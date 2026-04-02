Qatar Issues Decision No. 25 Of 2026 Regulating E-Commerce Activities Without A Physical Presence In The Country

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry ("Ministry") has issued Ministerial Decision No. 25 of 2026 ("Decision"), establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework governing the practice...

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The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (“Ministry”) has issued Ministerial Decision No. 25 of 2026 (“Decision”), establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework governing the practice of commercial activities through electronic websites that do not require a physical presence in Qatar.

The Decision outlines definitions, licensing requirements, operational conditions, and compliance obligations for individuals and businesses engaged in e-commerce across Qatar.

A. Key Definitions

To ensure clarity in implementation, the Decision provides specific definitions for core terms:

The Ministry : Refers to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

: Refers to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The Competent Authority : The relevant administrative unit within the Ministry.

: The relevant administrative unit within the Ministry. Electronic Website : Any system or technology relying on information technology to facilitate transactions or communication between parties, including social media and online platforms.

: Any system or technology relying on information technology to facilitate transactions or communication between parties, including social media and online platforms. E-commerce : The buying or selling of goods or the provision of services through electronic websites.

: The buying or selling of goods or the provision of services through electronic websites. Licensed Person : A natural or legal person authorised to conduct commercial activities via electronic platforms.

: A natural or legal person authorised to conduct commercial activities via electronic platforms. Commercial Activity: Any activity permitted under the e-commerce license.

B. Mandatory Licensing Requirement

The Decision provides that no commercial activity may be conducted through electronic websites without obtaining an e-commerce license from the competent administration and paying the applicable fees.

The types of commercial activities eligible for licensing will be determined through:

A list proposed by the competent administration;

Coordination with relevant authorities;

Approval by the Minister; and

Publication on the Ministry’s official website.

C. Conditions For Obtaining an E-Commerce License

To obtain an e-commerce license, applicants must meet the following conditions:

Be registered in the commercial register in accordance with applicable laws; Clearly specify the commercial activity in the application; Obtain all required approvals and licenses related to the activity; and Identify the electronic website through which the activity will be conducted.

D. Regulation of Multiple Platforms

The Decision introduces specific rules for businesses operating across multiple platforms:

A separate e-commerce license is required for each electronic website used.

Each license must include the details and the names of the relevant electronic platforms.

Licenses are issued in accordance with procedures outlined in Law No. 5 of 2015.

The Competent Authority will maintain a special register of licensed persons.

E. Compliance Obligations for Licensed Platforms

Licensed electronic platforms must adhere to a range of operational requirements, including:

Conducting commercial activities only through the licensed website;

Obtaining approval for any changes to license details;

Providing electronic payment services to consumers for transactions conducted on the platform.

Additionally, businesses must clearly display the following information on their websites:

Commercial registration number and e-commerce license number;

Contact details, including phone numbers, email, and customer service channels;

Detailed information about goods and services, including exchange and return policies; and

Consumer protection measures, complaint procedures, and handling mechanisms.

F. Exclusion

The Decision explicitly excludes personal transactions conducted through electronic websites, provided they are not in commercial volumes.

G. Strengthening Qatar’s Digital Economy

This Decision represents a significant step in strengthening Qatar’s regulatory framework for digital commerce. By setting clear licensing requirements, operational standards, and consumer protection measures, the Ministry aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and trust in the rapidly growing e-commerce sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.