.

Alignment with Bahrain's national digital transformation and sustainability strategies.

Enhanced collaboration between the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

Promotion of proactive data management by businesses through regular updates to Sijilat records.

Support for transparent, efficient judicial communication and case management.

Objective of the Initiative

The adoption of Sijilat for judicial notifications aims to:

Streamline communication between judicial authorities and commercial entities.

Ensure timely receipt of court notices at the correct and updated business addresses.

Encourage businesses to maintain accurate registry information.

Advance Bahrain's e-government goals and reduce reliance on paper-based processes.

Reinforce trust in the judicial process through improved accessibility and service delivery.

Next Steps for Companies

All commercial entities are urged to:

Regularly verify and update their records in the Sijilat system.

Assign responsibility for monitoring registry information and official communications.

Seek legal support where needed to ensure compliance with new notification procedures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.