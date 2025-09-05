Boardroom Dynamics: Observer vs. Director In India's Evolving PE/VC Landscape

The Private Equity (PE) and Venture Capital (VC) market in India has experienced significant growth in the recent past, with investments reaching USD 43 billion in 2024.

I. The Governance Quandary

The Private Equity (PE) and Venture Capital (VC) market in India has experienced significant growth in the recent past, with investments reaching USD 43 billion in 2024. As investment activity within the PE/VC market increases, investors have become cautious in protecting their interests and money, ensuring better oversight over their investee companies. This foresighted approach has given rise to two key roles that an investor may like to have in investee companies: the Board Director or the Board Observer.

Board Director: A Board director is a member appointed to the Board of Directors of a company with voting rights, who directly influences the decisions and operations of a company. Board Observer: Board observers are representatives of investors who may attend board meetings and receive information without being formally appointed by an investee company to its board, and they do not have voting rights.

Both are appointed on behalf of investors to monitor and protect their interests and money, yet they operate with distinct nuances and carry vastly different risk profiles.

With the rise in investment in the PE/VC space across various sectors, investors are gradually preferring board observer rights over board directorships, which may also depend on the type and extent of the stake an investor has in the company. This shift highlights not only a preference but also a calculated response to the liability framework under the Indian Companies Act, 2013 (Companies Act), and other special laws. Considering that, in some instances, investors might hold a minority or lesser stake, which may eventually lead them to opt for a board observer role.

Let's discuss a few examples, i.e. OYO and Paytm, which elucidate how liability concerns shape this shift from directorships to observer roles:

In 2020, Sequoia Capital's Managing Director resigned from OYO's board to become an observer. This was a careful and thoughtful choice to give up voting power in exchange for protection from liability. In 2022, SoftBank's Vision Fund partner resigned from Paytm's Board while the RBI was looking into the company.

While it goes without saying that actions from the past might bite one even if one has become an observer, it might provide a safeguard in certain situations wherein control and steering are not in one's hands. The above-stated examples reflect a growing inclination among investors to balance their power without assuming all the legal responsibilities that come with being a formal board member.

The assumption that a Board Observer is completely immune from legal liability is a perilous misconstruction. The legal framework governing corporate governance in India, including the Companies Act, holds individuals accountable for their actual role and control in a company, not just their title or designation. This governance-related discussion becomes even more complex when considering the legal reality that observers can inadvertently become 'shadow directors'.

The law and courts employ a powerful 'accustomed to act' principle. If a person consistently influences the board to the extent that it becomes accustomed to following their directions, they risk being classified as a 'shadow director'. They can be held liable just like a formally appointed director.

There is a strategic question that an investor must ask themselves:

Is it better to take a formal board seat with voting power and influence or opt for the observer role, which offers a position to persuade, albeit for the limited purpose of protecting investors' rights, but may provide a liability shield, both contractual and statutory?

Understanding this trade-off has now become more crucial for investor-friendly governance within the PE/VC space. To make a well-informed decision, an investor must not only consider the functional responsibilities or its stake in the company but also the legal and contractual obligations attached to the roles of Director and Observer.

Let's discuss how various elements influence investor choice, providing insights they may require to make the trade-off for balancing the risks and benefits associated with each role, i.e., an Observer or a Director.

II. Statute vs. Contract

A. Board Member (Director): Creation of Statute

A director is legally recognized as an "officer" of a company under the Companies Act, and in a large number of situations, an 'officer in default'. They are primarily responsible for the decisions regarding the management of a company and exercise influence over:

Key decisions All the matters that might not cross the thresholds required for shareholders' approval Financial management Company's overall operations Serves as a 'guiding force and brain' of a company

However, where there is power, there are liabilities to balance the position. The Companies Act, to balance the power, imposes liabilities/obligations on the powers of a director. Section 166 of the Companies Act lays down the fiduciary duties of directors, including:

Acting in good faith Prioritizing the best interests of the company Carrying out functions and responsibilities with due care, skill and diligence Avoiding conflicts of interest Avoiding undue gains

Breach of any of the above duties can attract;

Civil liabilities, including penalties under tax, insolvency, environmental, and other applicable laws. Criminal liabilities under the Companies Act and other applicable laws.

