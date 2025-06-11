In Focus: Maxim Burak Shares Key Corporate Law Insights

GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.

1. Maxim, please share your professional journey. How did you enter the field of corporate law?

I began my legal career in a smaller legal research firm where I focused on basic corporate registrations and regulatory filings. Early on, I realized that I had a keen interest in how businesses are formed, financed, and governed. This led me to pursue roles where I could immerse myself in more complex transactions. When I joined GRATA International, I was quickly entrusted with cross-border M&A and joint venture assignments, particularly in mining and oil & gas. It was an intensive learning curve—navigating due diligence, compliance, and negotiation across different jurisdictions. Over the years, this hands-on exposure forged my passion for corporate law. I came to appreciate how corporate structuring and carefully drafted agreements can be the pivotal factor in mitigating risks and ensuring smooth transactions. Today, as a partner at GRATA International, I blend that foundational rigor with a broader strategic perspective, guiding both emerging and established businesses through legal challenges that can significantly shape their future.

2. What inspires you in your role as the head of the Corporate Law Committee?

The primary motivator is the tangible impact such a role can have on the legal environment. By heading the committee, I'm in a position to contribute to policy recommendations, provide clarity where regulations are ambiguous, and facilitate open dialogue between practitioners and regulators. It's rewarding to see how these efforts can lead to a more predictable business climate—one where entrepreneurs and investors feel more confident about launching new projects or entering new markets. I'm also driven by the chance to mentor the next generation of lawyers. Through training programs and consistent knowledge-sharing, I aim to help them see not just the legal nuances, but also the commercial and human sides of each transaction. Ultimately, I'm inspired by the opportunity to continually improve industry standards, making corporate law more transparent, efficient, and accessible for all stakeholders.

3. What key changes in corporate law over recent years do you consider most significant for businesses?

One of the most significant shifts has been the move toward greater transparency and accountability. In many jurisdictions, we see stricter disclosure requirements for beneficial ownership and more detailed governance rules for both private and public companies. Parallel to that, the digital transformation of legal processes—like e-filings, virtual board meetings, and automated compliance tracking—has sped up transaction timelines but also introduced cybersecurity issues that boards must address. Another critical change is the global trend of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) considerations. Investors, shareholders, and regulators increasingly expect companies to demonstrate responsible and sustainable practices. Collectively, these developments mean that corporate lawyers need a broader skill set, combining core transactional knowledge with strategic risk management and a firm understanding of emerging technologies and societal expectations.

4. How do you assess the role of corporate law in today's constantly evolving legal environment?

Corporate law provides the structural framework that underpins most commercial activities. In a rapidly changing landscape—marked by shifting economic conditions, emerging technologies, and evolving consumer preferences—stable and well-drafted corporate structures can be a bedrock for decision-making. From forming joint ventures to pursuing mergers, corporate law ensures that stakeholders have a clear set of rules governing their rights and obligations. Moreover, it allows businesses to adapt when confronted with disruptions, whether those are regulatory changes, supply chain bottlenecks, or major shareholder movements. By offering legal mechanisms for organizational restructuring, dispute resolution, and risk allocation, corporate law acts as both a shield and a catalyst for growth. In essence, it helps companies remain resilient and agile in the face of constant change.

5. What fundamental principles or values do you adhere to in your work to effectively lead a team of lawyers?

I believe in three core principles. First, transparency: every team member should know their role, the broader objectives, and the rationale behind key decisions. This fosters trust and collective ownership. Second, proactive communication: it's crucial to flag potential issues early, share updates frequently, and encourage open dialogue. This not only prevents surprises but also allows the team to course-correct or innovate in real time. Third, mentorship and continuous development: junior lawyers should feel supported in building both technical knowledge and practical skills. They learn best by taking on responsibilities in real cases, under the guidance of more senior practitioners. Adhering to these values helps cultivate a cohesive, motivated team that can tackle high-level corporate matters effectively and deliver real value to our clients.

6. What challenges do corporate lawyers face in light of global and regional trends?

Corporate lawyers today operate within a highly interconnected market, where economic fluctuations in one region can quickly ripple across multiple jurisdictions. Regulatory environments are also evolving more rapidly than ever: governments are introducing stricter compliance measures, especially around anti-corruption, data privacy, and ESG standards. On a regional level, sudden legislative changes or shifts in enforcement priorities can create uncertainty and disrupt previously stable business models. In addition, globalized supply chains mean that even local deals might involve cross-border elements—whether in financing, intellectual property, or human resources.

Handling these challenges requires corporate lawyers to stay current on international developments, cultivate strong relationships with regulators, and develop flexible strategies that can be adjusted on short notice. Ultimately, the greatest test is balancing the legal intricacies of multiple jurisdictions while maintaining a clear focus on the client's broader commercial objectives.

7. In your opinion, what distinguishes successful legal teams in the field of corporate law from less effective ones?

A successful corporate legal team integrates deep technical expertise with strong business acumen. They don't just process documentation; they anticipate potential obstacles—be it a regulatory hurdle, a stakeholder conflict, or a market downturn—and propose solutions that align with the client's commercial strategy. Effective teams invest in continuous training, share knowledge internally, and use project management tools to ensure tasks are delegated appropriately and deadlines are met. They communicate proactively with all stakeholders, clarifying each member's role in the transaction. In contrast, less effective teams might excel in purely legal analysis but struggle to align solutions with real-world business priorities, leading to slowdowns or missed opportunities.

8. How do you collaborate with clients and in-house counsel to resolve complex legal issues?

I usually begin by understanding the client's core objectives and the specific pain points they are facing—this might involve an in-depth conversation with both senior management and in-house counsel. Once we establish the broader strategic goals, my team and I conduct a thorough review of relevant regulations, past precedents, and potential legal exposures. We then present the client with a clear set of scenarios, outlining possible outcomes, associated risks, and recommended action plans. Throughout this process, regular check-ins with in-house counsel ensure that our strategies remain practical and consistent with the company's internal policies. By keeping communication direct and transparent, we build trust and maintain the agility needed to adapt if any surprise issues arise.

9. What qualities do you value in corporate lawyers, and what helps them succeed in their field?

I look for a combination of analytical rigor, strong communication skills, and a solutions-oriented mindset. Corporate lawyers need to dissect complex legal frameworks swiftly, but also present their findings in a way that business teams can act upon. An entrepreneurial sense—being able to spot new opportunities or risks early—often distinguishes good lawyers from great ones. Another critical trait is resilience: corporate law deals can be lengthy and occasionally unpredictable, so the ability to maintain focus and adapt under pressure is essential. Finally, collaboration is key. Lawyers who freely share insights and support one another often contribute to a healthier team dynamic, driving better results for clients.

10. Which areas of corporate law will be most relevant for companies in the coming years, and how do you plan to develop the committee in this context?

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) requirements are poised to influence corporate structures and investor decisions, making them a prime area of focus. Data privacy regulations will continue to evolve, affecting how companies handle customer and employee data. Additionally, joint ventures and cross-border collaborations—especially in high-growth sectors like technology and renewables—are likely to expand, requiring deeper understanding of multi-jurisdictional compliance.

To address these trends, the committee will prioritize training programs and roundtable discussions that connect practitioners, regulators, and industry experts. We plan to publish practical guidelines on new regulatory requirements and best practices, keeping members informed and ready to guide their clients through complex changes. By fostering a culture of shared expertise and proactive learning, we aim to ensure that legal professionals remain at the forefront of these rapidly developing areas.

Originally published 27 February 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.