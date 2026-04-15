When Shareholder Rights Meet The Limits Of Corporate Governance

In a recent case before the Investment and Commerce Court in Oman, we represented a public joint stock company in a claim brought by a shareholder challenging the way the company was being managed.

The claim covered a wide range of issues, including the company's financial performance, board decisions, executive appointments, and alleged related-party transactions. It went even further. The claimant asked the court to appoint experts to conduct a full review of the company's financial records over several years, and to hold management personally liable for the alleged losses.

This raised a fundamental question:

When does a shareholder have the right to intervene in how a company is run?

Under the Omani Commercial Companies Law, specifically Article 207, this right is not open-ended. It is subject to clear legal conditions, one of the most important being:

A minimum shareholding of at least 5%

This is not a technical requirement. It serves an important purpose:

to ensure that any challenge reflects a real economic interest

to prevent the misuse of litigation as a way to disrupt companies

to maintain a proper balance between shareholder oversight and management stability

In this case, we explained to the Court that failing to meet this threshold means the claim cannot proceed from the outset. The law is designed to regulate shareholder intervention not to leave it unrestricted.

The Court ultimately dismissed the claim, confirming that:

shareholder litigation rights depend on meeting the statutory threshold

the courts are not a forum to review company management without satisfying these conditions

corporate governance requires a careful balance between accountability and stability

This case highlights an important point for companies and investors: Shareholder rights are protected, but they must be exercised within the structure of the law.

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