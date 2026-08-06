VAT In Oman: Key Legal Issues Every Investor Should Consider

Many investors view VAT in Oman as a compliance issue that arises only after a business has been established or operations have commenced. In practice, however, VAT considerations often arise much earlier and can influence fundamental investment decisions, including transaction structuring, target company valuations, intra-group arrangements, and the project's financial model.

Bait Al Qanoon is a boutique Omani law firm offering comprehensive legal services with 80+ years of combined expertise. We serve multinational corporations, SMEs, government entities, and foreign investors. Our core expertise includes corporate and commercial law, employment, criminal, and construction matters.

Article Insights

Ahmed Al Abri’s articles from Bait Al Qanoon are most popular: in Middle East

in Middle East Bait Al Qanoon are most popular: within Tax topic(s)

Many investors view VAT in Oman as a compliance issue that arises only after a business has been established or operations have commenced. In practice, however, VAT considerations often arise much earlier and can influence fundamental investment decisions, including transaction structuring, target company valuations, intra-group arrangements, and the project's financial model.

The Oman VAT Law (Royal Decree No. 121/2020) and its Executive Regulations (Tax Authority Decision No. 53/2021) establish a legal framework that extends well beyond the imposition of VAT and registration requirements. The framework also governs matters such as input VAT recovery, transactions with related parties, cross-border services, VAT groups, tax invoices and record keeping, as well as tax audits, assessments and objections.

For that reason, VAT should not be considered only after an investment has been made. It should form part of the investment assessment from the outset. In many cases, the key issue is not simply the amount of VAT that may become payable, but when it becomes payable, whether it can be recovered, and how VAT-related risks are allocated between the parties to the transaction.

Key Considerations

VAT due diligence should test a target's key VAT positions, such as input VAT recovery, transactions with related parties, and outstanding objections, not just reconcile filed returns.

Investment and acquisition structures can create unintended VAT consequences even where the commercial and financing objectives are otherwise met.

Cross-border services from an overseas parent may still trigger Omani VAT under the imported services or reverse charge rules, even where the foreign invoice includes no VAT.

The timing of input VAT recovery is a working-capital and cash-flow issue for capital-intensive projects, not merely an accounting question.

Contracts should expressly allocate VAT risk, including whether pricing is inclusive or exclusive of VAT, invoicing obligations, and responsibility for post-completion assessments.

VAT Due Diligence: Is Reviewing VAT Returns Enough?

The target may appear fully compliant with its VAT obligations when its VAT registration and filed returns are reviewed. However, the timely submission of VAT returns and payment of the reported VAT do not necessarily mean that the company's underlying VAT positions will withstand a future tax audit or assessment.

For example, the company may have recovered input VAT on expenses without retaining all the supporting documentation required by law. It may also have applied a particular VAT treatment to certain supplies without fully assessing the legal nature of the transaction or the relevant facts and circumstances. In addition, it may have entered into transactions with related parties, submitted VAT refund claims that remain outstanding, or lodged tax objections that have not yet been determined.

Accordingly, VAT due diligence should extend beyond reconciling VAT returns with the accounting records. It should also test the key VAT positions on which the business has been operating. Matters that may merit particular attention include:

whether input VAT recovery claims satisfy the statutory conditions and documentation requirements;

the VAT treatment of key supplies and long-term contracts;

transactions with related parties and group companies;

potential VAT exposure arising from imported services and the reverse charge mechanism;

previous tax audits, assessments, outstanding objections, and VAT refund claims; and

the adequacy of VAT invoices, accounting records, and supporting documentation.

The objective of this review is not simply to identify historical non-compliance. It is to assess whether the target's key VAT positions can withstand future scrutiny and to identify any potential VAT exposures before the transaction proceeds. The findings of that assessment may then influence the commercial terms of the transaction, including pricing, contractual protections, and the allocation of responsibility for pre-completion VAT liabilities.

Investment Structuring: Why Should VAT Be Considered at the Outset?

An investment structure may achieve its commercial and financing objectives while still creating unintended VAT consequences. For that reason, investment structuring should extend beyond choosing the legal vehicle, ownership structure, or funding arrangements. It should also consider how the VAT rules apply to the proposed relationships between the parties involved in the investment.

