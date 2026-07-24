Asset Tracing And Recovery In UAE Fraud And Commercial Disputes

When a business partner vanishes, a borrower goes silent or an investor suspects funds might have been diverted, the first question is often simple: What happened to the assets?

In UAE fraud and commercial disputes, obtaining a judgment is important, but it is not always the end of the process. A successful recovery strategy often depends on identifying assets early, preserving them before they are moved, and taking the right enforcement steps once a court order or other executable document is available.

For creditors, investors and companies, asset tracing is not about searching randomly for property or bank accounts. It is a structured legal process that combines available evidence, court procedures and enforcement measures.

What Is Asset Tracing?

Asset tracing means identifying assets that may belong to a debtor, company, business partner or other person responsible for a debt or loss. These assets may include:

Bank balances and receivables held by third parties

Vehicles, machinery and valuable movable property

Real estate and development units

Shares, business interests and income streams

Funds transferred to related parties

Payments due from customers, tenants or contractors

In commercial disputes, the debtor may still have valuable assets but may attempt to transfer, hide or restructure them before the creditor takes action. This is why timing matters.

An asset recovery lawyer UAE will usually begin by reviewing the transaction trail. Bank statements, invoices, emails, contracts, corporate documents, payment confirmations and communications can help identify where funds went and who may be holding them.

Start With Evidence, Not Assumptions

A court application is stronger where the creditor can show a clear chain of events.

For example, useful evidence may include proof that:

Funds were transferred from the claimant to the debtor.

The debtor did not perform the agreed obligation.

Assets were transferred shortly after a dispute arose.

Payments were made to connected companies or family members.

The debtor is closing a business, leaving the UAE or selling property.

There are inconsistent explanations about where the money went.

A well-organised evidence file can also help determine whether the matter is purely a commercial payment dispute or whether there may be grounds for a criminal complaint based on fraud, breach of trust, forgery or another offence. Criminal proceedings should not be used simply because a debt remains unpaid. There should be genuine evidence of criminal conduct.

Urgent Measures Before Assets Are Moved

In urgent cases, waiting until the end of a lengthy court case may create a serious problem. By the time judgment is issued, the debtor may have transferred assets, emptied accounts or moved funds outside the UAE.

Under the UAE Civil Procedure Code, a creditor may apply for precautionary measures in appropriate circumstances. If the legal conditions are met, this may include attachment over assets before final judgment.

Once enforcement proceedings begin, Article 234 of the Civil Procedure Code gives the Execution Judge authority to order an enquiry into the debtor’s assets and, where there are indications that the debtor is attempting to move or hide assets, to order precautionary attachment before service of the execution writ.

This can be particularly useful where there is evidence that the debtor is selling property, transferring shares, closing accounts or taking steps to leave the country.

Mrs Awatif Al Khouri often emphasises that urgent applications should be based on clear documents and practical evidence. A court is more likely to act quickly where the creditor can show a real and immediate risk to recovery, rather than relying on suspicion alone.

Attachment of Bank Accounts and Third-Party Funds

One of the most effective recovery tools may be attachment in the hands of a third party. This means the creditor seeks to attach money or assets held by another person or entity for the benefit of the debtor.

For example, this may include:

A bank holding funds in the debtor’s account

A customer who owes money to the debtor

A tenant paying rent to the debtor

A contractor holding payments due to the debtor

A company holding dividends or other sums payable to a shareholder

Where a third party receives an attachment order, it may be required to disclose what it holds for the debtor. The Civil Procedure Code also provides consequences where a third party holding the debtor’s assets fails to provide an accurate report or conceals relevant documents.

This is why identifying the debtor’s commercial relationships can be as important as identifying direct assets. A debtor may have no visible cash in their own name, but may still be receiving payments through a company, customer arrangement or connected business.

Enforcement After a Judgment

After obtaining an executable judgment, settlement agreement, cheque execution instrument or other enforceable document, the creditor can open an execution file before the competent Execution Court.

Under Article 233 of the Civil Procedure Code, the execution applicant identifies the procedures requested when registering the execution claim. The debtor is then served with the execution writ and given seven days to satisfy the obligation.

If no payment is received the creditor may take enforcement action against the assets identified. This may include the attachment and sale of movable property, the attachment of real property, the seizure of funds held by third parties, or other measures available under the execution process, depending on the circumstances.

