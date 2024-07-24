Qatar Significantly Reduces Business Fees

As part of the government's commitment to fostering economic expansion and its commitment to the Qatar National Vision of 2030, Ministerial Decision No. 60 of 2024 ("Decision") issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry ("MOCI") provides a significant reduction in fees, in some cases up to 90% for services provided by the MOCI relating to the commercial, industrial, business development and consumer protection sectors. The Decision came into effect on July 11, 2024, following its publication in the Official Gazette

The Decision is a result of the MOCI's studies on the business environment and investors' needs to attract both local and foreign businesses, positioning Qatar as a prime business destination. The Decision is expected to not only foster existing business growth in the country but also encourage organisations with exciting business ideas and limited finances to establish businesses that will contribute to the growth of Qatar's economy.

The MOCI's fee reductions cover several crucial services, enhancing accessibility and affordability for business to operate in Qatar. Some of the significant fee reductions include the annual registration fee for a single primary activity in the commercial register, which has gone from QR10,000 to QR500. Similarly, the annual renewal fee for maintaining this registration has also been lowered from the maximum fee of QR10,000 to QR500.

Further, the annual licensing fee for similar commercial, industrial, or public premises, including branches, has been drastically reduced from the maximum fee of QR10,000 to QR500. This reduction also applies to the annual renewal of such licenses. Additionally, the annual fee for licensing home-based business activities has been decreased from the maximum fee of QR10,000 to QR500, with the same reduction applying to the renewal of these licenses.

Commercial registration and licensing fees have been reduced from QR 5,000 to QR 500, and from QR 3,000 to QR 300, respectively. Licensing renewal fees have also been reduced from QR 2,000 to QR 200.

The complete list of reduced fees may be found at the link below:

https://www.moci.gov.qa/downloads/feesEn.pdf