This is particularly relevant where an investment is carried out through a corporate group. A parent company or another group entity may provide management, technical, or IT services to the Omani entity, license intellectual property or software, incur expenses on its behalf before recharging those costs, or receive dividend distributions from the Omani entity.

In such cases, it is not sufficient simply to describe the payments as "intra-group charges" or "cost recharges". The VAT treatment may depend on the legal nature of each transaction, the place of supply, the parties involved, the consideration payable, and whether any VAT obligations arise in Oman.

Similarly, where transactions take place between related parties, the analysis should extend beyond the existence of an invoice or written agreement. The value attributed to the transaction may also require careful consideration. Under certain circumstances, the VAT rules may require the taxable value to be determined by reference to the open market value where the agreed consideration is lower. Management fees, service charges, licence fees, and other intra-group transactions should therefore reflect a VAT position that can be supported if later reviewed.

Businesses may also wish to consider whether eligible Omani entities should register as a VAT group, provided the statutory conditions relating to residence, registration, and control are satisfied. While VAT grouping may result in supplies between group members falling outside the scope of VAT, it also gives rise to joint and several liability for the group's VAT obligations. A VAT group should therefore be viewed not only as an administrative simplification, but also as a decision that may affect the allocation of risk and responsibility within the group.

From a practical perspective, these issues are generally easier and less costly to address during the structuring stage. Once the investment has been implemented, financing and service agreements have been executed, and invoicing arrangements are in place, addressing VAT issues may require existing contracts and commercial arrangements to be revisited.

Cross-Border Services: Does Your Financial Model Reflect the Real VAT Cost?

Many investments rely on services provided by a parent company or other group entities located outside Oman. These commonly include management services, technical support, IT services, consultancy, licensing arrangements, and other shared services.

It is often assumed that no VAT implications arise simply because the service provider is located outside Oman or because the foreign invoice does not include VAT. However, the absence of foreign VAT does not necessarily mean that no VAT obligations arise in Oman.

Depending on the nature of the services and the surrounding facts, the transaction may be subject to the rules governing the place of supply, imported services, or the reverse charge mechanism. For example, an Omani company may receive ongoing management and IT services from its overseas parent company and pay an annual management fee. Even where the foreign invoice does not include VAT, the transaction may still require a VAT assessment in Oman.

The analysis should not stop at determining whether VAT is payable. Businesses should also consider whether any VAT arising from these transactions is recoverable, particularly where the Omani entity carries out activities that are subject to different VAT treatments or that do not give rise to a full right of input VAT recovery.

The contractual arrangements should also accurately reflect the services being provided and the basis on which the consideration is calculated. Broad service descriptions or insufficient supporting documentation may create difficulties during a tax audit, both in establishing the nature of the services and in demonstrating their connection with the recipient's economic activity.

For these reasons, the VAT implications of cross-border services should be assessed as part of the project's financial model and transaction planning, rather than only after service agreements have been executed and invoicing has commenced.

Acquisition Structuring: Share Deal, Asset Deal, or Transfer of a Business?

The VAT consequences of an acquisition may depend not only on the value of the transaction, but also on how it is structured. Acquiring shares in a company may not result in the same VAT treatment as acquiring its assets. Likewise, the transfer of a business, in whole or in part, may fall outside the scope of VAT where the conditions set out in the Executive Regulations are satisfied.

For that reason, the VAT analysis should begin with the nature of the transaction itself. Is the purchaser acquiring individual assets, or an operating business capable of continuing independently? Will the purchaser carry on the same business after completion? The answers to these questions may affect the VAT treatment of the transaction.

The parties should also consider whether any notification requirements apply and whether the transaction may have implications for the transfer of certain VAT rights or obligations. These issues may influence not only the VAT outcome, but also the structure of the transaction, the drafting of the sale and purchase agreement, and the allocation of post-completion responsibilities between the parties.

Input VAT Recovery: Eligibility Alone Is Not Enough

For capital-intensive projects, VAT incurred on construction works, equipment, and professional services can have a significant impact on cash flow. In these circumstances, the key question is not only whether the VAT is recoverable, but also when it can be recovered and whether the statutory conditions and supporting documentation have been satisfied.

For example, the financial model for a real estate or industrial project may assume that VAT incurred during the development phase will be recovered within a specified period. In practice, however, that assumption may not always prove accurate. Recovery may be affected if certain expenditure does not satisfy the legal requirements for input VAT recovery, if the nature of the business limits the right to recover input VAT, or if the refund claim requires further review or supporting documentation.

