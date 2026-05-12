How To Turn Compliance Into A Strategic Advantage With The Latest Transfer Pricing Rules In The UAE

For years, pricing between group companies in the UAE was more about practicality than policy. That approach has changed quickly and decisively. Today, the context of transfer pricing in the UAE is no longer limited to tax teams.

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For years, pricing between group companies in the UAE was more about practicality than policy. That approach has changed quickly and decisively. Today, the context of transfer pricing in the UAE is no longer limited to tax teams. It involves different fronts, including finance, governance, and risk.

This change is simple to describe but harder to adapt to. The UAE has moved from being perceived as a tax-light jurisdiction to one where profit allocation must be justified, documented, and defensible. If decisions related to pricing were once informal, they now need to stand up to scrutiny.

The UAE Tax Reform Context

The introduction of Corporate Tax in June 2023 marked a structural shift. It wasn’t just about a 9% rate, but about bringing the UAE in line with global tax standards.

Alignment with OECD and G20 BEPS frameworks shows true intent. The message is clear. Profits should follow value creation, and jurisdictions should be able to verify it. That’s where the UAE transfer pricing rules for businesses come into play.

Transfer pricing is not a secondary requirement within the Corporate Tax regime. It is one of its key enforcement tools. It determines how much profit remains in the UAE, how much is shifted out, and whether that movement is justified.

Transfer Pricing Fundamentals

Transfer pricing is about how related entities within the same group price transactions between themselves. The arm’s length principle asks whether two independent parties would agree to the same price under similar conditions.

That’s where most issues arise. In real business, pricing is influenced by relationships, internal priorities, and historical factors. Tax authorities don’t look at intent, but at outcomes. If the pricing fails to reflect the reality of the market, it becomes a point of challenge.

The UAE Legal and Regulatory Framework

The legal foundation in the UAE is now clear. Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022 embeds transfer pricing directly into the Corporate Tax law. Additionally, Ministerial Decision No. 97 of 2023 builds on this by setting out the expectations related to documentation.

The UAE doesn’t redefine the rules, but relies on OECD Guidelines as the reference point. That brings consistency, but also a higher standard of expectation.

A common misconception is that Free Zone entities operate outside this framework. They don’t. Whether in the Mainland or Free Zone, related-party transactions must comply with arm’s length standards. In fact, for Free Zone entities, pricing is directly related to maintaining preferential tax status, which makes compliance even more critical.

Who Is Affected, and Identifying Related-Party Transactions

The affected parties include UAE-resident entities, foreign companies with a permanent establishment, and Free Zone businesses.

Related parties are not just subsidiaries or parent companies. They include entities under common control, key management relationships, and even certain individual connections.

Therefore, it covers a wide range of transactions, including:

Management fees

Intra-group services

Financing

IP licensing

Cost-sharing structures

What often catches businesses off guard is that even domestic transactions within the UAE can be reviewed if they impact tax outcomes.

Transfer Pricing Methods

Coming to transfer pricing methods, there is no “default” method. Therefore, it is necessary to choose the approach that best reflects the actual transaction. Most disputes don’t arise from using the wrong method, but from not justifying the choice. Below are the common transfer pricing methods.

Method Typical Use Case What It Focuses On Comparable Uncontrolled Price (CUP) Commodity or standardized transactions Direct price comparison Resale Price Method Distribution businesses Margin between purchase and resale Cost Plus Method Service or manufacturing entities Mark-up on costs Transactional Net Margin Method (TNMM) Most common in practice Net profit margins Profit Split Method Highly integrated operations Allocation of combined profits

Risk Assessment

Certain transactions naturally involve more risk than others.

High outbound payments, like royalties, service fees, or interest, are closely reviewed, particularly if they reduce taxable income in the UAE. Entities showing persistent losses also tend to trigger questions.

Transfer pricing has become a clear audit priority. Authorities are increasingly cross-checking positions against financials, VAT filings, and disclosures. Inconsistencies are likely to be noticed.

Country-by-Country Reporting (CbCR) adds further risks. Large multinational groups crossing global revenue thresholds must disclose how they distribute profits across different jurisdictions. A high level of visibility changes how aggressively structures are reviewed.

Documentation Requirements

Documentation is where many businesses underestimate the effort involved in transfer pricing compliance in the UAE. The Transfer Pricing Disclosure Form is filed along with the Corporate Tax return. It’s not a formality, but a declaration that your pricing aligns with arm’s length principles.

For larger groups, this rule also applies to Master File and Local File requirements. The Master File explains the global business, including:

How value is created

Where IP is involved

How profits are distributed

The Local File focuses on transactions specific to the UAE and justifies them with economic analysis.

Benchmarking plays a vital role here, but it comes with a regional challenge. Reliable comparable data in the MENA region is not always easy to find, which makes defensibility more important than perfection.

CbCR obligations apply to large multinational groups and bring global transparency into play. Once filed, these reports create a consistent narrative that tax authorities across jurisdictions can review.

Practical Implementation Roadmap

Most organizations struggle when it comes to the real-world implementation of the strategy. Here’s a practical roadmap that might help organizations.

The process starts with mapping transactions. Without a clear view of the transactions that exist, compliance becomes reactive. Designing the policy comes next. Intercompany agreements should reflect reality, not just legal intent. The pricing methodology has to align with how the business actually operates. Based on the foundation, the documentation is developed. It’s not a year-end exercise, but part of ongoing governance. Reviewing the details from time to time is equally important. Businesses evolve, and pricing models must evolve with them. Waiting until filing season to revisit assumptions often leads to inconsistencies. Finally, filing and disclosure bring the process together. By that stage, every detail should have been confirmed.

Common Pitfalls and How to Avoid Them

The most common mistake businesses make is treating transfer pricing as a retrospective exercise. The process of building documentation after the actual transactions doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.

Another issue is misalignment between agreements and actual conduct. Contracts may mention one point, but financials tell a different story. That gap is where challenges begin.

Free Zone entities face additional complexity. It’s not just about pricing, but demonstrating real economic substance. Otherwise, preferential tax treatment itself can come under question.

Organizations seeking transfer pricing advisory services in the UAE can avoid these pitfalls, with professional guidance putting them on the right track.

Conclusion

Transfer pricing in the UAE is no longer about ensuring compliance. It’s about demonstrating that your business structure reflects every aspect of progress on the commercial front.

Organizations must, therefore, approach transfer pricing with a proactive stance. Proactive businesses turn to consulting experts like IMC to integrate transfer pricing into their financial and governance frameworks.

Experienced transfer pricing consultants in the UAE offer specialized advisory solutions that make a difference. Experts not only assist businesses in preparing documentation but also guide them in shaping a structure that stands up to scrutiny when the time comes.

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Author:

Akansha Agarwal is an expert in corporate legalities and secretarial practice, dedicated to bridging the gap between compliance and sustainable business expansion. Her expertise spans FEMA, RBI regulatory frameworks, and comprehensive due diligence. Known for her clarity and precision, Akansha simplifies complex governance structures to help organizations navigate legal shifts while maintaining high-speed operational growth.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.