9 New Dubai Laws Changing Social Media, Salary Rules, Travel Rights And More

Key Takeaways

The UAE introduced minimum age of 15 for creating and using personal social media accounts .

. Employers in the private sector are mandated to strictly adhere to the updated salary payment deadlines under the Wage Protection System.

in the private sector are mandated to strictly adhere to the updated under the Wage Protection System. The legal age of full civil capacity has been lowered from 21 lunar years to 18 Gregorian years.

of full civil capacity has been lowered from 21 lunar years to Dubai has created the Dubai Longevity Authority to encourage healthcare innovation, and longevity research.

to encourage healthcare innovation, and longevity research. Revised public safety, building maintenance andshared housingrules improve safety standards across the emirate.

andshared housingrules improve safety standards across the emirate. WhatsApp and similar messaging applications are now barred from being used by banks to provide customer service on financial services .

and similar messaging applications are now barred from being used by banks to provide customer service on . The new building regulations in Dubai mean building owners must meet higher maintenance and safety standards.

in Dubai mean building owners must meet higher maintenance and safety standards. Shared accommodation now has stricter occupancy, licensing, and the safety requirements.

Residents, businesses and landlords should understand, these changes to remain compliant, andavoid penalties.

Introduction

Dubai is continuously revising its legal framework, to promote the economic growth, technological innovation, and public welfare. Recent reforms introduced in 2026 cover, a wide range of areas including employment, healthcare, housing, online safety, banking, public safety, and civil law. Some of the changes directly affect residents, and the families, while others require new responsibilities of employers, landlords, developers, financial institutions, and event organizers.

Understanding these developments is important for anyone living, working, or doing business in Dubai. This article explains nine major legal changes, that took place in 2026, and how they may affect individuals, and the organizations.

1. UAE Introduces a Minimum Age for Social Media

One of the most significant changes this year is the new minimum age of 15, to create and use personal social media accounts. The measure is intended to better protect children, from online dangers like cyberbullying, harmful content, privacy violations, and excessive exposure, to digital media.

The rules apply to platforms that allow users to create personal accounts, communicate with others, post content or receive algorithm-based suggestions. The regulation is expected to include popular platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat and X. Social media companies will be given a transition period to implement age verification and other compliance measures in effect.

The reform highlights the need for parental supervision, and demands on tech companies to strengthen safeguards for younger users. It also aligns the UAE with a growing international trend of improving online protection for children.

2. Dubai Establishes the Dubai Longevity Authority

Dubai has created the Dubai Longevity Authority, to make the emirate a global center for preventive healthcare, longevity science, and medical innovation. The authority will be keeping an eye on emerging areas such as regenerative medicine, healthy ageing, wellness technologies and scientific research.

Its goal is to create a regulatory framework that promotes innovation, while protecting patient safety and ethical standards. Dubai seeks to attract biotechnology companies, healthcare providers, research institutions and international investment by offering greater regulatory certainty.

Although residents may not see immediate changes, the initiative is expected to improve long-term access to advanced healthcare services for residents and enhance Dubai’s position in the global healthcare sector.

3. New Private Sector Salary Payment Rules

The private sector employers now have to pay salaries, under new rules of the Wage Protection System (WPS). The revised framework establishes, clearer expectations, regarding when salaries must be paid for the work completed, during the previous month, helping reduce disputes over the delayed wages.

This means that employers must, check their payroll procedures, and make sure that salaries are processed, within the required time. The businesses relying on the third-party payroll providers, or manual systems should confirm, that payments are made on time.

The employees benefit from greater certainty regarding salary payments, improving financial planning, and reinforcing worker protections. The revised rules also enhance, the effectiveness of the Wage Protection System, in monitoring the employer compliance.

4. UAE Lowers the Legal Age of Adulthood

The UAE has amended the Civil Transactions Law, to lower the minimum age of full civil legal capacity, from 21 lunar Hijri years to 18 Gregorian years. The reform brings greater consistency, to different areas of UAE law, while recognizing eighteen years as the legal age of adulthood, for most civil matters.