Further, the resignation of a director under Section 168 of the Companies Act does not absolve them from liability for actions committed during their tenure. The proviso to Section 168(2) explicitly states that a director who has resigned shall remain liable, even after resignation, for the offences that occurred during their tenure. For instance, if a company has committed any offences under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, or the Income Tax Act, 1961, a director can be held personally liable for the same if it is proved that such an offence was committed with the consent or connivance of that director or is attributable to any neglect on their part.

B. Board Observer: Creation of Contract

The position of a board observer is not statutorily recognized; it is currently only a creature of contract, such as Shareholders' Agreements (SHAs) or other similar arrangements, and the Articles of Association (AoA).

Board observers usually have the right to;

Attend meetings of the board and board committees Inspect board materials such as agendas, resolutions, and financial reports Receive MIS Receive regular updates on company performance Engage in strategic discussions

These rights come with aligned contractual liabilities:

Confidentiality and permitted use obligations Non-interference covenants Compliance with company policies No misuse of information

Observers under the contractual framework represent the investor's interests in the investee company. Under India's corporate governance framework, they do have fiduciary duties, albeit not of the same nature as a director. Their obligations are primarily contractual and therefore narrower. With their primary interest aligned with that of the investor, the observer provides an unorthodox way to influence decisions through passive involvement, offering insights and monitoring investments without assuming the role of a formal director.

Interestingly, the idea of 'influence without formal accountability' presents a conundrum: can board observers truly influence company decisions without being formally accountable for those decisions? Ideally, this model allows observers to:

Engage in conversations with the board and management, providing insights without formally participating in decisions. Ask targeted questions that help identify and flag potential issues or risks Help companies decide on strategies by offering guidance and making value-added recommendations to the board, without directly engaging in decision-making.

The US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Obasi Investment Ltd. v. Tibet Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (No. 18-1849, decided on July 23, 2019), while primarily breaking down the key distinctions between board observers and directors, sheds light on the broader issue of whether observers can influence decisions without bearing formal accountability. Focusing on the functions attached to both roles, the court observed that an observer:

Lacks voting rights: Unlike directors, board observers do not have voting rights on board decisions. Has investor-aligned interests: The primary interest of board observers is aligned with those of the investor. Has a fixed term: The term of board observers is governed by SHAs instead of the vote of shareholders.

The district court in Obasi Investment had initially found that the observers could significantly influence board decisions, even in the absence of voting rights. This finding was significant because it demonstrated that influence through informal channels could still pose risks of legal accountability, even if not formally recognized as decision-making.

While the Third Circuit reversed the district court's decision, affirming the legal differences between the observers and directors in that case, it did not dismiss the potential for observers to exert influence that could be interpreted as director-like control, especially if they are involved in decision-making.

With this, it can be seen that the Observer position is no longer an obscure term, but courts have started discussing about it. It is a matter of time before investors start evaluating the position of an observer through the lens of control and influence. Thus, understanding the legal differences between a director and a board observer on a case-by-case basis helps in taking the right strategic decisions that investors and companies require to balance liability, influence, and control. With legal frameworks in place, the next step is to examine how these distinctions impact the strategic motivations of both investor and company.

III. Strategic Motivations

Both the investor and the company are gradually preferring board observer roles over director roles, as the requirements that an investor may have can be fulfilled through the observer role in various situations. Ultimately, it is known to both the founder and the investor that the company will be run by the founders for the betterment and interest of the company. A regular oversight can be kept through the observer's role. For investors, it allows them to exert regular checks and influence over the company without incurring the liability of formal directorship, while allowing companies to reap the benefits from expert input without compromising control over the board. The table below outlines the key motivations for both parties in adopting this structure.

