Converting A Foreign Branch Into An LLC In Dubai Or Abu Dhabi

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When a foreign company is making the decision to expand its business into the UAE, one of the first decisions you will need to make is whether to establish a branch of a foreign company or to incorporate a subsidiary Limited Liability Company (LLC) in Dubai, Abu Dhabi or one of the UAE’s free zones.
Both structures will enable your company to trade from the UAE, but there are some distinct differences to consider in respect of regulations, tax, compliance and strategic business planning. Either option has its own benefits and considerations, and the right choice will depend on your specific business needs and goals.
However your choice between a branch or a subsidiary can have a significant impact on your risk, tax profile and how your group does business in the UAE. One of the questions we are often asked by multinational groups is: “Can we convert our foreign branch into a Limited Liability Company (LLC)?”
The short answer is yes, but it’s not always straightforward.
Why would you want to convert from a Foreign Branch to an LLC?
Many Sovereign clients initially opt to set up a branch of a foreign company to test out the UAE market without committing to a full operational entity. As a business entity, a Foreign Establishment Branch is simply an extension of the existing foreign parent company, which can operate in the UAE but it is not a separate legal entity in the UAE. A branch is typically regarded as a permanent establishment for tax purposes.
Liability, Control and Contractual Relationships
This means that the foreign parent remains directly responsible for the branch’s obligations. Contracts signed in Dubai or Abu Dhabi in the name of the branch are, in law, contracts of the foreign company itself. If the branch incurs debts or regulatory penalties, these are obligations of the foreign company. This structure can provide operational simplicity but also means that local risks in Dubai are not ring‑fenced from the head office.
A branch office allows for direct management from the foreign parent company, simplifying the business structure and ensuring that the strategic direction and operational decisions align closely with the company’s overall objectives. It also allows for financial integration with the parent company, which can simplify tax reporting procedures.
A Dubai mainland LLC subsidiary is, by design, a separate juridical person. It contracts in its own name and is primarily responsible for its own debts and obligations. Under UAE company law, shareholders’ financial exposure is generally limited to the value of their capital contributions, unless they provide additional guarantees or security. For many corporate groups, this separation helps ring‑fence operational risk and can be important when dealing with lenders, major customers or regulators.
The choice of structure also affects how profits and cash flows are characterised. For a branch, profits earned in Dubai are legally profits of the foreign company, even though they arise from the UAE permanent establishment. For an LLC subsidiary, profits accrue to the UAE company itself. The LLC may then declare and pay dividends to its shareholder(s) in accordance with the Commercial Companies Law and its memorandum of association. These distinctions can be material when planning inter‑company arrangements, managing group financing and considering exit or restructuring options.
However, branch offices can face operational challenges. They may be more restricted in sponsoring visas for employee transfers and hiring local workers in the UAE, and some customers and other partners may prefer the legal status conferred by a local subsidiary rather than a branch of a foreign company. This can give rise to practical issues in terms of engaging with suppliers and payment terms offered.
A subsidiary also offers more flexibility in terms of ownership. The foreign parent company fully owns a branch, while the ownership of a subsidiary can be varied, allowing potential for local or third-party minority ownership.
As the business develops and grows, clients may then decide to convert to a Limited Liability Company (LLC), most commonly to align with regional expansion plans or to optimise tax benefits. Some business customers and other partners may prefer dealing with a local entity rather than . This can give rise to practical issues in terms of engaging with suppliers, payment terms offered, and ability to open a UK bank account.
How to convert foreign branch to an LLC structure
Unlike a simple amendment to the registration of a foreign establishment branch, converting a foreign branch to an LLC is essentially a re-registration of the business entity that transforms the legal form of a branch (an extension of the parent company) into a Limited Liability Company (a separate legal structure), and this is what can make it complicated.
Re-registration requires careful planning across legal, operational and regulatory aspects that don’t match up like for like.
If you are considering the conversion, first think about these things:
- A branch is tied to its parent company, while a LLC is a separate legal entity. This requires full re-registration and legal restructuring to change the companies legal structure.
- Approval processes differ across emirates and therefore Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) have varying requirements.
- All employee visas, contracts and banking relationships must be reassigned to the new LLC. This means all corporate documents will need to be updated.
- An LLC requires a defined share capital and at least two shareholders (up to 50).
- Implications under corporate tax and compliance obligations need to be reviewed in advance for tax and compliance purposes.
There are common complexities faced by our clients face. Keep the following things in mind about the conversion process so you know what to expect:
- There are multiple regulatory touchpoints across departments.
- Ownership restructuring requirements mean your current ownership may need to be reconsidered.
- Ensuring smooth continuity of operations means planning for any hiccups to limit risk.
- Timelines can often be longer than anticipated, so think about it realistically.
- Contracts, suppliers, and clients’ obligations will all need to be aligned with the new structure.
How Sovereign Can Support
Converting a foreign branch to an LLC in Dubai or Abu Dhabi is achievable, but it demands a structured approach and local expertise of the process. On your behalf, Sovereign manages the processes with the government entities governing the conversion to the LLC structure. We support obtaining initial approval, issuing the new legal documents, and providing full support throughout the process for your business requirements.
With the right planning, businesses can complete the transition smoothly while safeguarding compliance and continuity of their business.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]