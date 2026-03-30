Franchise Agreements And What You Should Know

The United Arab Emirates constitutes a significant franchise market within the Middle East, with international and regional brands operating across retail, food and beverage, hospitality, healthcare, education...

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in United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates constitutes a significant franchise market within the Middle East, with international and regional brands operating across retail, food and beverage, hospitality, healthcare, education and related sectors. The legal treatment of franchise arrangements, however, does not derive from a standalone franchise statute but from the interaction of general contractual principles and sector-specific legislation.

Absence of a Statute

The UAE does not enact a specific federal law regulating franchise agreements as a distinct contractual category. Accordingly, franchise arrangements are governed principally by the general provisions of the UAE Civil Transactions Law and the UAE Commercial Transactions Law.

Under these statutes, the formation, validity, interpretation and enforcement of franchise agreements are assessed in accordance with established contractual doctrines, including mutual consent, lawful object, consideration, and performance in good faith. In the absence of franchise-specific legislation, parties retain broad latitude to determine the commercial architecture of their arrangement, subject to mandatory provisions and public policy constraints.

Application of the Commercial Agencies Law

When drafting Franchise Agreements due care must be given to the potential applicability of Federal Law No. 3 of 2022 (the “UAE Commercial Agencies Law”). Under the Commercial Agencies Law, certain statutory requirements shall be applied. The agent must be a UAE national, or a company wholly owned by UAE nationals, and the appointment must be granted on an exclusive basis. The agreement must also clearly define the territory to which the agency applies, specifying, for example, whether the agent is authorised to operate in a particular emirate such as Dubai or across all the emirates. Finally, the agency agreement must be registered with the UAE Ministry of Economy.

Registered commercial agents benefit from statutory protections that may restrict termination and non-renewal. Termination generally requires a justifiable cause, and compensation may be payable upon termination or non-renewal in specified circumstances. Statutory consequences may also include restrictions affecting the appointment of alternative distributors within the registered territory.

The classification and registration status of a franchise arrangement may therefore materially affect enforceability, termination mechanics and risk allocation. Hence, if the targeted agreement is a franchise agreement not a commercial agency agreement, due care must be given to drafting, and particular caution exercised to avoid the inadvertent application of the commercial agency regime and its mandatory statutory protections.

Intellectual Property Framework

Franchise agreements are predicated upon the licensing of intellectual property rights, including trademarks, trade names, operational systems and proprietary know-how.

Trademark protection in the UAE is governed by the UAE Trademark Law. Registration is required to secure enforceable exclusive rights within the jurisdiction.

Operational manuals, marketing materials and proprietary documentation may be protected under the UAE Copyright Law.

Franchise documentation customarily regulates the scope of the intellectual property licence, quality control standards, brand usage parameters, audit rights, confidentiality obligations and post-termination restrictions designed to safeguard proprietary assets.

Competition and Consumer Protection Considerations

Franchise arrangements must be evaluated for compliance with the UAE Competition Law. Vertical restraints, including territorial exclusivity, supply obligations and pricing structures, require assessment to ensure conformity with applicable competition principles.

In addition, the UAE Consumer Protection Law imposes statutory obligations concerning product quality, transparency and consumer rights. Although operational compliance ordinarily rests with the franchisee, contractual allocation of responsibility and indemnification provisions are commonly incorporated into franchise agreements.

Termination, Renewal and Dispute Resolution

In franchise arrangements not registered under the Commercial Agencies Law, termination and renewal are primarily governed by the express contractual provisions of the parties, subject to the overarching principles of good faith and prohibition of abuse of rights under the Civil Transactions Law.

Judicial scrutiny may extend to the circumstances surrounding termination, including whether conduct is consistent with contractual obligations and statutory principles. Accordingly, termination clauses are typically drafted with specificity as to breach thresholds, notice periods and remedial mechanisms.

Dispute resolution provisions may provide for litigation before UAE courts or for arbitration. In cross-border structures, governing law clauses selecting foreign law are frequently adopted; however, mandatory provisions of UAE law may remain applicable where issues of public policy arise.

Structural Components of a Franchise Agreement

A franchise agreement governed by UAE law customarily addresses:

Grant of rights and territorial delineation;

Intellectual property licence and brand control mechanisms;

Fees, royalties and payment structures;

Operational standards, training and reporting obligations;

Supply chain and sourcing arrangements;

Term, renewal and termination mechanics;

Post-termination obligations, including non-compete and confidentiality covenants;

Dispute resolution and governing law.

Legal analysis at the structuring stage includes assessment of whether the arrangement may fall within the statutory definition of a commercial agency and whether registration is intended or should be avoided.

Conclusion

Franchise agreements in the United Arab Emirates are regulated through the cumulative application of general contract law, commercial legislation, intellectual property statutes, competition rules and consumer protection law. In the absence of a dedicated franchise statute, contractual drafting assumes primary importance in defining the parties’ rights, obligations and risk allocation.

Careful structuring, particularly in relation to agency classification, intellectual property protection and termination provisions, remains central to ensuring enforceability and regulatory compliance within the UAE legal framework.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.