Investor's Perspective Company's Perspective Real-time access to strategic discussions, operations and financials without direct exposure to legal and financial risks Access to funding without diluting the control Influencing company's decision making without legal liability Access to entrepreneurial experiences Logistical impossibility of appointing directors across all portfolio investee companies Access to knowledge and strategic advice of industry experts Access to company's board despite having limited stake Minimizing disruption to existing stakeholders Access to company's board even if board seats are limited Maintaining confidentiality and sensitivity

While investors and companies evaluate their strategic interests in a company's governance, they must also consider the legal risks associated with the roles they assume within the company. These risks directly affect their liability exposure, which varies significantly between board directors and observers.

IV. Liability Calculus

Different positions within a company are subject to varying degrees of liability under the Companies Act framework. The table below summarizes the same among executive directors, non-executive directors, and board observers.

Basis Executive Director Non- Executive Director Board Observer Whether considered Officer under Companies Act Yes Yes Only if the board of directors or a director is accustomed to act under the directions of such a board observer, or if the board observer was in charge of and responsible to the company for the conduct of its business Whether considered officer in default under Companies Act Yes Only in respect of actions which had taken place with his/her knowledge (attributable through Board processes) and where he/she has not acted diligently, or with his/her consent or connivance. Only if the board of directors is accustomed to act on the advice, directions, or instructions of such a board observer, and such advice, directions, or instructions are not given in a professional capacity, or if the board observer was in charge of and responsible to the company for the conduct of its business Applicability of fiduciary duties under Section 166 of Companies Act Yes Yes Not in strict sense as in case of a director Vicarious Liability under other laws Yes Only if the violation is committed with the consent or connivance of, or is attributable to any neglect on the part of such director May be held liable if they were in charge of and responsible to the company for the conduct of its business, even if their influence over the company's affairs or decisions was exerted indirectly.

While it may appear that the role of a board observer carries significantly less liability compared to a formal director, this perception is not entirely accurate in all scenarios. In reality, the line between an observer and a director becomes blurred when the observer has enough influence over the company's decisions to effectively control or direct the board's actions.

V. When Observers Become Directors

The designation of 'Board Observer' is not an impenetrable shield. The commercial intent behind appointing observers should remain the protection of the interests of investors, and must be reflected in conduct. However, when any of these roles turn into active control or regular influence over board decisions, an observer attracts liabilities similar to those of a director, irrespective of its observer title.

The Sahara case clearly reiterates that the law focuses on real influence and control, not just titles. In Re: Issuance of Optionally Fully Convertible Debentures by Sahara India Real Estate Corporation Limited and Ors., (decided on June 23, 2011), the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") classified Subrata Roy Sahara as an "officer in default" despite not being a formal director, because the board habitually followed his directions. This test of conduct and ground reality established that persistent influence could break through the barrier of formal titles and hold people accountable.

By contrast, the Hon'ble Securities Appellate Tribunal ("SAT") in Subhkam Ventures (I) Pvt. Ltd. v. SEBI (decided on January 15, 2010) carved out the other side of the line. It clarified that not all investor rights or observer actions amount to control. The SAT, in this case, identified the lens to categorize two types of 'control', namely proactive and reactive control, and observed that protective rights, which enable investors to prevent certain actions, do not constitute control unless they permit the investor to direct the company's affairs. Simply having the power to stop the company from acting is not control; true control requires the ability to both guide and drive the company's decisions.

True control lies where the investor not only has the right to say "no" but also to say "go", controlling not just the brakes but also the accelerator and steering wheel of corporate strategy.

Thus, while the Sahara Case illustrates when an observer's influence crosses into shadow directorship and liability, the Subhkam Ventures Case provides the much-needed clarity, by confirming that mere veto or protective oversight, without the ability to direct operations, policy or management, does not amount to control.

Furthermore, in the case of Sayanti Sen vs. SEBI (decided on August 9, 2019), the SAT observed that a person not holding any office or designation in the company may be held liable if it is established that they are responsible for the actions of the company at the relevant time. These observations by SEBI and SAT elucidate the regulatory stance that observers may be held liable for the conduct of a company if they pass through the lens that they have carved out for control and influence.

A legal lens: a test of substance over form is required to determine whether an individual is truly an observer or, in fact, a shadow director. This test has two limbs: one relates to the observer's influence over decision-making, while the other concerns the legal and operational impact of observer rights.