Young adults can now independently manage, many legal, and financial affairs at an earlier age. This includes entering contracts, conducting business transactions, and exercising civil rights, without requiring the legal representation, that may previously have been necessary.

The amendment also offers greater certainty, to businesses, educational institutions, and financial organizations, in dealing with persons, who have reached the age of 18 years.

5. Travel Developments Following the Reopening of UAE Airspace

International travel has improved following the reopening of UAE airspace, after temporary operational restrictions, introduced earlier in the year, due to regional circumstances. Dubai International Airport has been gradually, returning to regular flight schedules, improving connectivity for residents, and international visitors alike.

The resumption of regular services is good news for travelers as it improves airline capacity and provides greater flexibility for business and leisure travel. Dubai International is still a major hub for connecting passengers across a number of continents and is one of the world’s busiest international airports.

While the reopening does not grant any new legal rights to passengers, it is an important operational development for millions of travelers. Passengers should keep checking, with their airlines, for the latest flight information, especially in times of regional uncertainty.

6. New Public Safety Law Strengthens Community Protection

Dubai has introduced, a comprehensive public safety law, to raise safety standards in public spaces, recreational facilities, commercial facilities, and organized events. The legislation provides clearer responsibilities, for the individuals, businesses, and the event organizers, as well as promoting accident prevention, and emergency preparedness.

Residents and the visitors are reminded, to follow the official safety instructions, respect the restricted areas, and use public facilities responsibly. The law also requires compliance, with safety measures, introduced by the relevant authorities. This helps reduce avoidable accidents in public places.

Event organizers must implement, appropriate emergency plans, including the evacuation procedures, firefighting equipment, first-aid facilities, alarm systems, safety signage, and trained personnel. The legislation also enhances, controls over the hazardous materials like fireworks, flammable, and explosive materials, and toxic chemicals to ensure that they are used, and disposed of in strict accordance with the applicable regulations. Together, these measures reaffirm Dubai’s commitment, to protecting public safety, and the environment.

7. New Building Safety Standards Improve Property Maintenance

Dubai has introduced new legislation, to improve the building maintenance, and the structural safety, in residential, commercial, mixed - use, and free zone developments. The law recognizes the importance of maintaining buildings, throughout their lifespans, to protect occupants, and preserve property values.

The building owners, developers, and the property managers, need to ensure that buildings are regularly inspected, maintained, and operated in accordance, with the relevant technical standards. The legislation also enhances, the quality and safety certification requirements, that help to identify structural problems, before they become significant safety risks.

The reforms will not only improve individual properties, but also support Dubai’s broader urban development strategy, by promoting sustainable maintenance practices, and maintaining the city’s high construction standards.

8. Shared Housing Rules Receive a Major Overhaul

In order to address issues, like overcrowding, unlawful subletting, fire safety, and inappropriate living circumstances, Dubai has implemented, a new legislative framework for the shared accommodations.

The new rules establish clearer guidelines, for things like occupancy limits, permits, safety requirements, and the suitability of the property. Shared accommodation will not be an automatic option, for all the residential properties, and landlords must ensure compliance, with the municipal regulations, prior to the offering shared accommodation.

Also, the reforms enhance regulatory oversight of the rental market, encouraging compliance with licensing and safety obligations and reducing informal housing practices. Landlords and property managers should review their arrangements and tenants are getting safer accommodation and better standards of living.

9. Banks Can No Longer Use WhatsApp for Customer Service

To strengthen cybersecurity, and protect consumers, the Central Bank of the UAE, has prohibited banks, and the licensed financial institutions, from using WhatsApp, and similar messaging apps, for the customer service, involving financial services, or the customer information.

The restriction is designed, to prevent the fraud, phishing, identity theft, and the unauthorized disclosure of the confidential financial information. Instead, banks are expected, to communicate, through more secure channels, such as official mobile banking apps, online banking platforms, trusted email services, and authorized customer support systems.

