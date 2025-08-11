Address Compliance For Business In Iraq

The Companies Registration Office (CRO) in Iraq has recently intensified its enforcement of business address regulations, requiring all companies— both Iraqi companies and branches of foreign companies—to provide a verified physical office address instead of a virtual one. This shift has made compliance a top priority for businesses operating in Iraq.

Legal Requirements

Under Foreign Branches Law No. (2) of 2017, all branches registered in Iraq must have a physical address that meets the Companies Registration Office [CRO] inspection criteria. The CRO now requires businesses to submit on annual basis an Address Verification Letter issued from the Local Municipal Authorities as proof of compliance. Additionally, under the Companies Law No. (21) of 1997 (amended in 2004), local companies must also provide an Address Verification Letter on annual basis.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Failure to comply with these regulations can result in severe penalties, including:

A 5,000,000 IQD fine issued by the Companies Registration Office for all entities that fail to meet the inspection criteria.

issued by the Companies Registration Office for all entities that fail to meet the An additional 1,000,000 IQD re-inspection fee will be charged by the Companies Registration Office to reinspect the address after the entity has met all the criteria requirements.

Transition from Virtual to Physical Addresses

Due to these regulatory changes, virtual offices are no longer accepted, forcing businesses to secure a physical office space that meets legal standards. This impacts both local Iraqi companies and foreign branches operating in the country, requiring them to ensure compliance to avoid fines and business disruptions.