Limb 1 Limb 2 Influence Over Decision-Making Legal Authority and Operational Impact Whether the observer consistently directs other directors Whether those directions are habitually followed Whether the board has become accustomed to acting on such directions or instructions or guidance, by whatever name called Whether the rights of observer are limited to protection of investor or not Whether the exercise of rights by observer not only restricts, but also drive the affairs, policy or management of a company Whether the exercise of rights by observer impact the operations of a company or merely oversees them

This test has been most clearly articulated in the following landmark cases:

Re Hydrodam (Corby) Ltd, [1994] 2 BCLC 180, 183 (decided on December 17, 1993) Secretary of State for Trade and Industry v. Deverell, [2001] Ch 340, CA (decided on December 21, 1999)

The UK Court in the above cases held that a person who is not formally appointed as a director may nevertheless be treated as one if it is established that:

They directed the board of the company on how to act in relation to the company's affairs. The board routinely acted in accordance with such directions.

Fundamentally, it is not sufficient to show a single isolated instance of acting under the direction of a person; there must be:

A consistent pattern of reliance on such a person's directions indicating that the board relinquished their own independent judgment and discretion. The influence of such a person must extend to a majority of the directors, and reliance by only a minority would not classify such a person as a shadow director.

The Deverell ruling further clarified that the actual test is whether the observer exercised real influence over the company's corporate affairs, such that the board regularly acted on their guidance.

What are the key differentiators:

Simply giving advice, especially in a professional capacity, does not constitute shadow directorship. It is the consistent instructions and directions given by an observer, along with the accustomed compliance with such instructions/directions, that may bring them under the ambit of a shadow director.

Consider a practical scenario: a PE investor appoints its representative as an observer to a Company's board, only to monitor quarterly performance. However, as issues within the company's governance arise, the observer begins issuing detailed "recommendations" that the board routinely adopts, effectively shaping the company's outcomes without a formal vote in the board. In this scenario, what begins as protective oversight morphs into shadow direction, potentially exposing the observer to director-like liabilities.

VI. Regulatory Clampdown

In a scenario where the risk of observers crossing into shadow directorship increases, regulators have also begun to close the gap between influence and accountability, with the aim to ensure that individuals who actually control a company's decisions, even without formal titles, are held accountable.

In recent years, regulators have adopted a proactive approach to scrutinize the unaccountable influence exerted by observers on companies. For instance:

Regulatory Body Actions Reserve Bank of India The Reserve Bank of India's ("RBI") late 2024 directive requiring all NBFCs to get rid of all observers appointed by PE/VC investors is one of the most significant regulatory measures in investor governance systems that regulators have made. RBI through its directive closed the gap between power and responsibility in the systematically critical financial sector. Rationale behind RBI's directive was simple, investors and their representatives on board cannot exert influence over the NBFCs without fulfilling the 'fit and proper' criteria and signing specific undertakings and deeds of covenants, as required for directors. Competition Commission of India Competition Commission of India's ("CCI") recently introduced the Competition (Criteria for Exemption of Combinations) Rules, 2024 which made it clear that observer rights are one among the things that determine "material influence" in M&A deals. The new rules by the CCI clarifies that the acquisition of shares even below 25% of shares or voting rights of the target company will not be treated as mere investment if the acquirer, through its investment, acquires a special right to appoint a director or observer. In such cases, the acquirer will be required to notify the CCI in compliance with Section 6 of the Competition Act, 2002. Further, CCI through its recent FAQs issued on May 20, 2025, clarified that rights such as access to minutes of meetings, premises, and personnel, and consultation rights over commercial and operational decisions of a company constitute "material influence," however, information rights limited to financial information solely for monitoring purposes do not. In light of these recent regulatory changes, it is clear that, as per the CCI, observers may exercise "material influence" over the management of the company despite lacking statutory recognition depending on the rights given to them in the SHAs or other similar agreements.