A recovery strategy should not stop after opening the execution file. The creditor should continue reviewing new information about the debtor’s transactions, business activity and asset position. Recovery often becomes possible when a debtor enters into a new contract, receives a payment, sells an asset or begins operating through another entity.

Can a Travel Ban Be Requested?

A travel ban is not an automatic recovery tool. It is a court-controlled measure that may be available where legal conditions are met.

Article 324 of the Civil Procedure Code allows a creditor to seek a travel ban even before filing the substantive claim where there are serious reasons to fear that the debtor may leave the UAE, and where the statutory requirements are satisfied. The debt is not less than AED 10,000, due and payable, or supported by written evidence where the amount requires provisional assessment.

Conclusion

Asset recovery in the UAE depends on acting quickly, preserving evidence and identifying assets before they are moved or concealed. A clear legal strategy can help creditors, investors and companies protect their position and improve the chances of recovery.

Mrs Awatif Al Khouri’s approach in commercial recovery matters highlights the importance of timely action, strong documentation and focused use of UAE court procedures.

FAQ’s

1. What is asset tracing in a UAE fraud or commercial dispute?

Asset tracing is the process of identifying money, property, company interests, receivables, bank accounts and other assets that may be connected to a debtor or suspected fraudulent activity.

The investigation may examine:

Bank transfers and payment records

Company ownership and management records

Real estate and movable assets

Related-party transactions

Transfers to family members or connected companies

Digital communications and electronic records

Overseas transactions and corporate structures

The purpose is to determine where assets are located and what legal measures may be available to preserve or recover them.

2. Can UAE courts freeze assets before a final judgment?

A claimant may apply for precautionary measures, including attachment of assets, when the legal requirements are satisfied. The court will generally consider the supporting evidence, the apparent existence of the debt or claim, and whether there is a genuine risk that the defendant may conceal, transfer or dispose of assets.

Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 regulates civil procedures, including precautionary attachment and enforcement measures.

An application must be carefully supported because the applicant may be responsible for losses caused by an unjustified attachment.

3. Is filing a criminal fraud complaint enough to recover lost money?

Not necessarily. A criminal complaint may lead to an investigation and prosecution where the conduct amounts to fraud, breach of trust, embezzlement or another criminal offence under UAE law.

However, victims may also need to pursue a civil claim, join a civil compensation claim to the criminal proceedings where permitted, or begin separate enforcement proceedings to recover funds. Criminal confiscation is primarily a public-law measure and should not be assumed to replace the victim’s private recovery claim.

4. What evidence is required for an asset recovery claim?

Relevant evidence may include:

Contracts, invoices and purchase orders

Bank statements and transfer confirmations

Accounting records and audit reports

Emails, messages and electronic correspondence

Company documents and shareholder records

Acknowledgements of debt

Expert reports

Evidence of asset transfers or dissipation

Court judgments or arbitral awards

Electronic evidence can be accepted in civil and commercial cases, subject to the requirements of the UAE Law of Evidence.

Preserving original records and maintaining a clear chain of evidence can be important when authenticity or ownership is disputed.

5. Can assets transferred to another person or company be recovered?

Potentially. A transfer may be challenged where evidence shows that it was fictitious, fraudulent, made without genuine consideration or intended to prevent creditors from enforcing their rights.

The claimant must usually establish the relationship between the defendant, the transferred asset and the receiving party. Recovery may be more difficult where the asset was acquired by an independent third party acting in good faith.

Cases involving corporate restructuring, insolvency or the transfer of company assets may also be affected by the UAE Financial Restructuring and Bankruptcy Law.

6. Can assets located outside the UAE be recovered?

Cross-border recovery may be possible, but it normally requires coordinated proceedings in the UAE and the country where the assets are located.

The process may involve:

Obtaining a UAE court judgment or arbitral award

Seeking recognition and enforcement abroad

Applying for asset-freezing measures in another jurisdiction

Using judicial cooperation procedures

Tracing funds through foreign companies or bank accounts

Addressing competing creditor or insolvency claims

Where suspected proceeds involve money laundering, UAE authorities may also use freezing, seizure, confiscation and international cooperation mechanisms under the applicable anti-money laundering legislation.

The appropriate strategy will depend on the location and type of assets, the evidence available and the enforceability of UAE judgments or awards in the relevant foreign jurisdiction.