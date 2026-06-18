New UAE Civil Law Takes Effect June 1 How It Will Reshape Daily Life And Business (Video)

Dr. Hassan Elhais are most popular:
- within Cannabis & Hemp, Accounting and Audit, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
- in United Arab Emirates
A landmark restructure of the UAE’s civil legal framework will come into effect on June 1, introducing far-reaching changes that will impact how residents, families, businesses and young adults enter contracts, manage assets, resolve disputes and seek compensation.
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