Apart from these recent regulatory developments, SEBI, for its part, has implemented indirect yet powerful safeguards within its regulatory framework to ensure that the role of board observers does not escape regulatory oversight, particularly with respect to listed companies. While there is no single provision or regulation dedicated solely to board observers, their conduct would be governed by various provisions. Amongst others, a few relevant ones include the following:

Insider Trading Compliance under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015: Under SEBI PIT Regulations 2015, observers by virtue of their presence in a board meeting may necessarily be privy to Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("UPSI"). This means that observers can be classified as insiders under the regulations and are required to comply with the provisions of the same. Any violations of provisions could lead to penalties, including fines and disgorgement of profits. Approval and Disclosure of Special Rights under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015: For listed companies, Regulation 31B of LODR provides that any special rights granted to shareholders, such as the right to appoint a director or observer, must be approved by a special resolution by existing shareholders once in every five years and must be intimated to the relevant stock exchanges. Potential "Control" under SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011: "Control" under the SAST Regulations is defined broadly to include the right to appoint a majority of directors or the ability to influence management or policy decisions, whether directly or indirectly through shareholder agreements, or other similar arrangements. While the regulations also clarify that a director or officer is not deemed to be in control merely because of his position, in certain situations, board observer rights can be construed as "control" if such rights extend beyond passive attendance and information access to influencing strategic or operational decisions, thereby requiring obligations under the SAST framework.

VII. Closing Playbook: Navigate Power, Process, Paperwork, and Protection

As regulatory scrutiny across sectors increases, PE/VC investors must shape their governance strategies not only to remain compliant but also to align them with their own needs and interests. This evolution in regulatory expectations will directly shape the strategic decisions investors make, influencing their approach to governance across various stages and industries.

The following framework offers a systematic approach to navigating the complex trade-offs between influence, protection, and compliance across various investment scenarios.

A. The Investment Decision Matrix: Stake-Based Strategy

Ownership Level Parameters Key Considerations Insights Majority Stake What Actions You Should Take? Can accept formal directorship and focus on managing the associated risks rather than avoiding them.

Build comprehensive legal protection frameworks and establish clear decision-making processes that demonstrate good faith governance. A formal directorship often enables investors to engage more deeply in governance than an observer position. However, the decision between taking on a formal directorship or an observer role should be carefully considered based on the investor's strategic objectives and level of involvement. If the investor's intention is solely to observe the functioning of the company, the observer position is suitable. However, if the investor aims to influence the company's decision-making or operations, whether directly or indirectly, the director role may be considered. How Do You Protect Yourself? Secure robust Directors and Officers (D&O) insurance with adequate coverage limits.

Negotiate comprehensive indemnification in the agreements covering all good faith actions.

Document all board decisions with clear rationales and independent judgment evidence.

Implement detailed decision-making protocols that show due diligence and care. Significant Minority What Actions You Should Take? Start with an Observer role but include performance-based triggers that allow escalation to directorship if the company faces critical challenges.

Opt for the Observer role initially to limit liability and to understand the waters, while still participating in discussion of strategic discussions.

If significant influence is required, consider moving to directorship when the situation demands. A hybrid governance model offers flexibility to begin with Observer rights but maintain the option to escalate to Director when necessary. Thus, it is always appropriate to keep right to appoint at both roles however not an obligation. If opting for Observer role anytime, get a proper board observer agreement with rights and limitation of liabilities. At times, investor may not be required to appoint for any roles considering company is working in right direction. This approach balances influence and liability management. How Do You Protect Yourself? Secure contractual protections regarding board access and influence, ensuring your stake is reflected in governance decisions.

Maintain clear documentation that interactions are advisory/recommendatory in nature, with no direct operational control.

Ensure that your role doesn't inadvertently extend into a "shadow director" position by avoiding control or direction over management or policies or board outcomes.

Ensure that all the communications are in the nature of recommendation and advice given in professional capacity Strategic Minority What Actions You Should Take? The Observer role is the most suitable for investors with a small stake who would like to take liability commensurate to their investment while staying involved.

Focus on tracking company's performance, financials, and strategic moves without direct involvement in day-to-day management.