We advise customers to stay vigilant for any unexpected messages claiming to be from their bank and to verify the authenticity of such messages through official channels. The new approach strengthens the protection of customer information and increases confidence in the UAE’s growing digital banking sector.

Conclusion

The legal reforms announced in 2026 are yet another example of Dubai’s continued commitment to creating a progressive, safe and well-regulated environment for residents, companies and tourists. These changes are a balanced approach to supporting innovation and strengthening consumer and community protections and focusing areas like online safety, employment, healthcare, housing, banking, public safety and civil law.

Many reforms have practical consequences in everyday life. Parents need to be aware of the new social media age limits, companies need to adhere to the new salary payment regulations, landlords need to comply with the new shared housing regulations and financial institutions are expected to improve their communications with customers. Businesses of all kinds should examine their internal policies to make sure they are in accordance with the latest legal requirements.

Dubai continues to develop as an international center for business and tourism. Keeping up to date with legislative developments is essential to avoid legal risks and to take advantage on new opportunities.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the new minimum age for using social media in the UAE?

The UAE has introduced a minimum age of 15 years for the creation and use of personal social media accounts in order to improve online safety for children. The regulation aims to restrict young users’ exposure to cyberbullying, harmful content, privacy risks and other digital dangers. It applies social media platforms where users can set up personal accounts, post content or communicate with others. During this transition period, social media companies will be required to implement age verification and other compliance measures. The new rules do offer more protection, but parents are still encouraged to monitor their children’s online activities and promote responsible online behavior.

2. How do the updated salary payment rules affect private sector employers?

The revised Wage Protection System (WPS) gives, more specific deadlines for salary payments in the private sector. The employer shall pay, wages for work done in the past month, within the stipulated period. To prevent the unnecessary delays, and comply with labour laws, employers must review their payroll systems, and internal processes. Ensures timely payment of salaries, thus avoiding employment disputes, and ensuring the financial security for the employees. Failure to meet the WPS requirements, can result in regulatory action, or administrative consequences, for the companies.

3. Why has the UAE reduced the legal age of adulthood to 18?

The UAE has amended the Civil Transactions Law to set 18 Gregorian years, instead of 21 lunar Hijri years, as the age of full civil legal capacity. The reform brings, the Civil Transactions Law align, with other areas of the UAE legislation, and with internationally recognized legal standards. It means that from age 18, young adults, who are competent can manage many civil, and the financial matters independently. This means you can enter into contracts, own assets, and exercise a wide range of legal rights, without needing to get a legal representation involved. The amendment also provides more legal certainty, for businesses, financial institutions, and educational organizations, when dealing with young adults.

4. How do the new shared housing regulations affect landlords and tenants?

The new shared housing framework introduces, the stricter regulations over the occupancy limit, licensing, and safety standards, and suitability of residential properties, used for shared accommodation. The landlords and property managers should verify that, their properties are in compliance with municipal regulations, before offering shared housing arrangements. The reforms are intended, to relieve overcrowding, enhance fire safety, and reduce the illegal subletting. Tenants will benefit from stronger safety standards, better living conditions, and more regulatory oversight of shared accommodation. In general, the new framework seeks, to balance the need for affordable housing, with public safety, and responsible property management.

5. Why are banks no longer allowed to communicate with customers through WhatsApp?

The UAE Central Bank has banned banks, from using WhatsApp, and the other messaging applications for customer services, related to the financial services, or sensitive customer information. The restriction aims to reduce the cybersecurity risks, such as phishing attacks, identity theft, fraud, and the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive financial data. The banks must now communicate, through more secure channels, such as official mobile banking apps, online banking platforms, verified email services, and the authorised customer support systems. Customers should also be cautious of unsolicited messages claiming to be from their bank and should verify any suspicious messages through official channels. These measures are intended to strengthen customer protection and enhance trust in the UAE’s digital banking system.