Although the Executive Regulations prescribe timeframes for determining VAT refund claims and repaying approved amounts, those time limits generally begin only once a complete application, supported by the required information and documentation, has been submitted. Financial models should therefore avoid assuming immediate recovery and instead take into account the time required to prepare the claim, satisfy the documentary requirements, respond to any queries, and, where relevant, challenge a partial or full rejection.

At an early stage, investors may therefore wish to assess matters such as:

the nature of the project's intended supplies and their VAT treatment;

how those supplies may affect the right to recover input VAT;

the capital and operating expenditure expected to incur VAT;

whether pre-registration expenditure is capable of recovery under the applicable rules;

the contracts, invoices, and supporting documentation required to support recovery; and

the expected period between paying VAT and recovering it, whether by refund or by offset against future VAT liabilities.

A project may qualify for VAT recovery in principle, yet delays in recovering that VAT can still have a material impact on its funding requirements. For that reason, the period between payment and recovery should be treated as a working capital consideration rather than simply an accounting issue.

Sector-Specific VAT Considerations: The Same Industry Does Not Always Mean the Same VAT Treatment

Investors often assume that businesses operating within the same sector will be subject to the same VAT treatment. In practice, however, VAT is generally determined by the nature of the supply and the surrounding facts, rather than by the industry in which the business operates.

This is particularly evident in sectors such as real estate, financial services, healthcare, education, exports, and cross-border transactions. A single business may make supplies that are subject to the standard rate, the zero rate, or VAT exemption, depending on the nature of each transaction and whether the applicable legal requirements are satisfied.

Accordingly, the VAT Law and its Executive Regulations contain sector-specific rules that apply to certain industries. However, the application of those rules depends on the particular transaction being analysed rather than the sector itself.

The same principle applies to supplies that are expected to qualify for the zero rate. It is not sufficient that a transaction relates to exports or involves a customer located outside Oman. Businesses should also consider whether the statutory conditions have been satisfied and whether the required supporting documentation is available.

The appropriate starting point is therefore to analyse each transaction individually, taking into account its legal nature, the parties involved, the place of supply, the consideration payable, and the supporting documentation. As a result, two businesses operating in the same sector may still have materially different VAT outcomes because of differences in their contractual arrangements, operating models, or the supplies they make.

Contracts and the Allocation of VAT Risk

Managing VAT is not limited to identifying the correct VAT treatment. It also requires the parties to address how VAT will be dealt with contractually, who will ultimately bear the VAT cost, and how the agreed consideration will be adjusted if the VAT treatment changes. This should be considered alongside the statutory rules governing VAT-inclusive pricing.

For example, a contract may specify a price without making clear whether it is inclusive or exclusive of VAT. It may also fail to address the consequences of a change in VAT treatment, a subsequent tax assessment, the denial of input VAT recovery, or a failure by one party to issue a compliant tax invoice.

These issues are particularly important in acquisition agreements, construction contracts, real estate developments, long-term service agreements, and intra-group arrangements. Depending on the nature of the transaction, parties may wish to address matters such as:

whether the agreed price is inclusive or exclusive of VAT;

the supplier's obligation to issue a compliant tax invoice;

the treatment of any subsequent VAT adjustments;

cooperation in providing documents and information required for VAT audits or refund claims;

responsibility for VAT liabilities, penalties, or interest arising from a party's failure to comply with its obligations; and

VAT warranties, indemnities, and other tax protections in acquisition transactions.

Addressing these issues at the drafting stage can reduce the risk of unintended VAT costs being transferred between the parties and help minimise disputes after the transaction has been completed.

Conclusion

VAT should not be viewed solely as a post-completion compliance obligation. It can influence key investment decisions from the outset, including transaction structuring, due diligence, contract drafting, project costs, funding requirements, and the allocation of risk between the parties.

In many cases, addressing VAT issues before an investment is made or a transaction is completed is more efficient and significantly less costly than attempting to restructure contractual or commercial arrangements once the business is operational.

For that reason, VAT should form part of the legal and commercial assessment of any investment. The key questions are often not simply whether VAT applies, but how the VAT rules apply to the proposed transaction, who ultimately bears the VAT cost, and how those rules may affect the project's cash flow and overall value.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.