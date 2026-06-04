Converting A Foreign Branch Into An LLC In Dubai Or Abu Dhabi

Many Sovereign clients initially opt to set up a branch of a foreign company to test out the UAE market without committing to a full operational entity. As a business entity, a Foreign Establishment Branch is simply an extension of the existing foreign parent company, which can operate in the UAE but it is not a separate legal entity in the UAE. A branch is typically regarded as a permanent establishment for tax purposes.

Liability, Control and Contractual Relationships

This means that the foreign parent remains directly responsible for the branch’s obligations. Contracts signed in Dubai or Abu Dhabi in the name of the branch are, in law, contracts of the foreign company itself. If the branch incurs debts or regulatory penalties, these are obligations of the foreign company. This structure can provide operational simplicity but also means that local risks in Dubai are not ring‑fenced from the head office.

A branch office allows for direct management from the foreign parent company, simplifying the business structure and ensuring that the strategic direction and operational decisions align closely with the company’s overall objectives. It also allows for financial integration with the parent company, which can simplify tax reporting procedures.

A Dubai mainland LLC subsidiary is, by design, a separate juridical person. It contracts in its own name and is primarily responsible for its own debts and obligations. Under UAE company law, shareholders’ financial exposure is generally limited to the value of their capital contributions, unless they provide additional guarantees or security. For many corporate groups, this separation helps ring‑fence operational risk and can be important when dealing with lenders, major customers or regulators.

The choice of structure also affects how profits and cash flows are characterised. For a branch, profits earned in Dubai are legally profits of the foreign company, even though they arise from the UAE permanent establishment. For an LLC subsidiary, profits accrue to the UAE company itself. The LLC may then declare and pay dividends to its shareholder(s) in accordance with the Commercial Companies Law and its memorandum of association. These distinctions can be material when planning inter‑company arrangements, managing group financing and considering exit or restructuring options.

However, branch offices can face operational challenges. They may be more restricted in sponsoring visas for employee transfers and hiring local workers in the UAE, and some customers and other partners may prefer the legal status conferred by a local subsidiary rather than a branch of a foreign company. This can give rise to practical issues in terms of engaging with suppliers and payment terms offered.

A subsidiary also offers more flexibility in terms of ownership. The foreign parent company fully owns a branch, while the ownership of a subsidiary can be varied, allowing potential for local or third-party minority ownership.

As the business develops and grows, clients may then decide to convert to a Limited Liability Company (LLC), most commonly to align with regional expansion plans or to optimise tax benefits. Some business customers and other partners may prefer dealing with a local entity rather than . This can give rise to practical issues in terms of engaging with suppliers, payment terms offered, and ability to open a UK bank account.