Offer strategic advice on key company decisions but ensure you don't cross the line into decision-making. For Strategic Minorities, the Observer role is the safest choice, as it offers influence over strategy while avoiding the liabilities associated with directorship. This allows you to stay informed without assuming responsibility for company operations. Investors and Investor Observers can rely on the founder to handle operational responsibilities competently. They are available to offer guidance on major deals when consulted, providing valuable insights while fully respecting the founder's decision-making authority. Advisory investors remain accessible to support the founder as needed, without any obligation to influence decisions. However, they retain the right, but not the obligation, to appoint a director to the board if the thresholds specified in the Definitive Agreement are met. As a Strategic Minority, your role should remain passive but involved. Focus on monitoring and providing advisory insights without direct responsibility or risk. How Do You Protect Yourself? Ensure that observer rights are focused on receiving information and participating in strategic discussions.

Ensure your observer role is clearly defined in the Board Observer Agreement, with clear disclaimers regarding your non-involvement in decision-making.

Include non-interference clauses in the agreement to ensure your role remains advisory and does not extend to operational control.

B. Company Life-Cycle Governance Evolution

Investment timing has a significant impact on governance complexity and market dynamics. Companies at different stages present varying risk profiles and governance needs:

Company Stage Parameters Key Considerations Insights Early-Stage Startups/Companies Regulatory Complexity Investor May Face Low regulatory oversight and limited external regulatory intervention.

Limited reporting obligations. Observer Role is ideal for initial involvement without taking on operational control. Director Role can be considered if active involvement is necessary to steer the company's growth. Trust founders in operational matters but can keep a watch through MIS. Focus on advisory capacity with non-interference clauses to avoid becoming a shadow director. Risks That Investor Should Be Aware Of High investment risk due to unproven business model and lack of financial stability.

Non-uniform governance systems

Unclear exit strategy and possible dilution risk in future funding rounds.

Potential conflicts with founders over strategic decisions or control. Mature Companies Regulatory Complexity Investor May Face May have more compliance requirements, including compliance with various sectoral laws (if applicable).

More transparent and workable governance and reporting mechanisms needs to be inculcated. Companies also keep in mind about possible future IPO. Director Role is suitable for investors looking to actively influence and help optimize business operations. Board Observer Role may be appropriate for investors who wish to stay informed but avoid liabilities of a director. Risks That Investor Should Be Aware Of Complexity in governance can result in slower decision-making and conflicts with other stakeholders.

Ensure that all the communications are in the nature of recommendation and advice given in professional capacity Listed Companies Regulatory Complexity Investor May Face Full regulatory oversight by stock exchange, SEBI and also sectoral regulator (if applicable).

Strict financial reporting, and disclosure requirements.

Complicated tax and compliance requirements.

Depending upon transaction-to-transaction scrutiny may happen via multiple regulatory bodies, including RBI, SEBI, stock exchanges, CCI and sectoral regulator (if applicable). Director Role is generally a necessity for investor participation at this level due to regulatory complexity and corporate governance requirements. While the Observer Role is still possible, its effectiveness tends to be lower unless there are major corporate events. Furthermore, it's important to note that a Board Observer role is possible only if there are no regulatory restrictions and have approval of shareholders that may prevent such an appointment. Risks That Investor Should Be Aware Of Volatility in stock price; risk of public perception affecting business strategy and shareholder value.

Increased exposure to shareholder activism and public scrutiny.

Risk of compliance failure with regulations like Insider Trading laws and SEBI regulations.

Comply with multiple SEBI regulations including PIT regulations, SAST regulations, LODR regulations and others.

BOTTOM LINE

The frameworks outlined above serve as a practical compass for PE/VC investors navigating the increasingly complex landscape between influence and liability. Rather than offering rigid prescriptions, these guidelines recognize that governance decisions must be tailored and augmented to the unique intersection of an investor's ownership stake, the company's development stage, and the regulatory environment in which it operates.

The key insight emerging from India's evolving PE/VC landscape is that effective governance is not about choosing between observer or director roles, but about building adaptive frameworks that can change with changing circumstances. Whether to choose the boardroom seat with its voting power and formal accountability, or the observer chair with its information access and contractual protections, an Investor's decision should be grounded in a clear-eyed assessment of stake, the company's needs, and the regulatory realities you face.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.