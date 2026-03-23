Force Majeure In Oman: Legal Insights And Guidance For Businesses

Recent geopolitical disruptions to shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and damage to regional energy infrastructure have highlighted the critical importance of contractual risk management for businesses operating in Oman.

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Context

Recent geopolitical disruptions to shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and damage to regional energy infrastructure have highlighted the critical importance of contractual risk management for businesses operating in Oman. Understanding how Omani law interprets force majeure and related doctrines is essential for companies seeking to protect their contractual rights, manage unexpected events, and maintain operational continuity.

Force Majeure

Under Omani Civil Transactions Law (Royal Decree No. 29/2013), force majeure refers to extraordinary events that are unforeseeable, unavoidable, and beyond the control of the parties, preventing one or both parties from fulfilling their contractual obligations.

Article 172 specifically addresses situations where performance becomes objectively impossible. In such cases, the affected obligation may be extinguished, and the contract may be terminated, either in full or in part depending on the scope of impossibility. Common examples include natural disasters, sudden regulatory restrictions, or destruction of the subject matter of the contract.

Notably, the Civil Transactions Law does not define force majeure exhaustively, leaving courts and parties to determine applicability based on contractual terms and factual circumstances.

Impossibility vs. Hardship

Omani law also distinguishes between:

Impossibility of performance (Article 172): The obligation cannot be performed at all, triggering potential termination and excusing liability. Excessively burdensome performance (Article 159): Performance remains technically possible but has become unreasonably onerous due to unforeseen events. Courts may adjust obligations equitably to restore balance, particularly where adherence to the original terms would cause severe loss.

This distinction is crucial for businesses: force majeure excusing performance requires true impossibility, whereas hardship may permit modification but rarely absolves liability entirely.

Oman’s Court of Investment and Commerce (CIC)

Entities operating under the jurisdiction of the CIC must consider their underlying contractual terms, which will influence how force majeure and hardship claims will be assessed. Courts will scrutinise whether:

The event genuinely prevented performance, or if mitigation was possible

Contractual notification and procedural requirements were followed

Failure to consider such provisions may undermine claims, even when the underlying event qualifies as force majeure.

Contractual Considerations

Ultimately, relief under Omani law depends heavily on contractual terms and factual circumstances. Businesses should:

Review force majeure and hardship clauses carefully

Document impacts of unforeseen events thoroughly

Consider including mitigation obligations, notice requirements, and options for suspension or termination in contracts

Risk Management

As regional and global conditions continue to evolve, companies can take proactive steps to manage exposure to unforeseen events under Omani law:

Early assessment: Evaluate whether events fall within the statutory or contractual definitions of force majeure or hardship.

Documentation: Keep detailed records of the event, its impact on obligations, and mitigation efforts. Evidence is often decisive if disputes arise.

Notification and mitigation: Follow contractually prescribed steps and demonstrate reasonable efforts to reduce losses.

Scenario planning: Build contingency measures into operations and supply chains to minimise disruption.

Legal consultation: Seek advice on complex or evolving risks, such as regulatory changes, political instability, or natural disasters, to understand available remedies and compliance obligations.

By combining statutory understanding with strategic contract management, businesses in Oman can better navigate exceptional circumstances. This approach helps protect their interests and maintain commercial continuity amid uncertainty.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.